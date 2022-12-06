ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Stage

NJPAC’s Kwanzaa Festival Celebrates Unity and Culture With Arts and New Community Partners

When Newark’s New Jersey Performing Arts Center opens its doors on Dec. 17 for the annual Kwanzaa Festival and Marketplace, the gathering will mark a kind of homecoming. The free event, at the heart of NJPAC’s community programming for more than a decade, will take place in person for the first time since 2019. This is also the first time that NJPAC will partner with several of its neighbors to present the festival, including The Newark Museum of Art, Newark Arts, Newark Symphony Hall and the Newark Public Library, as well as the City of Newark. This is a partnership that Eyesha Marable, NJPAC’s assistant vice president for community engagement, calls “the fruit of our labors.”
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

RescuePoetix Hosts Poems of Gratitude and Hope on Dec. 13th

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Jersey City's 2020-2022 Poet Laureate, Susan Justiniano | RescuePoetix hosts Poems of Gratitude, featuring creatives Renes "Pudge" Cruz (Jersey City NJ) and Lisa "Rubi G" Ventura (Washington Heights NY/Central NJ) in an environment that is conducive to creativity and culture, share their experiences through workshop prompts, participant engagement, poetry, spoken word performances. Poems of Gratitude and Hope is on Tuesday, December 13, from 6:30pm – 8:30pm and will be taking place at Jersey City City Hall 280 Grove St, 2nd Fl, Jersey City, NJ.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Carteret PAC Announces Central Jersey Marquee Awards For Middlesex County High School Musical Theater

(CARTERET, NJ) -- The URSB Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center has announced the inaugural Carteret PAC Central Jersey Marquee Awards, Honoring Excellence in Middlesex County High School Musical Theater. The Carteret PAC Central Jersey Marquee Awards will take place on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the new URSB Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center (Carteret PAC).
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Singer-songwriter and Guitarist Danielia Cotton Returns to the Hopewell Theater With Her “Home For The Holidays” Show Dec. 17

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Danielia Cotton is returning to her hometown of Hopewell, New Jersey for the holiday season with a concert at the Hopewell Theater Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. With her big and bold vocals, Cotton has been compared to such iconic artists as Lenny Kravitz, Janis Joplin and Tina Turner. She has carved out a niche in the music industry with her own unique soulful-rock sound and uncompromising artistry, having shared the stage with the likes of Robert Cray, Bon Jovi and Gregg Allman.
HOPEWELL, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Princeton Makes Artist Cooperative to Host Winter Art Party

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Princeton Makes, the Princeton-based artist cooperative, will host its Winter Art Party on Saturday, December 17th from 12:00pm to 4:00pm at its artist studios and art market in the Princeton Shopping Center. Activities at the Winter Art Party include ornament making, greeting card making for kids (and...
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Art House Productions presents a New Play Reading of "Sybil & Mary" on Dec. 12th

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Art House Productions announces a new play reading of “Sybil & Mary” written by Maddie Dennis-Yates on Monday, December 12. Funded in part by the Hudson County History Partnership Program grant, New Jersey playwright Maddie Dennis-Yates has been developing this play inspired by Sybil's Cave in Hoboken with Art House Productions for the past year.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

State Theatre presents The Queen's Cartoonists

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The recently renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents musical ensemble, The Queen’s Cartoonists in Holiday Hurrah: Yule Love It! on Friday, December 23 at 8:00pm. The jazz sextet’s show is fun for audiences of all ages, combining virtuosic musicianship, multi-instrumental mayhem, comedy, and cartoons. Tickets range from $24-$44.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Repertory Company presents "Popcorn Falls"

(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- New Jersey Repertory Company (NJRep) presents “Popcorn Falls” by James Hindman and directed by Rose Riccardi. The play stars James Hindman and Tom Souhrada. The production runs from January 12 through February 12, 2023. Welcome to Popcorn Falls, a small American town whose only claim to fame – their namesake waterfall – has dried up.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Black Box Holds Two Fundraising Events In December

(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Tickets are now on sale for two special fundraising events, in support of The Black Box's 2023 Season of new and under produced works from world class writers and artists-in-residence at www.blackboxpac.com! One on December 18th and the other on December 22nd. On Sunday, December 18th, Black...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Final Weekend of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Enchanted Edition at Centenary Stage

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s 2022 Holiday Spectacular, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, The Enchanted Edition, is headed into its final weekend of performances. Final performances will run December 8-11 in the Sitnik Theatre. Centenary University’s Theatre Honor Society, Alpha Psi Omega, will be having a free Winter Cabaret in the lobby of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on Friday, December 9 at 6:00pm. Finally, CSC will be having Pictures with the Princess after the matinee performances on December 10 and 11.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

NJPAC presents a night of fado with Hélder Moutinho and Maria Emília

(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes a night of fado with Hélder Moutinho and Maria Emília on Saturday, June 6 at 7:30pm. The singers bring their unique stylings to the Victoria Theater Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch Stage accompanied by expressive Portuguese guitar. Hélder Moutinho evokes love, loss and longing in his beautifully emotional vocals. The magnetic Maria Emília, originally from Brazil, is equally adept at conveying deep melancholy and hopeful joy.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

NJPAC presents a Nutcracker Weekend Dec. 17-18

(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents a Nutcracker Weekend with The Hip Hop Nutcracker on Saturday December 17 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm and The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine's performance of The Nutcracker on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 3:00pm. Both shows take place in Prudential Hall.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Algonquin Arts Theatre Brings Back Teen Night with Project Write Now

(MANAQUAN, NJ) -- Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the return of Algonquin’s Teen Night in collaboration with Project Write Now. Algonquin’s Teen Night is a program for student playwrights, future directors, designers and theatre enthusiasts. Students participating in the program will be instructed in creative writing with an emphasis on writing for theatre. Teen Night students will produce a journal of creative writing ideas, participate in feedback sessions and develop pieces for a showcase. The showcase will be presented before an audience and feature students’ original monologues, scenes or short plays.
MANASQUAN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

NJPAC presents Taj Express Bollywood Jukebox

(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Taj Express Bollywood Jukebox on Saturday, March 18th, 2023 at 3:00pm & 8:00pm. Bollywood comes to life in this vibrant stage extravaganza!. Taj Express – Bollywood Jukebox takes you on a journey through modern Bollywood music and dance, featuring Bollywood...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

State Theatre presents "The Nutcracker" with American Repertory Ballet

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) --State Theatre New Jersey presents The Nutcracker with American Repertory Ballet for five performances from Friday, December 16 to Sunday, December 18. ARB brings the beloved classic Nutcracker to the stage with Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score played by the American Repertory Ballet Orchestra led by Princeton Symphony Orchestra’s Georg and Joyce Albers-Schonberg Assistant Conductor Kenneth Bean and accompanied by the Princeton Girlchoir.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

