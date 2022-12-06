Read full article on original website
Goldman Investing in Crypto Firms in Wake of FTX Crisis
Goldman Sachs is looking to buy cryptocurrency companies as the sector reels from FTX's collapse. The fall of that crypto exchange last month has underlined the need for more trusted players in the industry and has given big banks a chance to find new business, Mathew McDermott, Goldman's head of digital assets, told Reuters in an interview published Tuesday (Dec. 6).
Curve Secures $1Billion Credit Facility to Fund Consumer Loans
Curve has secured a $1 billion credit facility from Credit Suisse. The U.K.-based FinTech will use the money to fund its consumer lending product, Curve Flex, the company stated in a press release on Tuesday (Dec. 6). Curve Flex, which was launched last year, enables customers to split any transaction...
Telecoms Have Unique Chance to Monetize 1 Billion Unbanked Cell Customers
One billion people have cellphones but no bank account, a gap wireless providers may fill. There’s nothing farfetched about the idea. It’s already well-established in emerging nations, where mobile network operators (MNOs) and one’s mobile device are the conduits for digitizing cash to enable electronic bill pay, money transfers and cross-border remittances.
Payments Orchestration Helps Smaller Merchants Compete With eCommerce Giants
Small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) can finally remove persistent payment pinch points that have long favored the online juggernauts. While superior service has always been a hallmark advantage of small businesses, their ability to compete with billion-dollar platforms and brands at checkout has been limited and out of reach, a critical shortcoming in an area that PYMNTS’ data shows to be among the most vital in conversion and customer retention.
Starling Bank Adds Virtual Cards for Personal Current Account Customers
Starling Bank has added virtual cards to the in-app features it offers personal current account customers. These virtual cards work like debit cards but use money from a dedicated “Space” in the app, rather than from the main account balance, so that users can better track their spending, Starling Bank said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release.
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
How Clearing Banks Help Innovators Scale Globally Without Risk
Risk management strategy can be challenging for businesses, but it can be overwhelming when they add cross-border transactions to their list of responsibilities. Developing the right payments strategy for international transactions is key to growth and effective long-term risk management for many businesses. In “Global Risk Management: An Innovator’s Guide,”...
Walmart-Owned Payments Firm PhonePe Looks to Raise $1B
PhonePe reportedly hopes to raise $1 billion as it tries to become a super app. The payments company — owned by the eCommerce firm Flipkart, which is itself owned by Walmart — is working with investors that include General Atlantic Tiger Global Management, Qatar Investment Authority and Microsoft, Bloomberg News reported Thursday (Dec. 8).
Embedded Finance Platform Bond Launches Digital Wallet With Flow
Residential real estate company Flow is partnering with Bond to launch a digital wallet tool. In a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release, embedded finance platform Bond said the team up was a way to give Flow’s residents an innovative way to manage their finances. “Our partnership with Bond enables...
Auditors Say Binance Has Proper Bitcoin Reserves
Auditors working for crypto giant Binance say the company holds enough bitcoin as collateral. The auditing firm Mazars released the results of its look at Binance’s bitcoin reserve as crypto companies work to reassure customers and investors about their collateral following the collapse of the FTX exchange. “Our report...
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
VC Investors Eye European B2B Software Firms
In the past week, venture capital (VC) investors have been focused on European software developers. London-based VC firm One Peak announced on Tuesday (Dec. 6) that it had closed its third fund dedicated to growth-stage business-to-business (B2B) software companies in Europe and Israel. With a hard cap of $1 billion,...
MercadoLibre Tests Business Payments on WhatsApp
Latin American eCommerce platform MercadoLibre is introducing digital business messaging payments with WhatsApp. In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday (Dec. 7), the CFO of MercadoLibre, Pedro Arnt, revealed that the two companies are partnering to bring payments processing capabilities to WhatsApp’s messaging service users. “We are in the...
FinTechs Give EU Post Offices Edge in Small Business Lending
Besides enabling mail deliveries, Europe’s post offices are evolving to meet modern banking needs. Leveraging their established branch networks and existing infrastructure, the likes of France’s La Poste, Italy’s Poste Italiane, and Post Office in the U.K. are becoming an increasingly powerful banking center, creating a challenger to incumbent banks.
Plaid and Airwallex Team to Streamline Payments
Australian FinTech Airwallex has teamed with Plaid to offer streamlined payments. According to a Wednesday (Dec. 7) news release, the partnership lets Airwallex offer faster Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments and a safer, cost-efficient way or customers to authorize debits from their bank accounts. “With the Plaid integration, Airwallex customers...
Treasurers Juggle Simultaneous Demand for Liquidity, Compliance, Security and Growth
With limited tools and increased demands, corporate treasurers have their hands full right now. “As a treasurer, my mandate is to keep the cash safe at hand, and I really need to mitigate my risks. It’s not about outperforming or being too clever on that front,” Stephane Lintner, CEO and co-founder of Jiko, told PYMNTS.
EU Tech Sector Sees $400B in Market Cap Wiped Out
Europe’s tech sector saw $400 billion in value erased this year. That’s according to a new report by the London-based venture capital (VC) firm Atomico, which found that the total value of public and private tech companies in Europe dropped from $3.1 trillion late last year to $2.7 trillion.
Advertising in the Spotlight as UK Crypto Regulation Takes Shape
After months of debate, the U.K.’s crypto regulatory framework is taking shape. On Wednesday (Dec. 7), the U.K.’s House of Commons debated the Financial Services and Markets Bill (FSMB) which received cross-party support and will now go to the House of Lords for consideration. Overall, the government got...
eCommerce Success Threatened by Big Tech Data Dependency
There’s a pressing need for eCommerce companies to reduce their reliance on Big Tech. That’s according to Brady Harrison, director of customer analytics solution delivery at Kount, who told PYMNTS that online businesses need to rethink the way they use Big Tech data to drive sales. “There’s economic...
Senators Ask Regulators About Bank-Crypto Firm Ties
Two senators are asking regulators about links between banks and cryptocurrency firms. In letters sent Wednesday (Dec. 7) to the heads of the Federal Reserve System, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith asked each agency how they assess the banking system’s exposure to crypto risks.
