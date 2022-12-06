Read full article on original website
BREAKING: LSU DB Mekhi Garner Declares For 2023 NFL Draft
LSU defensive back Mekhi Garner has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl as he prepares for his professional journey. The Louisiana transfer tallied 43 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and eight pass breakups on the season after starting all 13 games in 2022 for LSU.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Josh Hyer, DL, University of Calgary
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. – I think what makes me a top prospect this year at my position is my versatility, I can play on the edge, I can play inside and I also have the speed to play special teams where ever fit.
Look: Legendary NFL Quarterback Supports Herschel Walker
Former football star Herschel Walker may have lost his bid to be Georgia's next Senator but he didn't lose the support of fellow Heisman Trophy winner Doug Floutie. The two members of college football's most elite fraternity were teammates on the Donald Trump-owned New Jersey Generals of the USFL. But fans were pretty shocked to see Flutie on the concession stage alongside Walker as his Senate loss was announced.
Colorado Quarterback Enters Portal Just Days After Deion Sanders Gets Hired
In the three days since Colorado shook up the college football landscape by hiring Deion Sanders to be its new head coach, Sanders has not shied away from saying he plans to recruit the transfer market hard. He even took the unprecedented step of telling his new players to hit the transfer portal ...
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Jalin Hyatt wins first Biletnikoff Award for Tennessee football
Tennessee football, once known as Wide Receiver U, has its first Biletnikoff Award winner in Jalin Hyatt. Hyatt beat out Iowa State's Xavier Hutchinson and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr as college football's best pass-catcher. He was announced as the winner on The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN on Thursday night.
Alabama assistant will reportedly be Deion Sanders’ defensive coordinator at Colorado
The first departure from Alabama’s coaching staff is reportedly headed to one of the more fascinating programs in the nation. Defensive backs coach Charles Kelly is headed to Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado to be its defensive coordinator, the Boulder Daily Camera reported Wednesday afternoon. FootballScoop reported the Colorado interest in Kelly earlier in the week.
2023 NFL Draft: Kentucky QB Will Levis declares, will skip bowl as likely first rounder prepares for pros
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and will skip the Wildcats' upcoming Music City Bowl appearance against Iowa, the senior announced on his Twitter account. Levis technically has one season of collegiate eligibility remaining but is considered a likely first-round pick in the draft after two years as the Wildcats' starting quarterback.
NFL Transactions for December 7, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Cardinals worked out TE Austin Allen, TE Dominique Dafney, QB Carson Strong, and WR Calvin Jackson. Bills DE Von Miller underwent surgery for ACL surgery. Cowboys designated LT Tyron Smith to return from I/R. Denver Broncos. Broncos worked out WR Jaelon Acklin, WR Kaion Julien-Grant, QB Nathan Rourke, TE Kahale...
Deion Sanders has his first five-star recruit at Colorado
The Neon Deion effect has already started at Colorado. Just one day after Deion Sanders left Jackson State to become the head coach at the University of Colorado, the Buffaloes landed five-star recruit Winston Watkins. The wide receiver, the first cousin of Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins, committed to the class of 2025 in Boulder on Sunday. Watkins, 5-foot-10 and 172 pounds, plays for IMG Academy in Florida, a magnet school that has produced talent such as Evan Neal, Greg Newsome, and KJ Hamler. He’s ranked No. 4 among wide receivers in his class by 247Sports and No. 13 overall. Watkins had offers...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Alex Cook, S, Washington
Honors/CaptainshipTeam Captain (2022) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Alex Cook is an experienced 6th year senior who was chosen to be a captain of the 2022 Huskies’ defense. He has good height to him, average arm and hand measurements, and is a little light for his frame. Cook takes most snaps as the weak side free safety in 2 high sets or as the lone safety in single high sets. He occasionally lines up in the box in run support or to blitz. Cook is a solid tackler who shows good technique, intent to wrap up, and is not hesitant to initiate contact with the ball carrier. He quickly breaks on the ball and shows high level intelligence in play recognition and spatial awareness. He does well as the last line of defense and puts himself in positions to assist his teammates take down the ball carrier. He takes smart angles in pursuit and shows above-average ability to turn into these angles. Cook possesses below-average line speed, but shows sufficient recovery speed on tape. He does well in zone coverage concepts, but shows a weakness when playing man-to-man closer to the line of scrimmage. His below-average lateral change of direction provides opportunities for faster receivers to get open on crossing routes. Cook shows good visual and vocal communication to both his teammates and his coaching staff on the sideline. Overall, Cook provides good leadership to his team and projects to be a day 3 draft pick.
Jeffery Simmons, Treylon Burks miss practice for Titans
Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has been playing through an ankle injury in recent weeks and the issue caused him to miss Thursday’s practice session. Simmons missed two practices last week before playing in last Sunday’s loss to the Eagles, so his absence on Thursday doesn’t mean that he’ll be missing against the Jaguars this weekend.
Make the Heisman Trophy more than the 'Best QB' award it’s become
The Heisman Trophy has been college football’s most prestigious award since University of Chicago halfback Jay Berwanger was awarded the first stiff-armed prototype in 1935. Since then, Chicago has dumped its football program and the award has morphed into a Quarterback of the Year award. That laziness has led Heisman voters to entirely ignore standouts at other positions.
Hula Bowl announces AMAZING COACHING Line-Up | Over 500 years of Coaching Experience
The 2023 Hula Bowl has announced its coaching staff and there are over 500 years of coaching experience. Mike Smith will take on Brian Billick for the second year in a row. Smith and Billick have some amazing coaches on their staff this year, with Billick adding former Bills defensive coordinator Ted Cotrell, and Mike Smith adding David Culley the former Texans head coach as his tight ends coach. Check out the coaches and their bios below! This year the Hula Bowl added Special Teams Coach Gary Zauner as well!
