Teenyboppers Teen Improv Troupe finds temporary home

"The Teenyboppers," Venice Theatre’s Teen Improv Troupe, will share its fast-paced, spontaneous humor for two performances on Dec. 11 at Troll Music.

"The Teenyboppers" were originally scheduled to present their fall shows in Venice Theatre's Pinkerton Theatre. When that space became unavailable due to damage from Hurricane Ian, Cliff Randi and Billy Day of Troll Music stepped up to offer Troll's performance venue. Randi's daughter Hannah is a member the troupe alongside Allie Hunter, Ava Dillhyon, Avery Vance, Delaney Lockwood, Ella Piotrowski, Evie Hunter, Gianna Weerasooriya, Haylee Fadley, Katelin Lane, Michael Snyder, Nikolas Messer and Riley Vance. The teens are directed by Natalia Mock, a veteran performer and teacher/director at Manatee School for the Arts.

Troll Music has been a landmark in the Venice musical community for over 30 years. It is a music store where pro and amateur musicians can come for quality products, instruction, repairs and musical support. It has a 60-seat performance venue on site which Randi is excited to share with Venice Theatre. He says, "It's important to support our area teens and to provide them space to express their creativity. I look forward to hosting this event."

Venice Theatre's Education & Community Engagement Department introduced the Teen Improv Troupe in 2019 as a way to create additional training and performance opportunities for teens. The larger goal is for the troupe members to serve as ambassadors of the theater, bringing laughter to the community.