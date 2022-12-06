ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillymag.com

Where to Get Afternoon Tea Around Philadelphia

Seven Philly-area tearooms serving tiny sandwiches, scones with clotted cream, and all the tea you could possibly drink. It’s getting colder and darker, and your day could use a little brightening. If you want to drink something warm in a place serving tiny sandwiches and scones with clotted cream, here are the tearooms to check out whenever you’re next craving a cuppa.
phillyvoice.com

Shop, snack and sing at Philadelphia Premium Outlets' holiday celebration

Holiday shoppers can take a much-needed respite from the hustle bustle during a local shopping center's upcoming extravaganza. The Philadelphia Premium Outlets in Montgomery County is hosting a family-friendly holiday celebration on Saturday, Dec. 10, featuring giveaways, live music and sweet treats. MORE: Shop for holiday gifts and support a...
Phillymag.com

9 Elegant Dresses That Are Perfect for Your Romantic Winter-in-Philly Wedding

If you’re planning for your wedding this season, consider embracing elegance in your Big Day — and not just in your decor. Try a look that makes a statement, too. The winter wedding fashions you’ll find here include a dress with cape sleeves, another clad in pearls, and even a dramatic, daring black gown, and they’re all available through Philadelphia-area boutiques. Whichever you choose, it’ll add the crowning touch to your celebration.
Thrillist

8 Festive Holiday Markets in Philadelphia

Make your list and check it twice, then head to a local holiday market to buy presents regardless of whether they’re naughty or nice. Spotlighting small businesses and independent artisans, the Philadelphia area is host to a number of multi-day winter shopping extravaganzas that are ideal for crossing people off your shopping list while getting into the holiday spirit thanks to light displays and winter treats.
DELCO.Today

This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco

Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
phl17.com

Local business puts twist on the traditional cannoli

“A modern take on an Italian tradition,” that’s the slogan of a brand new Philadelphia business that specializes in cannolis. CNOLI offers a holiday menu with different flavored cannolis. Gingerbread, Christmas cookie, peppermint bark and snickerdoodle are a just a few of the delicious flavors that could be featured at your upcoming holiday party.
PhillyBite

Top 5 The Best Spas in Philadelphia

- Whether you are looking for the best massage therapy, facial treatments, or other beauty services, you will find them at some of the best spas in Philadelphia. There are many options, so it's important to find the one that will suit your needs and budget. Body+Beauty Lab. Located in...
94.5 PST

Bertucci’s in Langhorne, PA Abruptly Closed for Good

Bertucci's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta by Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne has closed abruptly and the closure is permanent. Levittown Now is reporting that there is a sign on the door announcing the news. I called the restaurant phone number and it connected me to the Bertucci's Closed Restaurant...
South Philly Review

Feminist Flea Mini Market at Bok this Friday

The event is “mini.” The impact is major. On Dec. 9, from 6-10 p.m., the Feminist Flea Mini Market will highlight local artists and give shoppers plenty of opportunities to find unique holiday gifts, all while supporting Homies Helping Homies — a mutual aid initiative in Point Breeze.
