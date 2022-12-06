ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Mexican sanctuary prepares to re-wild endangered jaguar cubs

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

OXTOTIPAC, Mexico, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Lying on a shady patch of grass under the hot Mexico sun, Zazil, a female spotted jaguar stretches her limbs. Born in captivity, she is a top candidate to help boost wild populations of this magnificent, endangered species.

Reino Animal, a sprawling animal conservation park some 56 kilometres (35 miles) northeast from Mexico City, plans to move one of their female jaguars and her future cubs to its new facility next spring.

After two years without human interaction, it plans to release the cubs into the wild. Animals bred in captivity in contact with humans or those rescued from the exotic pet trade cannot be set free.

Rescue workers hope the released jaguars will breed in the wild, increasing local populations decimated by deforestation, poaching and fragmented habitats.

The largest and most powerful cat in the Americas - once deified across pre-Hispanic civilizations - is endangered. There are about 4,700 left in the wild in Mexico, according to a census published last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpzJu_0jZ43u6W00

Reino Animal's jaguar sanctuary, which started operating a year ago with help from Italian chocolate maker Ferrero, currently houses seven jaguars in 5,000 square meters (53,820 square feet), including the recent 1,000 square meters expansion for its "wild breeding" project.

Some of the animals suffered abuse when they were formerly kept as exotic pets. They had their teeth filed, were declawed and had the nerves on their paws burnt to prevent the claws from growing back.

Much of Mexico's illegal wildlife trafficking takes place on social media, according to environmental activists, who have blasted what they call toothless regulation threatening species in one of the world's most biodiverse countries.

Maintaining each jaguar costs Reino Animal 40,000 pesos ($2,080) per month, paid through tourism and the partnership with the Ferrero.

"In the new section jaguars will have the wildest breeding possible," said Reino Animal director Ithiel Berrum.

($1 = 19.2170 Mexican pesos)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother

In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
a-z-animals.com

A 129 Year Old Woman? 5 Claims to the Title of Oldest Human Ever

A 129 Year Old Woman? 5 Claims to the Title of Oldest Human Ever. According to the World Health Organization, old age is defined as anyone over 60. Now, this might seem relatively early to call someone old, but this is just for statistical purposes. The average human lifespan is on the rise, which is currently at 73 years, a 28-year increase from 1950 when it was 45. And the average is expected to reach 80 by 2100. So WHO might have to redefine old age over time.
Tri-City Herald

People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation

A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
People

Boy, 5, Rescued by His Grandfather After Being Bitten, Constricted and Dragged into Pool by Python

The boy was enjoying a day by the pool with family in New South Wales, Australia, when the non-venomous snake emerged from the brush A 5-year-old Australian boy is in good condition after being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a 10-foot-long python. "Once we cleaned up the blood and told him that he wasn't going to die because it wasn't a poisonous snake... he was pretty good actually," Beau Blake's father, Ben, told Melbourne radio station 3AW on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday at a residence in New...
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Exhausted Black Bear Collapses Fending Off Massive Pack of Dogs

The footage of a black bear struggling to fight off a pack of dogs has been instrumental in bringing charges against two houndsmen. In 2018, two houndsmen were criminally charged after a cellphone video of their frantic chase through Utah’s La Sal mountains near Moab surfaced. The men kept the bear in a cage for two days, KSL-TV 5 reports. They then released it and let the dogs chase it once again.
UTAH STATE
Daily Beast

A Mind-Controlling Parasite Is Making Yellowstone Wolves Foolhardy

When a common parasite infects wolves, it changes their behavior and turns them into risk-taking animals that could help them become leaders of their pack—or get them killed. A new study published Thursday in the journal Communications Biology found that a wolf infected by Toxoplasma gondii, a single-celled parasite...
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Attacks Australian Teenager by Blasting a Hole Below His Kayak

A great white shark left a hole at an Australian teenager's kayak when it attacked the vessel during race event off Adelaide, Australia, in October. Recent images that surfaced showed that hole is large enough for the shark to reach the teenager, who fortunately evaded death from the jaws of the shark.
Reuters

Reuters

659K+
Followers
367K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy