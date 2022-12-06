Mavs vs. Nuggets Preview: Dallas Looks to Win 3rd Straight on Tired Legs

In the last matchup between the two, Dallas fell to an undermanned Denver squad. The Mavericks will look to add to their dominant win on Monday in the second-night of their back-to-back on Tuesday.

The Dallas Mavericks (12-11) hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets (14-9) on Tuesday in what will be their second night of a back-to-back.

This marks the third of four matchups between Dallas and Denver as both teams have taken one of the first two games. In the last meeting, the Mavericks disappointed against a Nuggets team without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon as Dallas lost 98-97.

Dallas is fresh off a dominant 130-111 victory against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night at home. The Mavs got off to a sizzling start, leading 33-15 heading into the first quarter and never let their foot off the gas.

Luka Doncic had another MVP performance against the Suns, finishing with 33 points, six rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and two blocks on 12-of-20 shooting from the floor. Josh Green was dynamic off the bench in 31 minutes, finishing with 16 points, four rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

The Nuggets are coming off a 121-106 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Denver turned the ball over 19 times and New Orleans outscored their bench 62-19, led by Jose Alvarado's career-high 38 points.

Despite the loss, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic was his usual self, finishing with 32 points, 16 rebounds, and nine assists on 13-of-19 shooting. It appears that Jokic will be playing against the Mavs for the first time this season on Tuesday.

Here's everything else you need to know about tonight's game:

FUN FACT: Or not so 'fun,' but Tuesday marks the first of three back-to-backs for the Mavericks in the next eight games so buckle up, Mavs fans. It's about to be a tiring, crucial stretch heading into the New Year. Let's see how the team responds.

RECORDS : Dallas Mavericks (12-11), Denver Nuggets (14-9)

WHEN : Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – 9:00 p.m. CT

WHERE : Ball Arena (Denver, CO)

TV: TNT

RADIO : 97.1 The Freak, 99.1 FM Zona MX (Spanish)

ODDS : The Mavs are currently 5-point underdogs vs. the Nuggets.

NEXT UP : The Mavs host the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at 9:00 pm CT in their second matchup this season, as Dallas lost 124-115 on Nov. 27.

FINAL WORD : "They had the answers to the test. We asked what they thought and they gave all the right answers," Jason Kidd said of the team's bounce back win against Phoenix.

The Mavericks notably blew a 22-point lead on opening night to the Suns to lose at the buzzer. On Monday, they made it a point to step on Phoenix's necks from the opening tip and never let up.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.