Week ahead: Local holiday performances abound
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported – more than 5,000 a week in Wisconsin in recent weeks, performance companies remain on alert. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.
‘A Pinecrest Christmas’ this weekend in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – Experience the traditions of Christmas past this weekend in Manitowoc. Local 5 Live visited Pinecrest Historical Village with details on their fun and cozy holiday event, ‘A Pinecrest Christmas’. Details from manitowoccountyhistory.org:. Pinecrest Christmas. Friday, December 9, 20224:00 PM. Saturday, December 10, 20223:00 PM. Manitowoc...
Details on the upcoming Celebrate Fox Cities Annual Dinner
(WFRV) – The Fox Cities Chamber is shining a spotlight on just one of the many successful family-based companies that make the Valley their home. Chamber President Becky Bartoszek visited Local 5 Live along with Dylan Milis, owner of Milis Flatwork in Kaukauna with a closer look at Milis Flatwork plus details on the upcoming Celebrate Fox Cities Annual Dinner.
Holiday Spotlight: Bu-tiffle Things Boutique
(WFRV) – You’ll find similar style but different items at all three locations. Local 5 Live visited Bu-Tiffle Things Boutique where you will find everything from jeans to something to give your holiday a little sparkle, even custom-made items for your home. You’ll find Bu-Tiffle Things Boutique at:...
The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay hosts annual Costumed Caroling with participants from Local 5 News
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – On Tuesday, members of the Greater Green Bay community got together at the Epic Events Center for the 2022 Costumed Caroling performance put on by The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay. Local 5’s Kaitlin Corbett and Jordan Lamers had the opportunity to participate in...
You’re invited to pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Are you on the nice list? Or the naughty list? Find out at a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at White Pillars Museum in De Pere. The jolly couple will meet with families December 8 & 9, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, and December 10, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm. You can take pictures as the kids present their Christmas wish lists. Each child leaves with a bag of candy. This event is brought to the community by the De Pere Historical Society. White Pillars Museum is located at 403 North Broadway, De Pere.
Donation to Paul’s Pantry gets admission to Baylander Barbershop Chorus
(WFRV) – There’s a fantastic Christmas show coming up and you can’t beat the price. Al Wondrash, a chorus member for the Baylander Barbershop Chorus visited Local 5 Live with how just a donation of a non-perishable food item or cash donation to Paul’s Pantry gets you in to see their Christmas Concert.
Green Bay’s Mason Manor earns Wisconsin ‘historic places’ honor
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The eight-story affordable housing building, known as Mason Manor, is now being honored by being listed on Wisconsin’s State Register of Historic Places. The apartment building, located at 1424 Admiral Court, is described as the ‘first of this scale’ for Green Bay and...
Door County Maritime Museum hosts inaugural Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – December 7, 1941, a date which will live in infamy as told by former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, is when the United States was surprisingly attacked at Pearl Harbor. Fast forward to 2022, and Americans still take the day to reflect on the tragedy....
GB trucking company hosts bike drive for children in need
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Contract Transport Services donated more than 35 bikes to gift to children in need this holiday season. The trucking company partners with Pals for Brown County and Foundations Foster Care to facilitate the donations. All of the brand-new bikes were purchased by CTS employees.
Holiday Spotlight: Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market
(WFRV) – With more than 80 flavors of brats you will find a flavor everyone enjoys at Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market. They have convenient locations in Suamico and Crivitz. You can learn more at pelkinsmeat.com.
Support Wisconsin businesses with items from SmithMaker Artisan Co.
(WFRV) – Support small, independent makers with our Holiday Spotlight on SmithMaker Artisan Co. The store features handmade and carefully curated items with ties to Wisconsin and the Midwest. They have locations in De Pere and Sturgeon Bay. Learn more in this tour around the store, or visit smith-maker.com.
New sports bar featuring football bowling ready for Green Bay debut on Thursday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The city of Green Bay is known for its football, and three friends turned business owners decided to expand and open its second location in Titletown. 1st and Bowl is set for its grand opening on Thursday, December 8, located at 301 North Washington...
Snow across the north Wednesday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A quick-hitting boundary will slide across northern Wisconsin Wednesday bringing light snow. Accumulations will be around an inch or less for areas north of Green Bay, which could make roads a bit slippery late morning and afternoon. Quiet conditions elsewhere with mostly cloudy skies. The high is 35 degrees.
New owners at Captain’s Walk Winery make renovations
(WFRV) – A longtime downtown Green Bay winery has new owners. They are keeping the same great wine selection and have made improvements to the building.
If you’re using the Bay of Green Bay this Winter you should be especially cautious
Recent water rescues serve as chilly reminders that early-season ice on any Wisconsin waterbody is thin, weak, and potentially life-threatening to anyone looking to get a jump on winter fun. Gavin Brault Wisconsin Conservation Warden says, “the Bay is a very different body of water versus an inland lake were there are some streams flowing into it but on the Bay it’s obviously a big body of water.”
Three new businesses set to serve the community in downtown Two Rivers
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Business will soon be booming in Two Rivers as three new establishments will soon be open in the city’s downtown area. The first to open will be Cool City Brewing Company, located across the street from City Hall. The business is set to open in a few weeks.
Manitowoc County Considers Former Library For Offices
One of the items on this month’s agenda for the Manitowoc County Board meeting will be the proposed purchase of the old public library on Manitowoc’s southside. County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer says the site at South 8th and Hamilton Streets, “is currently owned by Lakeside Foods and they’re moving out to the interstate. We need offices and its in our territory, only a block from the courthouse. We’ll expand our offices to the old library building.”
Manitowoc County Dispatcher’s Husband Pleads for Help
The husband of a Manitowoc County Dispatcher is asking for the public to help someone who has served her community for years. Zachery Benzinger reached out to Seehafer News to tell the story of his wife Steph. This past Saturday, Steph was working a 12-hour shift, when her leg went...
Mather Heights neighborhood in Green Bay sees recent uptick in burglaries, police investigating
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is reminding residents to be alert during the holiday season, as the agency has seen an increase in residential burglaries in one particular neighborhood. According to officers, police are seeking possible identification and arrest of a person or persons...
