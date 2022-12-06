Honors/CaptainshipTeam Captain (2022) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Alex Cook is an experienced 6th year senior who was chosen to be a captain of the 2022 Huskies’ defense. He has good height to him, average arm and hand measurements, and is a little light for his frame. Cook takes most snaps as the weak side free safety in 2 high sets or as the lone safety in single high sets. He occasionally lines up in the box in run support or to blitz. Cook is a solid tackler who shows good technique, intent to wrap up, and is not hesitant to initiate contact with the ball carrier. He quickly breaks on the ball and shows high level intelligence in play recognition and spatial awareness. He does well as the last line of defense and puts himself in positions to assist his teammates take down the ball carrier. He takes smart angles in pursuit and shows above-average ability to turn into these angles. Cook possesses below-average line speed, but shows sufficient recovery speed on tape. He does well in zone coverage concepts, but shows a weakness when playing man-to-man closer to the line of scrimmage. His below-average lateral change of direction provides opportunities for faster receivers to get open on crossing routes. Cook shows good visual and vocal communication to both his teammates and his coaching staff on the sideline. Overall, Cook provides good leadership to his team and projects to be a day 3 draft pick.

