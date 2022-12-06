DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Are you on the nice list? Or the naughty list? Find out at a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at White Pillars Museum in De Pere. The jolly couple will meet with families December 8 & 9, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, and December 10, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm. You can take pictures as the kids present their Christmas wish lists. Each child leaves with a bag of candy. This event is brought to the community by the De Pere Historical Society. White Pillars Museum is located at 403 North Broadway, De Pere.

DE PERE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO