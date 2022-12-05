Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Kia and Hyundai cars increasingly targeted by thieves in ClevelandEdy ZooCleveland, OH
Mistake on the Lake?Remington WriteCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Cowboys BREAKING: New QB for Texans vs. On-Fire Dallas - Sources
The Texans are making another change at quarterback, going back to Davis Mills as their starter for Sunday's road game against the Cowboys, according to league sources.
T.O. Advising OBJ to Not Sign With Cowboys, Dak Prescott
Owens says Beckham should join a team with "good quarterback", realistic Super Bowl chances.
Atlanta Falcons to make change at quarterback
ATLANTA (AP) — Mired in a monthlong slump but somehow still in playoff contention, the Atlanta Falcons are definitely planning changes during their bye week. Some will be subtle. Perhaps a tweak of a scheme, some different formations, a new play or two. But one could be a really big deal. A switch at quarterback. […]
NFL world reacts to Odell Beckham’s visit with Cowboys
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues his visits with multiple NFL teams to decide where he wants to sign this season. He visited with both the Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants last week, but it seems like the Dallas Cowboys pulled out all the stops to convince him to sign on Monday.
Pete Davidson, Eli Manning bromance begins with new Instagram page, sharing Giants memories
New York Giants legend Eli Manning and comedian Pete Davidson have a new budding bromance going on in a hilarious episode of "The Eli Manning Show."
Rams list Baker Mayfield as active Thursday night vs. Raiders
Baker Mayfield is active for Thursday night's game against the Raiders, less than 48 hours after he was claimed off waivers Tuesday.
Cowboys liked Texans QB Davis Mills during 2021 NFL draft process
Davis Mills’ 1-8-1 record as the Houston Texans’ starter in 2022, along with his 3-17-1 record for his career, has buried how well thought of the Stanford product was when he entered the 2021 NFL draft. Some of the opinions on Mills were that he would have been...
Cowboys Dak Prescott is NFL 'Man of the Year' Nominee
Dak Prescott, now in his seventh NFL season, is the locker room leader for a Dallas team that is presently 9-3 and chasing playoff hopes ... and beyond.
Deshaun Watson attends first regular-season practice for Browns
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson took to practice for the first time since August 30 as he prepares to take the field towards the back end of his 11-game suspension. This game will, no doubt, be a feisty affair whose intensity is likely to be matched in the Ohio sports...
Texans Make Surprise Selection With First Pick of 2023 NFL Draft
It's hard these days to keep track of who the starting quarterback is for the Houston Texans. With Davis Mills once again leading the team - for now - what isn't hard to track is the fact that Houston has a problem. (Sorry, couldn't help myself.) And it's a quarterback...
NFL injury report Week 14: Latest updates on Lamar Jackson, Kenneth Walker and more
The NFL injury report for Week 14 is filled with some of the best players in football. Heading into a
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award 2022: Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Saquon Barkley among 32 nominees
The NFL announced the 32 nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year Tuesday, which represent the best of the NFL's commitment to philanthropy and community impact. All 32 nominees for each team's Man of the Year are eligible for the national award -- which will be announced during the NFL Honors show on Super Bowl week.
