ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PsyPost

Dissociative symptoms are common among individuals with depression, study finds

“Dissociating” has become an internet buzzword, but what does it mean and how common is it really? A study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research suggests that this mental disconnect may be very common among people with depressive symptoms. Dissociation is a word used to describe a mental...
studyfinds.org

Following 5 precepts of Buddhism can help stressed out people avoid depression

CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Could becoming a Buddhist be the secret to avoiding depression and mental health issues? A new study finds that those who follow the five precepts of Buddhism are less likely to develop depressive symptoms — even if they’re under high levels of stress.
MedicalXpress

New website helps improve eczema in children and young people

A website developed by the University of Southampton to help people manage their eczema has led to a reduction in symptoms and improved outcomes for children and young people. Eczema is very common and can have a substantial impact on quality of life and costs to the NHS. Treatment can be complex and many people with eczema, and their caregivers, say that they receive insufficient or conflicting advice about how to use eczema treatments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy