$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
Phillymag.com
Where to Get Afternoon Tea Around Philadelphia
Seven Philly-area tearooms serving tiny sandwiches, scones with clotted cream, and all the tea you could possibly drink. It’s getting colder and darker, and your day could use a little brightening. If you want to drink something warm in a place serving tiny sandwiches and scones with clotted cream, here are the tearooms to check out whenever you’re next craving a cuppa.
phillyvoice.com
Shop, snack and sing at Philadelphia Premium Outlets' holiday celebration
Holiday shoppers can take a much-needed respite from the hustle bustle during a local shopping center's upcoming extravaganza. The Philadelphia Premium Outlets in Montgomery County is hosting a family-friendly holiday celebration on Saturday, Dec. 10, featuring giveaways, live music and sweet treats. MORE: Shop for holiday gifts and support a...
Phillymag.com
9 Elegant Dresses That Are Perfect for Your Romantic Winter-in-Philly Wedding
If you’re planning for your wedding this season, consider embracing elegance in your Big Day — and not just in your decor. Try a look that makes a statement, too. The winter wedding fashions you’ll find here include a dress with cape sleeves, another clad in pearls, and even a dramatic, daring black gown, and they’re all available through Philadelphia-area boutiques. Whichever you choose, it’ll add the crowning touch to your celebration.
Thrillist
8 Festive Holiday Markets in Philadelphia
Make your list and check it twice, then head to a local holiday market to buy presents regardless of whether they’re naughty or nice. Spotlighting small businesses and independent artisans, the Philadelphia area is host to a number of multi-day winter shopping extravaganzas that are ideal for crossing people off your shopping list while getting into the holiday spirit thanks to light displays and winter treats.
This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco
Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
Kids And Adults Can Enjoy Brunch With Santa On The Bay In Strathmere, NJ
'Tis the season to hang out with dear old Saint Nick!. Have you taken the kids to voice their ultimate Christmas wishes to the big man in red yet? If not, why not enjoy a whole meal with the jolly old man from the North Pole? Apparently, he loves South Jersey's beach towns as much as we do.
Philadelphia's infamous 'Boy In the Box' is identified
His name is Joseph Augustus Zarelli. He was found dead in a cardboard box in February 1957. More than 65 years after the discovery, investigators have answered maybe the most important question in the mystery of the “Boy in the Box.”
First Jim Gardner Retires, Now Another Long-time Philadelphia TV News Anchor is Leaving
As those in and around Philadelphia prepare to watch 6ABC's Jim Gardner retire after decades of anchoring Action News, there's another big change coming to another big TV station in the region. NBC10 reports Jim Rosenfield will be leaving the station to be closer to home in New York and...
12 Days of Christmas: Win Duran Duran in Atlantic City Tickets
For day 8 of Lite 96.9 WFPG’s 12 Days of Christmas, we are bringing you more concert tickets!. Duran Duran are coming to Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City on December 30th and we want you there. Today you can enter to win a pair of tickets to see...
Philly cheesesteak staple opens for the first time outside Pa.
Geno’s Steaks, the famed Philly cheesesteak spot, has expanded into the Garden State. The cheesesteak staple joined Foodiehall, a virtual food hall in Cherry Hill, at 1931 Olney Ave. This is Geno’s Steaks’ first location outside of Philadelphia. The cheesesteak restaurant’s flagship has been located at the intersection of...
phl17.com
Local business puts twist on the traditional cannoli
“A modern take on an Italian tradition,” that’s the slogan of a brand new Philadelphia business that specializes in cannolis. CNOLI offers a holiday menu with different flavored cannolis. Gingerbread, Christmas cookie, peppermint bark and snickerdoodle are a just a few of the delicious flavors that could be featured at your upcoming holiday party.
Jim Rosenfield Departing Philadelphia’s NBC 10
Another familiar face will be departing local television before the end of the year. After nearly a decade on the air in Philadelphia, NBC10 just announced that longtime anchor. Jim Rosenfield will be leaving the station before the end of the year. Jim has been the anchor for the station’s...
Two Icons, One Night: Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks coming to Lincoln Financial Field
Two music legends will be sharing the stage for one night only at Lincoln Financial Field this summer.
PhillyBite
Top 5 The Best Spas in Philadelphia
- Whether you are looking for the best massage therapy, facial treatments, or other beauty services, you will find them at some of the best spas in Philadelphia. There are many options, so it's important to find the one that will suit your needs and budget. Body+Beauty Lab. Located in...
Bertucci’s in Langhorne, PA Abruptly Closed for Good
Bertucci's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta by Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne has closed abruptly and the closure is permanent. Levittown Now is reporting that there is a sign on the door announcing the news. I called the restaurant phone number and it connected me to the Bertucci's Closed Restaurant...
WFMZ-TV Online
'New chapter': Downtown Bethlehem's Main Street to lose retailer after the holidays
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A home furnishings retailer is bidding farewell to its storefront in downtown Bethlehem. Domaci, selling furniture, area rugs, lamps and more, will close its store on Main Street following the holiday season, the business announced Tuesday on its social media pages. "Over the past few months, issues...
Feminist Flea Mini Market at Bok this Friday
The event is “mini.” The impact is major. On Dec. 9, from 6-10 p.m., the Feminist Flea Mini Market will highlight local artists and give shoppers plenty of opportunities to find unique holiday gifts, all while supporting Homies Helping Homies — a mutual aid initiative in Point Breeze.
Philadelphia police identify child known as the 'Boy in the Box' as Joseph Augustus Zarelli
"This announcement only closes one chapter in this little boy's story while opening up a new one. This is still an active homicide investigation and we still need the public's help in filling in this child's life story," Outlaw said.
Peddler’s Village Gains National Recognition After Being Featured on a Major Platform
The Lahaska shopping village was featured for thinner Christmas festivities. Peddler’s Village was recently featured on one of the biggest television shows in the entire country, showcasing the area’s unique shops. The Lahaska shopping center, a favorite destination for both locals and visitors, was recently visited not just...
