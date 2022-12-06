Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sidney Daily News
Lighting up the way for Christmas
The lawn at the Shelby County Courthouse is decorated with the holiday spirit as county residents prepare to celebrate Christmas. A train of lights features candy canes, a jack in the box, a snowman, Christmas tree and a caboose.
Sidney Daily News
Orchestra plans 2 Christmas concerts
SIDNEY – The Upper Valley Community Orchestra will perform a Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. in Sidney Christian Academy, 2151 W. Russell Road and on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Sidney Historic Theater, 120 W. Poplar St. “We will be hosting our...
Sidney Daily News
Thanks to all for a successful food drive
It has been an annual tradition for the Fort Loramie Community Service Club to partner with Fort Loramie Schools to organize a food drive for the benefit of the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. This year the food drive was held the week of October 23.
Sidney Daily News
SDN accepting ‘Dear Santa’ letters
It’s time for children to send their letters to Santa. The Sidney Daily News is helping to make sure every single letter is delivered with love and care. “The staff at the Sidney Daily News loves to help me out,” Santa said. “They will insure that none of your wishes gets lost in the mail.”
Sidney Daily News
Winter Symphony Storytimes
LIMA — The Lima Symphony Orchestra’s Symphony Storytime program returns to libraries this December. The program will feature performances by musicians from the Lima Symphony Orchestra. The upcoming story time events include: Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. in the Putnam County District Library, 136 Putnam Parkway, Ottawa;...
Sidney Daily News
It’s been an honor
It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as State Representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife Danette and I have met so many great people along the way who have been so kind and welcoming. We have always felt so humbled having this God-given opportunity. We are incredibly blessed to live in northwest Ohio and it’s been a privilege to serve the people living in Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Auglaize Counties during my tenure.
Sidney Daily News
Hymn Hoppers visit Elmwood
Residents of Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen singing hymns and Christmas songs with the First Church of New Knoxville’s Hymn Hoppers. Elmwood residents Joan Freeman, left, Eugene Reed, center, and Paul Bornhorst, right, sing along with the Hymn Hoppers from the First Church of New Knoxville.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney honors employee milestones
SIDNEY — City of Sidney employees were honored Wednesday, Nov. 30, for their service to the city. The annual Service Awards program was held at The Historic Sidney Theatre. During the program, 34 employees were recognized for reading milestone service awards. Those employees include:. Fire Department: Jason Truesdale –...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— The low pressure of the natural gas about 5 o’clock last evening was occasioned by the changing of the source of supply from the Northwestern Ohio and Indiana field to the Lancaster, Ohio field. 100 years. December 6, 1922. Following the regular meeting of the...
Sidney Daily News
Auglaize County awarded funding for demolition
WAPAKONETA — Buildings that were once full of life and purpose are now being demolished to build something new. On Dec. 6, Gov. Mike DeWine awarded more than 42 counties through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program to help with blighted properties. The Auglaize County Commissioners were...
Sidney Daily News
Rental Registration Committee discusses ordinance
SIDNEY – The Rental Registration Ad Hoc Committee – started in response to a rental registration program ordinance introduced to City Council on Nov. 28 – discussed concerns about the ordinance and reviewed the city’s response to landlord questions at a meeting on Dec. 6. Those...
Sidney Daily News
Hostile incident exercise successful
SIDNEY – Lehman Catholic High School, in collaboration with dozens of first responders from the surrounding area, conducted a hostile incident full-scale training exercise on the morning of Dec. 6. The exercise, in compliance with Lehman’s training curriculum, was conducted to prepare Lehman students, staff and local first responders for an active threat on campus.
Sidney Daily News
Seasoned Greeting at Ohio Theatre
LIMA — Tickets are going fast for The Stage Door Canteen & Cabaret’s first Dinner Theatre Show — Seasoned Greetings! a musical comedy holiday extravaganza in two acts. This hilarious and heartwarming show promises to deliver some of your favorite holiday classics with lots of love and a generous dose of comedy.
Sidney Daily News
Special Christmas memories
I want a Hippopotamus for Christmas, only a Hippopotamus will do!. This is one of my favorite fun and light-hearted Christmas songs to listen to. I am not entirely sure why, it just brings a smile to my face. I enjoy music just like most everyone else does, but there is something special about Christmas songs that fill me with warmth, happiness and good cheer. Whether they are the cute, funny ones or the traditional hymn style, I love them!
Sidney Daily News
Hicks earns Eagle Scout award
WAPAKONETA — Caleb Hicks, a member of Boy Scout Troop 914 housed at First United Methodist Church, was awarded the highest rank in the Boy Scouts, Eagle Scout, during a recent ceremony. Only 3-5% of scouts obtain this accomplishment. Hicks, son of Scott and Melanie Hicks, has been a...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. David M. Cassada, 37, of Fort Loramie, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine. Dustin R. Scott, 37, of Piqua, was charged with failure...
Sidney Daily News
Milligan elected CUR board president
PIQUA — Edison State Community College Board of Trustee member Dr. Thomas Milligan, of Sidney, was recently elected board president of the Reformed University (Corporacion Universitaria Reformada), a private protestant institution of higher learning based in Barranquilla, Colombia, in South America. The Reformed University was founded in 2002 with...
Sidney Daily News
City record
-11:33 p.m.: damage. Police responded to damage in progress in the 700 block of Countryside Street. -9:24 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 300 block of North West Avenue. -3:34 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of South Main Avenue. -2:45...
Sidney Daily News
County record
-2:25 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 18000 block of Wells Road in Jackson Center. -6:29 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 101 on Interstate 75. Village log. TUESDAY. -10:52 a.m.: suspicious person. Anna Police responded to a suspicious person in the 200...
Sidney Daily News
Charges dismissed against squad member
SIDNEY — The charges against an Anna Rescue Squad member were dismissed in Sidney Municipal Court this week. Judge Gary Carter dismissed the OVI charges against the squad member after blood results revealed the person was not over the legal limit. The incident began on Oct. 20 when the...
Comments / 0