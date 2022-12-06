On November 29, 2022, Winslow High School hosted its annual Admit in a Day for Seniors. Admission representatives from the University of Maine, Husson University, of Bangor, Thomas College, of Waterville, Kennebec Valley Community College, of Fairfield, the University of Maine at Farmington, and the University of Maine at Augusta, were at WHS and gave students on the spot admission decisions, as well as feedback on their applications. In total 61 of 101 WHS seniors scheduled 117 admissions appointments for application review. Winslow High School is pleased to report that 100 percent of the students who participated were accepted at one or more colleges. As a result of their commitment to academics while at Winslow High School, the six colleges and universities awarded a total of $2,038,000 in merit scholarship money to students over their four years with the expectation that they maintain an identified GPA.

