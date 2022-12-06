Folsom Lake College plans state-of-the-art science building for 2024, college says

Folsom Lake College will offer courses in a new, state-of-the-art science building come 2025.

After completion, the 75,000-square-foot structure will house six biology labs, six chemistry labs and a 4,000-square-foot science center, according to a news release from the college .

The release said that the estimated construction cost sits at $64.9 million and would be paid for by Measure M, passed in 2008 to support the construction of new facilities and the modernization of existing ones within the Los Rios Community College District, and additional state funding.

The building aims to reduce the production of greenhouse gases and will have eight electrical vehicle charging stations to aid in this process, according to the release.

The structure is on track to receive a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design silver certification from the United States Green Building Council as part of the college’s commitment to smart and sustainable construction, according to the college.

The project will be completed in November 2024, with plans to offer classes in spring 2025.