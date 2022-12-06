Small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) can finally remove persistent payment pinch points that have long favored the online juggernauts. While superior service has always been a hallmark advantage of small businesses, their ability to compete with billion-dollar platforms and brands at checkout has been limited and out of reach, a critical shortcoming in an area that PYMNTS’ data shows to be among the most vital in conversion and customer retention.

2 DAYS AGO