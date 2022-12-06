Read full article on original website
Kevin Figg
2d ago
If they have this kind of money to throw around,why did we need the referendum?
bloomingtonsouthoptimist.org
MCCSC Buys Herald Times Property for $2.9 million
The Monroe County Community School Corporation is to start a new chapter in a newly bought property, formerly known as The Herald Times’ property on Walnut Street. The property was bought by MCCSC for $2.9 million. Referendum money was not used in the purchase. “We are very excited to...
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington announces investments planned for public safety
The City of Bloomington announced a plan to invest $34 million in new public safety projects with $29.5 million in general revenue bonds to fund the projects. Now, the Bloomington City Council is working to refine and tweak the plan. At the Nov. 30 city council meeting Mayor John Hamilton...
Indiana Daily Student
IU Alumna runs two self-made, self-funded businesses.
IU alumna Alyssa Baker built her public relations agency, RIOT Media Group, for a decade in Los Angeles before returning to Indiana during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here, she continued her PR business and began an entirely different endeavor — her new company Aura Self and Soul Care. Baker graduated...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Deputy Mayor Donald Griffin, Jr. announces intent to run for mayor
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Deputy Mayor and long-time realtor Donald Griffin, Jr. formally announced his intent to run for Mayor on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Griffin filed to create his campaign committee at the Monroe County Election Board office on Friday, December 2, 2022. Deputy Mayor Griffin cited his vision...
WCPO
New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
bsquarebulletin.com
District 62 election update: Pre-recount visit done, sorting this week, followed by recounting next week
On Wednesday, a group of state officials and interested parties to Indiana’s state house District 62 recount process made the rounds to the three affected counties, to complete the pre-recount procedures. The race in District 62, which includes areas in Monroe, Brown and Jackson counties, was won by Republican...
bsquarebulletin.com
Bloomington works to heed court’s order on art, means temporary delay on OK for Freezefest 2023
A special events application to hold the third annual Freezefest downtown in the Trades District area would have normally received a straightforward approval from Bloomington’s three-member board of public works on Tuesday night. It’s an ice carving festival set to take place along Maker’s Way from Jan. 15 to...
Indiana Daily Student
LETTER: IU infringes on the IDS's right to public information. It needs to respond with transparency.
Within the past year, Indiana Daily Student reporters and editors have faced significant issues with IU when trying to access publicly available information through the state of Indiana's public access law. After a string of denied requests, a state opinion siding with the IDS over IU and an investigative...
WISH-TV
Wawa announces expansion of stores to Midwest, including Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wawa, an American chain of convenience stores and gas stations announced Wednesday their plans to launch stores in states in the Midwest including Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. Wawa stores are popular along the East Coast, but the expansion will help fuel store growth in new markets, according to a press release.
Journal Review
Dire health and billions of surplus dollars
INDIANAPOLIS — If you live in Carmel or Noblesville, statistically you’ll live about nine years longer than someone in Scottsburg, and about six years longer than a Hoosier living in Gas City. In the television age of Hoosier politics there have been seismic reports that brought along middling...
wbiw.com
The Bloomington Common Council will meet in a work session on Monday, December 12
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Common Council will meet in a work session on Monday, December 12 at noon. The meeting will be held in the McCloskey Conference Room (Suite #135, of City Hall, 401 North Morton Street and may also be accessed electronically via Zoom at this link.
WCIA
Visit Bloomington Indiana this holiday season
For those looking for a magical Midwest getaway this holiday season, Bloomington, Indiana is a small Midwestern city serving up all the cozy small town feels with big holiday magic: think charming hometown events, traditional décor, warm comfort food and wine, winter wildlife, beautiful outdoor landscapes, and more. Here’s...
bsquarebulletin.com
Sale of Showers admin building to investor in Kiln Collective OK’d by Bloomington RDC
The boarded up historic Showers administration building in the Trades District, north of city hall, will be getting at least a partial rehab by its new owner, Eurton Properties. The conveyance agreement, which calls for Eurton to pay $400,000 for the property, was approved by Bloomington’s redevelopment commission (RDC) at...
Hoosier consumer advocates ask feds to probe regional energy operator
An Indianapolis-based ratepayer protection group has asked federal regulators to audit spending by a Carmel-based energy transmission system operator for an annual meeting at luxury resort 600 miles beyond its service territory. In a letter dated November 18 — and publicized Monday — Citizens Action Coalition also asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to deny […] The post Hoosier consumer advocates ask feds to probe regional energy operator appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WIBC.com
What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
WTHI
School corporation investigating racial harassment claims
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County School Corporation is responding after reports of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The corporation sent a letter to parents Monday. It explains the corporation is awaiting a report from outside investigators before taking action. The letter, signed by Superintendent...
wbiw.com
Commissioners signed a contract with IU Health for ambulance service
BEDFORD – The Commissioners approved and signed a contract with IU Health to provide ambulance service for Lawrence County. “This has been in the works for a very long time,” said Emergency Management Director Valerie Luchauer. According to the contract, IU Health will station three 911 ambulances and...
wrtv.com
Andretti Global breaks ground on 90-acre campus in Fishers
FISHERS — On Tuesday, Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, broke ground on its new 575,000-square-foot global racing and technology headquarters today in Fishers. Andretti Global Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti was joined by Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and City...
shelbycountypost.com
GSSR Investments proposing hotel, retail strip center on former Wellman property
With the creation of a designated target area by the Economic Development Commission, a new project featuring a Marriott-branded hotel, a multi-tenant retail strip center and the additional availability of seven out lots is moving forward in Shelbyville. GSSR Investments LLC wants to develop the former Wellman property on the...
Indiana Daily Student
Predatory towing in Bloomington has pushed students to get involved in local government
Bloomington has faced criticism for the aggressive towing strategies in the city, which is pushing students in the area to become involved in local government. It started when IU sophomore Shailey Desai went to visit her friend and parked where she thought was a visitor spot. Returning to her car after a few hours, she discovered it was towed. She had to pay a fine of $170 — what most towing companies charge — to get it back.
