Cleveland, OH

KHON2

Atlanta Falcons to make change at quarterback

ATLANTA (AP) — Mired in a monthlong slump but somehow still in playoff contention, the Atlanta Falcons are definitely planning changes during their bye week. Some will be subtle. Perhaps a tweak of a scheme, some different formations, a new play or two. But one could be a really big deal. A switch at quarterback. […]
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Odell Beckham’s visit with Cowboys

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues his visits with multiple NFL teams to decide where he wants to sign this season. He visited with both the Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants last week, but it seems like the Dallas Cowboys pulled out all the stops to convince him to sign on Monday.
DALLAS, TX
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Deshaun Watson attends first regular-season practice for Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson took to practice for the first time since August 30 as he prepares to take the field towards the back end of his 11-game suspension. This game will, no doubt, be a feisty affair whose intensity is likely to be matched in the Ohio sports...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Texans Make Surprise Selection With First Pick of 2023 NFL Draft

It's hard these days to keep track of who the starting quarterback is for the Houston Texans. With Davis Mills once again leading the team - for now - what isn't hard to track is the fact that Houston has a problem. (Sorry, couldn't help myself.) And it's a quarterback...
HOUSTON, TX

