PsyPost
Dissociative symptoms are common among individuals with depression, study finds
“Dissociating” has become an internet buzzword, but what does it mean and how common is it really? A study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research suggests that this mental disconnect may be very common among people with depressive symptoms. Dissociation is a word used to describe a mental...
When nothing in life feels good or sparks joy, you may have anhedonia, a core symptom of depression
Anhedonia can cause you to lose interest in your hobbies and relationships and make it tough to get excited about anything – but treatment can help.
Researchers said 9.2 million Americans struggling with both addiction and a co-occurring mental health disorder
One of the first things we learn about drugs is that they can destroy our minds and our lives if we are not careful. This negative reality is what drives many people to seek additional treatment to help them cope with mental health issues. Unfortunately, many victims of substance abuse and addiction do not get the help they need.
studyfinds.org
Following 5 precepts of Buddhism can help stressed out people avoid depression
CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Could becoming a Buddhist be the secret to avoiding depression and mental health issues? A new study finds that those who follow the five precepts of Buddhism are less likely to develop depressive symptoms — even if they’re under high levels of stress.
MedicalXpress
New website helps improve eczema in children and young people
A website developed by the University of Southampton to help people manage their eczema has led to a reduction in symptoms and improved outcomes for children and young people. Eczema is very common and can have a substantial impact on quality of life and costs to the NHS. Treatment can be complex and many people with eczema, and their caregivers, say that they receive insufficient or conflicting advice about how to use eczema treatments.
