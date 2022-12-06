ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

Folsom Lake College plans state-of-the-art science building for 2024, college says

By Alex Muegge
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lb7NX_0jZ43tDn00

Folsom Lake College will offer courses in a new, state-of-the-art science building come 2025.

After completion, the 75,000-square-foot structure will house six biology labs, six chemistry labs and a 4,000-square-foot science center, according to a news release from the college .

The release said that the estimated construction cost sits at $64.9 million and would be paid for by Measure M, passed in 2008 to support the construction of new facilities and the modernization of existing ones within the Los Rios Community College District, and additional state funding.

Get Folsom news delivered to your inbox

Sign up here to receive our free weekly Bee Connected newsletter, where we catch up on news in Folsom — dining, shopping, real estate, schools, events and more.

The building aims to reduce the production of greenhouse gases and will have eight electrical vehicle charging stations to aid in this process, according to the release.

The structure is on track to receive a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design silver certification from the United States Green Building Council as part of the college’s commitment to smart and sustainable construction, according to the college.

The project will be completed in November 2024, with plans to offer classes in spring 2025.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
davisvanguard.org

Community College to Investigate Anti-Trans Emails from Professor

A series of anti-trans emails from Sacramento City College math professor Robert Crawford has prompted a “full investigation” according to a statement from the College’s PIO. Kaitlyn Collignon, Communications and Public Information Officer from Sacramento City College, told the Vanguard, “Sacramento City College and the Los Rios...
SACRAMENTO, CA
riolindamessenger.com

All Nations Native Craft Fair coming December 10

Native American artisans from California and their unique and handcrafted items are just a few of the attractions at Saturday’s All Nations Native Craft Fair in Twin Rivers Unified School District. This cultural event will also feature Otsigeya, an award-winning Cherokee women’s drum group, Native dancers, and cultural foods....
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
k12dive.com

OCR: California district had inappropriate oversight of restraint, seclusion of students at private schools

California's Davis Joint Unified School District violated students' civil rights when it placed three students with disabilities in private schools and failed to intervene in the repeated use of restraint and seclusion at those schools, an investigation by the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights found. One of the students died as a result of a 90-minute prone restraint where the student was held on the ground, face-down in 2018.
DAVIS, CA
KCRA.com

Concerned residents meet to discuss controversial Delta tunnel plan

HOOD, Calif. — Dozens of concerned Delta residents turned out to discuss one of the most controversial water proposals in California history: the $16 billion Delta tunnel plan. A public meeting was held Tuesday night in the community of Hood, an area that could see significant impacts from the...
HOOD, CA
Lodging

LRE & Companies and American Hospitality Services Plan Mixed-Use Project in California

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA—LRE & Companies, a full spectrum real estate development, asset manager, construction, and hotel management company, and American Hospitality Services, Inc., a development and hotel management company acting as sponsor, operating partner, and asset manager of strategic commercial real estate assets, have unveiled the plans for Roseville Junction, a new mixed-use project in Placer County, California, one of the state’s fastest-growing counties.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Hundreds gather in Wilseyville to honor community pillar

On Nov. 26 hundreds from Wilseyville and surrounding areas gathered in Camp Lodestar Meadow to honor community figure Bob Noble, who passed away on Nov. 19 at the age of 75. The Enterprise met with Bob’s wife, Debby, at the Cozy Cabin Cafe in West Point on Dec. 5. She said that Bob came from humble beginnings, born on Feb. 19, 1947, and growing up with no running water. His family eventually moved to a piece of property where the Noble family currently resides called “Noble Mountain.”
WILSEYVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Lawsuit brings California State Capitol Annex project to a halt

SACRAMENTO — The California State Capitol's project aimed at rebuilding the outdated building has come to a halt after grassroots organizations filed a lawsuit claiming the environmental impact report was inaccurate and the public never had a say.For months now, the entire state Legislature has worked out of a nearby swing space while the Capitol building prepared for construction. But now, a fence line, barricades and bulldozers are for nothing after a lawsuit stopped this project in its tracks.Koda Monty and their dad walk the State Capitol grounds daily taking advantage of the treelined sidewalks and parks. Both are frustrated...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Downtown dinosaurs: Lawmakers plan to turn empty downtown Sacramento state buildings into housing

SACRAMENTO — They have become downtown dinosaurs. Massive state office buildings that serve a style of in-person work are from a bygone, pre-pandemic era.Now, there's a plan to convert some of that space into home sweet homes.Lawmakers are looking at a transformation for a couple of massive structures: the 24-story tall Tax and Fee Administration Building on 450 N Street, and the half-a-million square foot Employment Development Department building on 800 Capitol Mall.They are both nearly empty of workers and could become the first tests for a state effort to turn post-pandemic empty office space into housing.Sacramento Assemblymember Kevin McCarty...
SACRAMENTO, CA
mix96sac.com

Folsom’s ‘Thurman Christmas Experience’ Delivers Holiday Magic

It takes months of hard work to turn Thurman Way into the most magical place in Folsom. If your holiday traditions include driving around with the family checking out Christmas lights, you’ll find an amazing display at 1510 Thurman Way in Folsom. It’s all the work of one young man who just wants to make his community happy.
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

Sacramento homeless community bracing for more bitter cold temperatures

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More permanent, supportive housing solutions are on the horizon in Sacramento County – but nothing that will be complete by this winter. The City and County of Sacramento have passed a first-of-its-kind agreement to partner on homelessness solutions, but that doesn’t solve the immediate needs of the 9,300 people experiencing homelessness throughout the county.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
ca.gov

Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 12.6.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Victor Duron, 40, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the California Department of Rehabilitation. Duron has been Grants Director at the California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency since 2021. He held several roles at the California Department of Rehabilitation from 2015 to 2021, including Deputy Director for Independent Living and Community Access, Executive Advisor, Section Chief and Unit Manager. Duron was an Associate Governmental Program Analyst at the California Department of Public Health from 2015 to 2013. He was an Associate Governmental Program Analyst at the California Department of Community Services and Development from 2012 to 2013. Duron was a Program Specialist at the Santa Clara County Office of Education from 2009 to 2012. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $176,364. Duron is a Democrat.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

48K+
Followers
713
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy