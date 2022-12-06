Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, MaineStephen L DaltonPortland, ME
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
nbcboston.com
Maine Schools Close for Cleaning as Sickness Sweeps Through District
At least two Maine schools were closed on Tuesday due to student illness. According to an announcement from Maine School Administrative District 75 (MSAD 75), classes were canceled at Mount Ararat Middle School in Topsham and Harpswell Community School for "deep cleaning" at both buildings. The primary symptom affecting students...
WGME
Challenging winter ahead as multiple Maine schools experience illness outbreaks
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The flu is spreading quickly in Maine, and health officials are warning it could be a challenging winter. The national CDC warns that Maine is at an especially high risk for the flu compared to the rest of the country. Hospitals in Maine are already strained, seeing an uptick in patients with respiratory illnesses.
krcgtv.com
Some schools forced to close as cases of flu, respiratory illness continue to rise
WASHINGTON (TND) — This year's devastating flu season is shutting down schools across the country. One high school in Portland, Maine dismissed students early on Friday, Dec. 2 after 32% of all students and staff were out sick. That's double the percentage that's considered an 'outbreak' by the state health department.
coast931.com
Bowdoin student with nut allergy dies from severe allergic reaction
A Lewiston High School graduate who was in his freshman year at Bowdoin College died Saturday night from an allergic reaction. The superintendent of Lewiston schools says Omar Osman had a severe nut allergy and died on the way to the hospital after an unexpected exposure. A message from Bowdoin...
townline.org
Admit Day at Winslow High School
On November 29, 2022, Winslow High School hosted its annual Admit in a Day for Seniors. Admission representatives from the University of Maine, Husson University, of Bangor, Thomas College, of Waterville, Kennebec Valley Community College, of Fairfield, the University of Maine at Farmington, and the University of Maine at Augusta, were at WHS and gave students on the spot admission decisions, as well as feedback on their applications. In total 61 of 101 WHS seniors scheduled 117 admissions appointments for application review. Winslow High School is pleased to report that 100 percent of the students who participated were accepted at one or more colleges. As a result of their commitment to academics while at Winslow High School, the six colleges and universities awarded a total of $2,038,000 in merit scholarship money to students over their four years with the expectation that they maintain an identified GPA.
WMTW
Maine man hit by minivan near school in Massachusetts
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A Biddeford man is in critical condition after police say he was hit by a minivan in Massachusetts. Police in Chelmsford say the 71-year-old man was crossing the street near Byam Elementary School Tuesday afternoon just before 4:30 p.m. when he was struck. When police officers and firefighters arrived, they found the man lying in the road with serious injuries and head trauma.
Flu Outbreak Forces Closure Of Maine High School
Even though the COVID-19 pandemic is largely in he rear view, in some ways, it seems that we are continuing to live in a "new normal". Recently, a Maine high school was forced to close due to an outbreak of influenza. According to WCSH 6, nearly half of the students...
WMTW
Remains of missing Maine man found
WALDOBORO, Maine — Police say they have confirmed that a body found on Thanksgiving Day in Waldoboro is that of a Waldoboro man who had been missing for more than a year. Waldoboro Police say a hunter found human remains off Old County Road on Thanksgiving Day. Local and state police both responded to the scene.
Is a Brunswick, Maine Grocery Store Hinting to Another Food Shortage?
Ever since the pandemic began, there's been random shortages of so many different products. It all started with toilet paper and graduated to things like cream cheese, baby formula, and meat products. Over time, though, it felt like the shortages slowed down or even fully went away. But within the...
WMTW
Where Mainers can find heating assistance this winter
PORTLAND, Maine — Need help paying for your heat and fuel this winter in Maine? You'll want to dial 211. Officials from Maine 211 say they've received more than 20,000 calls from Mainers this year with concerns about fuel and heating assistance, a 190% increase from last year. 211...
townline.org
Northern Light welcomes three new specialists
Northern Light Inland Hospital has announced three new specialists to the staff in Waterville. Muhammad Zakariya Alam, MD, joins Northern Light Neurology; nurse practitioner Steven LeClair, AGACNP-BC, is now part of Northern Light Gastroenterology; and Brendan Wallace, MD, joins Northern Light Urology. All are welcoming referrals. Their offices are located in the Medical Arts Building, attached to Inland Hospital on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
WPFO
State Fire Marshal says pattern is developing in marijuana fires in Maine
GORHAM (WGME) -- Marijuana is a booming business in Maine with growing operations popping up all across the state. But several recent fires at pot-growing facilities are now sounding the alarm at the State Fire Marshal's office. Saturday a fire was contained to the interior of a grow operation in...
WPFO
Maine man in critical condition after crash in Massachusetts
CHELMSFORD, MA (WGME) -- A Maine man is in critical conditions after being hit by a minivan in Massachusetts, according to the Press Herald. A 71-year-old man from Biddeford was reportedly struck by a minivan in Chelmsford Tuesday evening while crossing a street. Chelmsford Police are not releasing the man's...
WMTW
Lewiston graduate remembered as brilliant student, computer science expert
LEWISTON, Maine — A 2022 graduate of Lewiston High School, Omar Osman, died suddenly on Saturday. Osman had a severe allergy to peanuts. After an unexpected exposure, he died on the way to the hospital. Lewiston High School students were dismissed early today. A prayer and burial service was...
Community Finds Missing Teddy Bear In Surprising Location
A special missing teddy bear was found in a surprise location this week.
Why Is There a Random Statue of a Huge Hammer in Lewiston, Maine?
Has anyone been driving down Pine Street in Lewiston and noticed this humungous, larger-than-life hammer statue? Talk about random and rare but you can always count on Lewiston for being interesting!. This photo was originally posted by Kayla Banton in the Lewiston Rocks Facebook Group. The comments are pretty hilarious...
Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone
Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
Biddeford man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Massachusetts
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A 71-year-old man from Biddeford is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Massachusetts. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. near the Byam Elementary School in Chelmsford, according to a release from Chelmsford police. Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that the man...
WMTW
Several bullets found inside Turner middle school; Deputies reviewing footage
TURNER, Maine — Authorities are investigating after four bullets were found inside of a Maine school on Wednesday. Officials at Tripp Middle School confirmed students were on hold during their first-period class for an extended time. A bullet was found by a staff member in a stairwell at the...
legalizationprofiles.org
Sweet Dirt Opens New Adult-Use Cannabis Store in Rockland, Maine
ROCKLAND, Maine — Sweet Dirt, a Maine-based, vertically integrated cannabis company, today announced the opening of a new location at 305 Main Street, Rockland, Maine. The new recreational cannabis store opened its doors at 9am on Saturday, December 3rd. The Rockland location is the Company’s fourth recreational cannabis store...
Comments / 1