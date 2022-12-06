Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Orchestra plans 2 Christmas concerts
SIDNEY – The Upper Valley Community Orchestra will perform a Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. in Sidney Christian Academy, 2151 W. Russell Road and on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Sidney Historic Theater, 120 W. Poplar St. “We will be hosting our...
Sidney Daily News
Lighting up the way for Christmas
The lawn at the Shelby County Courthouse is decorated with the holiday spirit as county residents prepare to celebrate Christmas. A train of lights features candy canes, a jack in the box, a snowman, Christmas tree and a caboose.
Sidney Daily News
SDN accepting ‘Dear Santa’ letters
It’s time for children to send their letters to Santa. The Sidney Daily News is helping to make sure every single letter is delivered with love and care. “The staff at the Sidney Daily News loves to help me out,” Santa said. “They will insure that none of your wishes gets lost in the mail.”
Sidney Daily News
Seasoned Greeting at Ohio Theatre
LIMA — Tickets are going fast for The Stage Door Canteen & Cabaret’s first Dinner Theatre Show — Seasoned Greetings! a musical comedy holiday extravaganza in two acts. This hilarious and heartwarming show promises to deliver some of your favorite holiday classics with lots of love and a generous dose of comedy.
Sidney Daily News
Hymn Hoppers visit Elmwood
Residents of Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen singing hymns and Christmas songs with the First Church of New Knoxville’s Hymn Hoppers. Elmwood residents Joan Freeman, left, Eugene Reed, center, and Paul Bornhorst, right, sing along with the Hymn Hoppers from the First Church of New Knoxville.
dayton.com
Kettering bakery owner shares memory of her nana’s cookies: ‘It didn’t feel like the holidays until we got those from the mail’
Paige Woodie, the owner of Val’s Home Bakery in Kettering, admitted that growing up her family didn’t do much baking during the holidays. What made her holidays special was when her “Nana Val” mailed them shortbread cookies. “It didn’t feel like the holidays until we got...
dayton.com
10 Dayton experiences that make great holiday gifts
Ribbons and wrapping paper are holiday staples, but some of the best presents might not be found under the Christmas tree. The gift of fun and fitness are experiences that can last well beyond the holidays. From outdoor ice skating and indoor rock climbing to nature walks and miniature golf, consider the following Dayton-area options for gift giving bound to create memories throughout the new year.
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Sidney Daily News
It’s been an honor
It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as State Representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife Danette and I have met so many great people along the way who have been so kind and welcoming. We have always felt so humbled having this God-given opportunity. We are incredibly blessed to live in northwest Ohio and it’s been a privilege to serve the people living in Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Auglaize Counties during my tenure.
Two Dayton rescue puppies headed to Puppy Bowl XIX
DAYTON — Dayton will be represented in the upcoming puppy bowl next year!. Nugget and Juniper from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton will compete in Puppy Bowl XIX next February. >>Preble County Chihuahua, 22, looking to break record for ‘Oldest Living Dog’. They’ll be on Team Fluff...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— A basketball game will be played at the armory Thursday evening between a team picked from the young ladies of the Sophomore class and one picked from the other classes of the high school. So the audience can distinguish the players, the Sophomore girls will wear white ribbons and the young ladies of the other classes will wear a red ribbon.
Sidney Daily News
National Cookie Day observed
Riverside staff and students celebrated National Cookie Day on Dec. 5 all thanks to the generosity of the Quincy United Methodist Church. A total of 115 dozen home baked cookies were made by 16 volunteers. The cookies were brought to the school and delivered to all students and staff members.
dayton.com
Holly Days kicks off today at Dayton Arcade offering ‘magical experience’
Three-day event brings food, fun and shopping. A holiday shopping experience featuring over 45 small businesses, food trucks, a cash bar, live entertainment and many more surprises is returning to the Dayton Arcade for the second year in a row. “Holly Days at the Arcade Presented by Universal 1 Credit...
Sidney Daily News
Hostile incident exercise successful
SIDNEY – Lehman Catholic High School, in collaboration with dozens of first responders from the surrounding area, conducted a hostile incident full-scale training exercise on the morning of Dec. 6. The exercise, in compliance with Lehman’s training curriculum, was conducted to prepare Lehman students, staff and local first responders for an active threat on campus.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Ohio
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
hometownstations.com
City of Lima reminding residents of trash container ordinance
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The city of Lima hearing a lot of concerns about an ordinance that has been on the books for years. The city utilities department has started tagging homes that are not following the garbage and refuse container set out violation ordinance, and by looking at some social media comments, most residents didn't know it existed.
columbusmessenger.com
Red Hen Cafe & Bakery opens in Plain City
A large group gathered recently for the grand opening of the Red Hen Cafe & Bakery, 542 W. Main St., Plain City. Owned by Renita Yoder, the cafe is open Monday-Saturday, 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The breakfast menu includes homemade pastries and sandwiches. The lunch menu includes burgers, sandwiches, wraps and salads. Drinks, lattes, and coffees are offered, as well. For a full menu and ordering options, visit www.theredhen.cafe or call (614) 733-0421.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
dayton.com
Troy driving range featuring bar, restaurant, heated bays now open year-round
A 22-acre family-owned driving range in Troy that houses a bar and restaurant has announced it will stay open year-round. Long Shots, located at 2315 S. County Road 25A, has added 10 individually heated bays, a self serve ball dispenser and lights, according to a press release. “This allows patrons...
What exactly is the ACC? And what do they do for the Dayton, Ohio community?
The American Czech -Slovac Club, Dayton, OhioPhoto byGoogle Maps. The American Czech -Slovac Club in Old North Dayton and Southwestern Ohio, was established to promote Czech -Slovac heritage and culture. Founded on November 5, 1976. The club supports local community events, which includes Taste of Old North Dayton, Greater Old North Dayton Business Association, and the Dayton International Folk Inc. They also have participated in The World A'Fair throughout the years. When speaking with Hélène she stated, that the A World A'Fair would return 5-7th (changing to 1st weekend) in May of 2023. Their new location at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Xenia, Ohio. She volunteers at both the ACC of Dayton, Ohio and participates during the A World A'Fair. The ACC, a non -profit ethnic social club, donates to local charities through several social club events throughout the year.
