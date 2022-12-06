ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

thecharlotteweekly.com

Community Link promotes Gunn to CEO

CHARLOTTE – Community Link has named Tameka Gunn its new president and CEO. Gunn will take over Jan. 1 for Floyd Davis Jr., who is retiring after 20 years of service to the agency. Gunn currently serves as vice president and chief operating officer at Community Link. She joined...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Altman: While Charlotte glitters, all is not well

Editor’s Note: Mecklenburg County Commissioner Leigh Altman gave these remarks Dec. 5 after taking the oath of office for a second term. On the night I won my election, I walked to a restaurant in South End to celebrate. On my way, I passed by a person sleeping on the sidewalk. My heart became still. There can be no celebration while our fellow human beings are on the street and exposed to the elements.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WFAE

New school board chairs in Charlotte-area districts could signal the tone of change

School boards in Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Catawba and Union counties elected chairs this week, at a time when school boards are facing national attention and controversy. Those decisions provide a first hint at how those boards may function after November’s election. Many boards in the Charlotte region saw heavy turnover. Many newly elected members became active in the past couple of years, as debate raged about remote learning, mask mandates, how race is discussed in schools and what kind of reading material is available for children.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Union County receives Employer of Choice Award

MONROE – Union County has been recognized with the 2022 Employer of Choice Award by the Union County Chamber of Commerce. County Manager Mark Watson accepted the award at the Chamber’s Annual Awards Gala on Dec. 1. The award recognizes employers committed to creating a world-class workplace for...
UNION COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Library to share Sherrills Ford history of a time before the lake

TERRELL – The Friends of the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library are inviting the public to an evening hosted by Robert Eades and Jeff Howard focused on the history of the Sherrills Ford area prior to the construction of Lake Norman. The hosts will walk the audience through a series of...
SHERRILLS FORD, NC
WBTV

Longtime Cabarrus Active Living and Parks director honored

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the past 41 years, Londa Strong served Cabarrus County’s Active Living and Parks (ALP) department in various capacities. From part-time employee to current ALP director, Strong witnessed firsthand how the county and her department transformed into what residents and visitors experience today. In...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Catawba County lands top food manufacturer, will invest $6M in region

NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A California pasta company announced that it would bring its U.S. operations, production, and corporate office to Catawba County. In an announcement, the 52-year-old Pasadena-based company said it would bring 27 jobs and a $6 million investment to the region. Pasta Piccinini makes a wide range of specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled, fully cooked, and fresh frozen lines.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

How flexible are the policies under the One Mooresville Plan?

MOORESVILLE – Individual proposals were on the agenda, but the common thread linking items, discussions and decisions at the town board’s Dec. 5 session was the One Mooresville Plan and how that guide for land-use goals can be, by design, flexible, but doesn’t have to be. In...
MOORESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

New Lincoln County board handles rezoning hearings

LINCOLNTON – A new Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, with the recently-elected Jamie Lineberger assuming the seat previously occupied by Milton Sigmon, presided over its first meeting Dec. 5. Prior to the proceedings, the board appointed Carrol Mitchem to another term as chairman, with Bud Cesena to serve as vice-chair.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Casino near Charlotte found in violation of federal law

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (Axios) - Charlotte’s closest casino has been violating federal law with its development agreements. What’s happening: The Catawba Nation, which owns Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain, allowed developer Sky Boat to manage, in ways, its facility expansion without a contract approved by the Nation Gaming Commission chair, according to a notice of violation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Former Cabarrus DA rarely swiped badge to enter courthouse

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — While Cabarrus County prosecutors handed out unusual, lenient deals to some accused excessive speeders, public records suggest their boss, now-retired District Attorney Roxann Vaneekhoven, was rarely at the courthouse to physically oversee her staff. Courthouse access data show in the 14 months leading up to...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Register of deeds maintains innocence a year after embezzlement charge

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba County Register of Deeds is speaking for the first time one year after being charged with embezzlement. According to court documents, Donna Spencer is accused of embezzling $100,000 from Catawba County. The indictments claim she fraudulently reported overtime and comp time while she was not working. Spencer is also accused of purchasing office supplies and converting those funds and supplies for her own use.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC

