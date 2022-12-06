Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
Related
Miami football could sign high school-transfer brother tandems
The Miami football program could sign a pair of high school transfer brother tandems. Five-star Miami commit Francis Mauigoa‘s brother Francisco who was a linebacker at Washington State entered the transfer portal this week. Miami is targeting 2023 CB Damari Brown and his brother Davonte is transferring from UCF.
Miami football trending for Rueben Bain with December 16 commit
The Miami football program is continuing to trend for four-star defensive lineman Rueben Bain after multiple reports emerged this week that he is planning a commitment announcement on December 16. All nine 247 Sports crystal balls project Bain to commit to Miami. There is a 69.5 percent for Bain to Miami per On3.Com.
Miami football offers versatile Texas AM DL transfer Tunmise Adeleye
The Miami football program has offered versatile 6’4 290 pound Texas A&M transfer defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye. Adeleye redshirt as a true freshman in 2021. Starting the first two games in 2021 Adeleye recorded six tackles, 0.5 tackle for loss and three quarterback hurries before suffering a season-ending injury.
Miami football adding RB critical after Jaylan Knighton transfer
The announcement by Jaylan Knighton on Tuesday that he transferring makes it critical for the Miami football program to add a transfer running back for the 2023 season. Primary returning starter Henry Parrish, Don Chaney Jr. and Tre’Vonte Citizen are the only scholarship RBs left on the Miami roster.
thewestsidegazette.com
The Girl’s Cross Country Team From Dillard High continues its rise to the top
The casual high school sports fan has probably never even given cross country a passing thought- understandable but nevertheless disappointing. While hundreds of students and parents eagerly attend Dillard football games, the same attention and enthusiasm falls woefully short when speaking of cross country, a sport that demands courage, endurance, sacrifice and commitment sans the physicality, immediate excitement and anticipation inherent in football or other traditional sports . I continue to draw the comparison because both are fall sports held at similar times. However, on many high school and college campuses, the sport’s popularity has skyrocketed. For example, who knows or has ever heard of Katelin Tuohy or Charles Hicks? Allow me the privilege of sparing you the aggravation. Katelin led the Atlantic Coast Conference North Carolina State University Wolfpack to the 2022 NCAA Division I XC championship, winning her first individual title in 19:27 while garnering the team’s second consecutive title. Stanford’s Charles Hicks won the men’s individual XC title, setting a course record at Oklahoma State University with a time of 28:43, one second ahead of pre-race favorite Nic Young of Northern Arizona, NCAA men’s XC ‘22 champs. Dillard’s program, under the astute, capable leadership of Coach Davidson Gill, has quickly, albeit quietly, risen in stature locally and statewide. For the novice or unfamiliar , Coach Gill offers some basic machinations of the sport. Cross country races in high school are normally 5k or 3.1 miles and major races normally consist of around 150 to 200 kids. 7 runners from each team entering a given meet usually compete with only the top 5 runners from each team count scoring wise to determine individual and team finishes unless a tie breaker is needed. In that case , the top 5 runners‘ places are tallied up and the lowest score determines the winner. Coach Gill attributes the success of Dillard Cross Country to a stellar group of dedicated and talented athletes who epitomize the heart, grit, endurance and stamina needed to successfully compete. Christina Coleman is a high school junior who started running on the high school team her 7th grade year and has been top 6 runner in the state the last 3 years. Her personal best time is 18:15 ; so far she has distinguished herself as an individual district, regional and county champion.
miamitimesonline.com
FHSAA state championship playoffs near the end
The final Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) football championship round is nigh as we head toward the end of a thrilling 2022 season at Traz Powell Stadium. The state semifinals round took place at “The Mecca” and game play did not disappoint. The top-rated Miami Central Rockets defeated the Lakewood Spartans (St. Petersburg) 39-21.
flkeysnews.com
Famed Miami detective Mike Gonzalez dies at 95. ‘Solved more murders than anyone else’
For four decades, police detective Mike Gonzalez was Miami’s undisputed master of solving murders. Long before DNA tests and video surveillance, Gonzalez cracked cases the old-school way, chasing down leads, working witnesses and cajoling suspects into confessions. He tracked down a man who refused to pay a 10-cent toll, then shot and killed a Florida Highway Patrol trooper. He uncovered a vast cocaine network during another homicide probe. And more than a decade after a woman’s body was found naked and strangled in her bed, the murderer not only confessed to Gonzalez but admitted to another murder two years earlier.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Miami Gardens, FL
Miami Gardens is a populous city in Miami-Dade County, Florida, located just 16 miles from Downtown Miami. With well over 110,000 residents as of the 2020 census, Miami Gardens is the most populous city in Florida, making it a hotbed of all sorts of things to do. Perhaps the most...
The two brothers who are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
What’s really driving ‘climate gentrification’ in Miami? It isn’t fear of sea-level rise
Miami’s Little Haiti has been an immigrant community for decades. Its streets are lined with small homes and colorful shops that cater to the neighborhood, a predominantly Afro-Caribbean population with a median household income well below Miami’s. But Little Haiti’s character may be changing. A $1 billion real estate development called the Magic City Innovation District is planned in the neighborhood, with luxury high-rise apartments, high-end shops and glass office towers. The developers emphasize their commitment to sustainability. But high-end real estate investments like this raise property values, pushing up property taxes and the cost of living for surrounding neighborhoods. The potential...
thenewtropic.com
Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part V
WHEN IT CAME TO GREAT RESTAURANTS, WE WERE NEVER A BACKWATER TOWN!. As we conclude our series on Greater Miami’s great restaurants of the past, we want to make certain that, for now well more than 100 years, our town has had great places to eat, dine, enjoy a meal or a snack or even, as my partner in the food and beverage business, the late, great Lloyd Apple would often say to me, “let’s take a break and have a coffah cuppee!”
wastetodaymagazine.com
Waste Pro hires industry vet to head Pembroke Pines division
Waste Pro USA Inc., Longwood, Florida, has announced it has hired Eric Bergin as manager of its Pembroke Pines Division. A veteran with more than 20 years of experience in the solid waste and recycling industry, Bergin most recently served as a regional vice president for a national waste hauler where his responsibilities included overseeing day-to-day operations, managing budgets and enforcing safety precautions for the state of Georgia, says Waste Pro in a news release.
miamitimesonline.com
Mourning another lost teen
Another South Florida family is mourning a young life taken far too soon. “My child will never get to live out his dream,” said an inconsolable Sonya Stevenson, who watched moments of her slain 17-year-old son’s life play out on an LED screen truck during a vigil Friday night.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Miami's Best Hot Dogs at Arbetter's
The menu is simple. Arbetter's offers four types of franks: a chili dog, a corn dog, a monster dog, and a hot dog. The chili dog has a unique recipe. It's a meaty quarter-pound beef dog topped with a sprinkling of shredded cheese, a dash of chili sauce, and a sprinkle of chili powder. It's the perfect meal to satisfy your inner meat lover.
HipHopDX.com
Future Purchases $7.5M Bentley-Branded Miami Home
Future has enjoyed the Miami lifestyle for some years now and he’s picked up another beachside residence in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida after dropping a seven-figure bag. According to the New York Post, Pluto is in contract talks to purchase a splashy ocean-view apartment for $7.5 million at the Bentley Residence from Gil Dezer, CEO of Dezer Development.
wrif.com
Why Were Two Women Kicked Out a Florida Art Event?
Two female artists appearing at Art Basel in Miami were removed from the event after their live performance called “Milking the Artist”. Artist OONA with Lori Baldwin performed “MILKING THE ARTIST” in front of a huge crowd. The live display started with the two women shouting about fetishizing the breast before OONA squeezed milk out of her breast.
NBC Miami
Pair Get Prison in Miami Fortune-Telling Fraud Scheme That Netted $3M to Lift Curse
A man and woman have been sentenced to prison in connection with a fortune-telling fraud scheme that began in Miami and bilked a victim out of more than $3 million in exchange for lifting a family curse. Michael Paul Guzman, 42, was sentenced to 38 months in prison and Samantha...
RODENT DROPPINGS AT ANTHONY’S COAL FIRED PIZZA LEADS TO FORCED CLOSURE
STATE HEALTH INSPECTOR ORDERED RESTAURANT ON POWERLINE ROAD IN BOCA RATON TO CLOSE. IT’S NOW OPEN, CLEARED… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An inspector with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation found at least 50 rodent droppings in Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza at […]
foodgressing.com
Fleming’s Steakhouse Fort Lauderdale Florida Opens
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is bringing its culinary mastery, signature style and unrivaled attentive service to Fort Lauderdale’s premier shopping and dining destination on Las Olas Blvd with a new restaurant location. Situated in the Las Olas Central Business District, Fleming’s invites the community of Fort...
US News and World Report
The 14 Best Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Fort Lauderdale is a famed Florida destination for good reason: Not only does it draw visitors on spring break and those in search of a dreamy second home to its stunning beaches, but it's also a tough place to narrow down where you want to eat. The city's neighborhoods, from the lively stretch of Las Olas Boulevard to one of the many beach communities and beyond, boast plenty of fresh fare and top-notch local eateries.
Comments / 0