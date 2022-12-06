ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dancing pet groomers keep them stylish

Names: Kort Kurdi and Martha Williams, owners.

Business name: Pampered Paws West Grooming, 13509 W. Camino del Sol, Sun City West, two doors away from Safeway, 623-544-7866. Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Personal/professional background highlights: Kort has been self-employed for close to 40 years. He has owned a variety of businesses from a boutique in California to tour companies in New Mexico and Arizona. To relax, Kort began dancing and had a natural inclination for teaching and dancing. Eventually, he began teaching dance in the East and West valleys, including Sun City West.

What we do: We expanded our grooming business originally located in Tempe to Sun City West. While we primarily groom dogs and cats, we also sell light retail, such as pet toys, treats, gifts and holistic health products. We also have a vet on site every month for “no anesthesia” teeth cleaning for dogs. While it is best to make an appointment, we are fully staffed and can usually accommodate walk-in dog grooming customers.

Previous occupation: Kort realized he had to consider a career change when the pandemic hit in 2020 and all of the venues where he taught dance closed. With no other source of income, he began looking at other business opportunities. Many businesses were undergoing serious hardships during the closures, which opened up a number of  opportunities if you were willing to take the risk. After researching many opportunities, he decided on a grooming salon located in Tempe that he felt had a lot of potential. Martha worked with Kort on and off for close to 15 years in his dance business. When Kort told her about the grooming business opportunity, Martha wanted to partner with him in it as their backgrounds complement each other. Martha previously owned her own business in Virginia and has a business background in the legal industry.

Current business in Sun City West: Earlier this year, Kort was contacted by his business broker about opening a second location in Sun City West. The broker was aware that Kort taught dance in Sun City West so the location would be a convenient one. Kort and Martha felt it was an opportunity not to pass up! After undergoing a large remodeling, which is near completion, the salon opened with an expanded grooming area and a smaller retail section. Kort and Martha paid particular attention to hiring talented, professional and very experienced groomers who want to pamper their client’s pets!

What we like most about doing business here: Kort has worked in Sun City West teaching dance for about 20 years and enjoys the residents and the well-managed and well-maintained community. He believes the large Fry’s and Goodwill seem to bring in outside communities to shop, which expanded the salon clientele. About half of the business comes from Sun City West, a quarter from Surprise and the remaining quarter from Peoria, Litchfield, Glendale, etc. Kort looks forward to taking care of your pets and being part of the community for at least the next decade!

A local news site dedicated to Sun City, Arizona, the first large-scale retirement community in the U.S. founded in 1960.

