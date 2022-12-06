ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Week ahead: Local holiday performances abound

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported – more than 5,000 a week in Wisconsin in recent weeks, performance companies remain on alert. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.
GREEN BAY, WI
‘A Pinecrest Christmas’ this weekend in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – Experience the traditions of Christmas past this weekend in Manitowoc. Local 5 Live visited Pinecrest Historical Village with details on their fun and cozy holiday event, ‘A Pinecrest Christmas’. Details from manitowoccountyhistory.org:. Pinecrest Christmas. Friday, December 9, 20224:00 PM. Saturday, December 10, 20223:00 PM. Manitowoc...
MANITOWOC, WI
Details on the upcoming Celebrate Fox Cities Annual Dinner

(WFRV) – The Fox Cities Chamber is shining a spotlight on just one of the many successful family-based companies that make the Valley their home. Chamber President Becky Bartoszek visited Local 5 Live along with Dylan Milis, owner of Milis Flatwork in Kaukauna with a closer look at Milis Flatwork plus details on the upcoming Celebrate Fox Cities Annual Dinner.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Holiday Spotlight: Bu-tiffle Things Boutique

(WFRV) – You’ll find similar style but different items at all three locations. Local 5 Live visited Bu-Tiffle Things Boutique where you will find everything from jeans to something to give your holiday a little sparkle, even custom-made items for your home. You’ll find Bu-Tiffle Things Boutique at:...
DE PERE, WI
You’re invited to pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Are you on the nice list? Or the naughty list? Find out at a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at White Pillars Museum in De Pere. The jolly couple will meet with families December 8 & 9, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, and December 10, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm. You can take pictures as the kids present their Christmas wish lists. Each child leaves with a bag of candy. This event is brought to the community by the De Pere Historical Society. White Pillars Museum is located at 403 North Broadway, De Pere.
DE PERE, WI
Donation to Paul’s Pantry gets admission to Baylander Barbershop Chorus

(WFRV) – There’s a fantastic Christmas show coming up and you can’t beat the price. Al Wondrash, a chorus member for the Baylander Barbershop Chorus visited Local 5 Live with how just a donation of a non-perishable food item or cash donation to Paul’s Pantry gets you in to see their Christmas Concert.
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay’s Mason Manor earns Wisconsin ‘historic places’ honor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The eight-story affordable housing building, known as Mason Manor, is now being honored by being listed on Wisconsin’s State Register of Historic Places. The apartment building, located at 1424 Admiral Court, is described as the ‘first of this scale’ for Green Bay and...
GREEN BAY, WI
GB trucking company hosts bike drive for children in need

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Contract Transport Services donated more than 35 bikes to gift to children in need this holiday season. The trucking company partners with Pals for Brown County and Foundations Foster Care to facilitate the donations. All of the brand-new bikes were purchased by CTS employees.
GREEN BAY, WI
Holiday Spotlight: Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market

(WFRV) – With more than 80 flavors of brats you will find a flavor everyone enjoys at Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market. They have convenient locations in Suamico and Crivitz. You can learn more at pelkinsmeat.com.
Support Wisconsin businesses with items from SmithMaker Artisan Co.

(WFRV) – Support small, independent makers with our Holiday Spotlight on SmithMaker Artisan Co. The store features handmade and carefully curated items with ties to Wisconsin and the Midwest. They have locations in De Pere and Sturgeon Bay. Learn more in this tour around the store, or visit smith-maker.com.
DE PERE, WI
Snow across the north Wednesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A quick-hitting boundary will slide across northern Wisconsin Wednesday bringing light snow. Accumulations will be around an inch or less for areas north of Green Bay, which could make roads a bit slippery late morning and afternoon. Quiet conditions elsewhere with mostly cloudy skies. The high is 35 degrees.
WISCONSIN STATE
If you’re using the Bay of Green Bay this Winter you should be especially cautious

Recent water rescues serve as chilly reminders that early-season ice on any Wisconsin waterbody is thin, weak, and potentially life-threatening to anyone looking to get a jump on winter fun. Gavin Brault Wisconsin Conservation Warden says, “the Bay is a very different body of water versus an inland lake were there are some streams flowing into it but on the Bay it’s obviously a big body of water.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Manitowoc County Considers Former Library For Offices

One of the items on this month’s agenda for the Manitowoc County Board meeting will be the proposed purchase of the old public library on Manitowoc’s southside. County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer says the site at South 8th and Hamilton Streets, “is currently owned by Lakeside Foods and they’re moving out to the interstate. We need offices and its in our territory, only a block from the courthouse. We’ll expand our offices to the old library building.”
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Manitowoc County Dispatcher’s Husband Pleads for Help

The husband of a Manitowoc County Dispatcher is asking for the public to help someone who has served her community for years. Zachery Benzinger reached out to Seehafer News to tell the story of his wife Steph. This past Saturday, Steph was working a 12-hour shift, when her leg went...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

