NBC San Diego
Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood Stake Is Tied Up in FTX Bankruptcy Proceedings, CEO Tenev Says
Robinhood Markets CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday he's unclear what Sam Bankman-Fried is going to do with his stake in his trading app. "We're just watching this unfold and ... it's going to be locked up in bankruptcy proceedings, most likely for some time," Tenev said. In May, Bankman-Fried took...
Goldman Sachs plans to spend millions on crypto-related investments after FTX's downfall, report says
Goldman Sachs hasn't pulled back on its digital asset plans despite the catastrophic downfall of one of crypto's biggest players. In fact, the Wall Street giant plans to spend "tens of millions" on investments in crypto companies even after FTX's implosion, Reuters reported on Tuesday. FTX, the once $32 billion...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
Bitwave raises $15 million Series A to expand crypto accounting software
Hack VC and Blockchain Capital led the round.
crowdfundinsider.com
Reassurance? Robinhood Provides Select Data Points
In a very difficult economic environment, Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) has published select data points highlighting platform operations. Net Cumulative Funded Accounts (NCFA) at the end of November were 23.0 million, up approximately 40 thousand from October 2022. Monthly Active Users (MAU) at the end of November were 12.5 million, unchanged from...
iheart.com
IRS Announces $1,400 Stimulus Checks Going Out To Millions
The IRS has sent out letters alerting nine million households that they are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals and $2,800 checks to couples. Eligible recipients mostly include taxpayers who don't need to file federal income tax returns because they don't earn enough to warrant one, and because of that, didn't get one or more of the original stimulus checks. Those recipients include single filers making less than $12,550 ($14,250 for those older than 65), and couples making less than $25,100 ($27,000 for those older than 65). This mostly affects those receiving Social Security but many others might be eligible as well.
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
This top cryptocurrency exchange has withered along with the cryptocurrency market.
CoinDesk
BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
Some financial advisors say you might be better off keeping your money in crypto amid FTX’s collapse. Here’s why
Financial advisors are divided on whether or not the average investor should keep her money in crypto. It’s been a wild few days during a wild year in crypto world. Exchanges have collapsed, the market keeps falling, and one of the industry’s biggest players effectively killed off their biggest competitor in what looks like an act of vengeance. The downfall isn’t pretty.
crowdfundinsider.com
Imployable, an App Supporting an Employment Ecosystem, Acquires £150K+ via Crowdcube
Imployable, which claims to be a unique, award winning app that’s at the “heart” of an employment ecosystem, has secured 60% (£150,141.81) of its £250,000 target (with 7 days in the sale, at the time of writing) from 112 investors via Crowdcube. Imployable is a...
crowdfundinsider.com
Silvergate Defends Dealings with FTX: We conducted extensive due diligence
Silvergate (NYSE:SI), a west coast banking operation that has been a leader in supporting the digital asset sector, is not getting a lot of love these days. Its relationships with previously high-flying crypto platforms have come back to haunt the bank. Silvergate started 2022 with its shares trading at around $130 – today, Silvergate is trolling its 52-week low, hovering around $24 after losing over 8% just today. Silvergate got smacked today with a big downgrade from Morgan Stanley that investors took to heart. The analyst told investors to “reduce their exposure” in the bank until the dust settles in the FTX/Alameda bankruptcy debacle – because who knows when things will return to a sense of normalcy and what kind of skeletons remain in the closet before that happens.
crowdfundinsider.com
SEC Division of Corporation Finance Reveals Sample Letter Sent to Companies on Crypto Asset Disclosure
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Division of Corporate Finance, has revealed a sample letter sent to reporting companies regarding disclosure requirements under securities laws. The letter addresses digital assets, or crypto assets, and points to recent events in crypto markets, such as bankruptcies and “financial distress” within crypto markets.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Securities: ADDX Tokenizes Venture Debt, Lists on Exchange
ADDX has announced another digital security available for investors on its digital asset exchange. The most recent security is a venture debt offering by Innoven Capital – a JV between Seviora (a Temasek subsidiary) and UOB. The $50 million fund combines a fixed return as well as the possibility for capital gain. As the security has been tokenized, ADDX notes that minimum investments start at USD $20,000.00 as opposed to the norm of around $5 million. ADDX leverages blockchain technology as well as smart contracts to automate manual processes. This allows ADDX to make the fund available in fractional units at scale and to enable secondary trading by investors on the ADDX exchange.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech AltScore Finalizes $3.5M Seed Round to Support B2B Embedded Lending
AltScore, a fintech start-up that provides B2B lending infrastructure, announced it has raised $3.5 million in seed funding. The financing will help AltScore “continue developing its end-to-end Lending-as-a-Service (LaaS) solution to help its B2B partners embed and deploy credit products while giving MSMBs fair and timely access to liquidity in LatAm.”
Is the worst over for bitcoin and the rest of crypto?
The meltdown of FTX has sent the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbling more than 60% this year...and the carnage has spread to publicly traded companies with exposure to digital assets.
Exclusive-Canada's biggest pension plan, CPPI, ends crypto investment pursuit -sources
TORONTO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Canada's biggest pension fund, CPP Investments, has ended its effort to study investment opportunities in the volatile crypto market, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
dailyhodl.com
Nearly All Cryptocurrencies To Be Regulated As Securities, Says CEO of NYSE’s Parent Company
The head of NYSE parent company Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) reportedly says that the collapse of the FTX exchange will likely have an enduring effect on how the crypto market will be regulated. According to a new report from Reuters, ICE CEO Jeffrey Sprecher says that nearly all crypto assets...
crowdfundinsider.com
€47.6M Worth of Loans Funded in November via Alternative Investment Platform PeerBerry
In November 2022, PeerBerry investors reportedly “funded €47,606,299 of loans and received €648,080 in interest.”. 1183 new investors “joined the platform in November.”. The average annual ROI (without loyalty interest) on PeerBerry in November “was 11.1%.”. At the end of November, PeerBerry’s portfolio amounted “to...
crowdfundinsider.com
More UK Investors Plan to Invest in Venture Capital Offerings in 2023: Report
More UK investors are planning to invest in venture capital offerings in 2023, according to research by Digital Horizon. It is important to note the survey polled LP types last month – iE home offices, asset managers, and other institutional money. Digital Horizon states that 56% of UK investors...
