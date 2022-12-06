ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Metairie man found wandering LSU Lab School grounds early Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In recent months, state leaders have prioritized measures meant to increase campus safety within Louisiana’s K-12 schools. This was demonstrated in early October, when the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and the Department of Education collaborated to analyze and discuss upgrades to school safety measures.
BATON ROUGE, LA
‘Concerning and frustrating’: Ascension Parish sheriff, deputies searching for convicted killer out free

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The sheriff in Ascension Parish is left confused after learning that a convicted killer who is supposed to serve a life sentence is out free. Sheriff Bobby Webre and deputies are looking for 41-year-old Michael LeBlanc, a man they say was convicted of murdering Adoriji Wilson in Donaldsonville in 2014, according to the sheriff’s office Tuesday.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge man let go from job accused of stealing items from work, selling them on Facebook

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from Slaughter is behind bars after facing accusations of attempting to sell items he’d allegedly stolen from his former employer. According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was July of 2022 when 38-year-old Ben Jones was hired as a temporary employee at The Addison Apartments in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Elderly man dies in house fire in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a fatal house fire in Greensburg on Sunday afternoon. According to state fire marshals (SFM), the St. Helena Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Louise Lane around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Upon arrival, firefighters found an elderly man in a bedroom.
GREENSBURG, LA
Marcus Scott previews Destrehan vs. Ruston D1 non-select championship

METAIRIE (WGNO) — Destrehan head football coach Marcus Scott met with local media on Tuesday to preview the Wildcats’ Division 1 non-select championship game against No. 1 Ruston. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday night in the Caesars Superdome. Watch Friday Night Football highlights of Destrehan’s...
DESTREHAN, LA

