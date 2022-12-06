Read full article on original website
Related
thecharlotteweekly.com
Community Link promotes Gunn to CEO
CHARLOTTE – Community Link has named Tameka Gunn its new president and CEO. Gunn will take over Jan. 1 for Floyd Davis Jr., who is retiring after 20 years of service to the agency. Gunn currently serves as vice president and chief operating officer at Community Link. She joined...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Altman: While Charlotte glitters, all is not well
Editor’s Note: Mecklenburg County Commissioner Leigh Altman gave these remarks Dec. 5 after taking the oath of office for a second term. On the night I won my election, I walked to a restaurant in South End to celebrate. On my way, I passed by a person sleeping on the sidewalk. My heart became still. There can be no celebration while our fellow human beings are on the street and exposed to the elements.
New Anson County sheriff in town, but controversy lingers
Anson County officials swore in Scott Howell Wednesday morning as the new sheriff. At the same time, the county’s other sheriff, voted into power by county commissioners, filed a lawsuit that would give him control of the office.
Harper v. Moore sparks controversy in the Queen City
Local activists made their voices heard at a press conference in Uptown on Wednesday.
New school board chairs in Charlotte-area districts could signal the tone of change
School boards in Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Catawba and Union counties elected chairs this week, at a time when school boards are facing national attention and controversy. Those decisions provide a first hint at how those boards may function after November’s election. Many boards in the Charlotte region saw heavy turnover. Many newly elected members became active in the past couple of years, as debate raged about remote learning, mask mandates, how race is discussed in schools and what kind of reading material is available for children.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County receives Employer of Choice Award
MONROE – Union County has been recognized with the 2022 Employer of Choice Award by the Union County Chamber of Commerce. County Manager Mark Watson accepted the award at the Chamber’s Annual Awards Gala on Dec. 1. The award recognizes employers committed to creating a world-class workplace for...
WBTV
Cabarrus Board of Education welcomes new members, sets sights on the future
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Board of Education began a new session earlier this week by swearing–in three members, electing Board leadership positions, and recognizing the contributions of two long-time outgoing members. Re-elected Laura Blackwell Lindsey joined newly elected members Pamela Escobar and Sam Treadaway for...
lakenormanpublications.com
Library to share Sherrills Ford history of a time before the lake
TERRELL – The Friends of the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library are inviting the public to an evening hosted by Robert Eades and Jeff Howard focused on the history of the Sherrills Ford area prior to the construction of Lake Norman. The hosts will walk the audience through a series of...
WBTV
Longtime Cabarrus Active Living and Parks director honored
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the past 41 years, Londa Strong served Cabarrus County’s Active Living and Parks (ALP) department in various capacities. From part-time employee to current ALP director, Strong witnessed firsthand how the county and her department transformed into what residents and visitors experience today. In...
qcnews.com
Catawba County lands top food manufacturer, will invest $6M in region
NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A California pasta company announced that it would bring its U.S. operations, production, and corporate office to Catawba County. In an announcement, the 52-year-old Pasadena-based company said it would bring 27 jobs and a $6 million investment to the region. Pasta Piccinini makes a wide range of specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled, fully cooked, and fresh frozen lines.
lakenormanpublications.com
How flexible are the policies under the One Mooresville Plan?
MOORESVILLE – Individual proposals were on the agenda, but the common thread linking items, discussions and decisions at the town board’s Dec. 5 session was the One Mooresville Plan and how that guide for land-use goals can be, by design, flexible, but doesn’t have to be. In...
lakenormanpublications.com
New Lincoln County board handles rezoning hearings
LINCOLNTON – A new Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, with the recently-elected Jamie Lineberger assuming the seat previously occupied by Milton Sigmon, presided over its first meeting Dec. 5. Prior to the proceedings, the board appointed Carrol Mitchem to another term as chairman, with Bud Cesena to serve as vice-chair.
After new commissioners sworn in, Union County board fires top leadership
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Board of Commissioners made a change in leadership on Monday night shortly after swearing in its newest members. As the balance of power switched on the county’s governing body, a decision was made to part ways with the county manager. “I...
Multi-million dollar settlement reached with Tepper company from botched Panthers project, York County says
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County, South Carolina government has announced a resolution on a settlement with a David Tepper-owned company in the fallout of the failed building project that would have seen the Carolina Panthers headquartered in the city of Rock Hill. In a news release shared...
WBTV
Casino near Charlotte found in violation of federal law
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (Axios) - Charlotte’s closest casino has been violating federal law with its development agreements. What’s happening: The Catawba Nation, which owns Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain, allowed developer Sky Boat to manage, in ways, its facility expansion without a contract approved by the Nation Gaming Commission chair, according to a notice of violation.
Former Cabarrus DA rarely swiped badge to enter courthouse
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — While Cabarrus County prosecutors handed out unusual, lenient deals to some accused excessive speeders, public records suggest their boss, now-retired District Attorney Roxann Vaneekhoven, was rarely at the courthouse to physically oversee her staff. Courthouse access data show in the 14 months leading up to...
gsabusiness.com
Austria-based manufacturer relocating North American HQ in York County
STIWA US Inc., a company of the STIWA Group, is expanding and relocating its new North American headquarters in York County, according to a news release from the S.C. governor’s office. The company’s $30 million investment will create 48 new jobs over the next five years, according to the...
WBTV
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
Register of deeds maintains innocence a year after embezzlement charge
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba County Register of Deeds is speaking for the first time one year after being charged with embezzlement. According to court documents, Donna Spencer is accused of embezzling $100,000 from Catawba County. The indictments claim she fraudulently reported overtime and comp time while she was not working. Spencer is also accused of purchasing office supplies and converting those funds and supplies for her own use.
cn2.com
Austrian Automation Company Moves North American Headquarters to York County
The company, which will be located at Porter and Long Meadow roads in Rock Hill, S.C. is expected to create 48 jobs over the next five years with a $30 million investment. Interested in joining the team? Visit the company’s careers page. NEWS RELEASE:. STIWA US, Inc. to expand...
Comments / 0