Gmail creator predicts 'total disruption' for Google as new chatbot ChatGPT challenges tech giant's monopoly on internet searches: 'AI will eliminate the search engine result page'
The computer developer who created Gmail is predicting Google may have only a year or two left before 'total disruption' of its search engine occurs after the release of a sophisticated chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI). Last week ChatGPT was released by OpenAI, a company co-founded by Elon Musk...
‘The metaverse will be our slow death!’ Is Facebook losing its $100bn gamble on virtual reality?
The company now known as Meta has spent staggering amounts on creating an immersive successor to the traditional 2D internet. But what has it got to show for it, apart from 11,000 job losses?. What a difference a year makes. Last October, Facebook supremo Mark Zuckerberg could barely wait to...
Can machines invent things without human help? These AI examples show the answer is ‘yes’
The question of whether artificial intelligence (AI) can invent is nearly 200 years old, going back to the very beginning of computing. Victorian mathematician Ada Lovelace wrote what’s generally considered the first computer program. As she did, she wondered about the limits of what computers could do. In 1843 Lovelace wrote, in regard to what is arguably the first general purpose programmable computer: The Analytical Engine has no pretensions to originate anything. It can do whatever we know how to order it to perform. It can follow analysis; but it has no power of anticipating any analytical relations or truths. Its province...
TechRadar
Microsoft is trying another push to get people to switch to Windows 11
With adoption still struggling, Microsoft has found yet another route to push its latest Windows 11 operating system, specifically to users of Windows 10. The company is hoping that a new out-of-the-box experience, prompting users to upgrade to Windows 11, will make it easier and smoother, as many users may be more likely to conform during setup.
science.org
AI learns to write computer code in ‘stunning’ advance
Software runs the world. It controls smartphones, nuclear weapons, and car engines. But there’s a global shortage of programmers. Wouldn’t it be nice if anyone could explain what they want a program to do, and a computer could translate that into lines of code?. A new artificial intelligence...
CNET
Meta Trained an AI on 48M Science Papers. It Was Shut Down After 2 Days
In the first year of the pandemic, science happened at light speed. More than 100,000 papers were published on COVID in those first 12 months -- an unprecedented human effort that produced an unprecedented deluge of new information. It would have been impossible to read and comprehend every one of...
Elon Musk reportedly told workers at his brain-chip startup to imagine they had bombs strapped to their heads to make them work faster
Employees told Reuters Musk's push for speed led to an increase in the number of animals killed in testing and the company is facing a federal probe.
Amazon refused to refund a customer who received putty-filled fake graphics card
WTF?! Not for the first time, a large retailer refused to refund a customer after sending them a useless object instead of the PC component they purchased. On this occasion, Amazon sent a Canada-based buyer an RTX 3060 Ti that turned out to be a fake card stuffed with a putty-like substance. The company said it wouldn't hand over a refund until the "correct" item had been returned to its warehouse.
dornob.com
New AI Tech Allows Humans to Talk to Animals
Not long ago, the scientific community laughed at the idea that animals might have their own languages. Today, researchers around the globe are using cutting-edge technology to listen in on animal “conversations” and even communicate with them. In her new book The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Incoming 1,370% Bitcoin (BTC) Rally – Here’s His Timeline
Venture capitalist Tim Draper is doubling down on a prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) goes on a parabolic rally to $250,000 sooner than just about everyone thinks. In a new interview with CNBC, the billionaire says he’s adding six months to his previous bull run prediction that put the king crypto asset at six figures by the end of 2022.
It's not just Twitter. The whole Internet is broken and we'd better fix it soon
If the debate about Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter tells us anything, it’s that people – including those in governments – don’t understand how the World Wide Web works. We know that the algorithms Twitter uses to recommend content can guide people to develop more extreme views, but what is considered extreme has changed since Musk’s takeover. Many things he considers free speech would previously have been thought to be derogatory, misogynistic, violent or harmful in many other ways. Many countries, including Aotearoa New Zealand as the co-initiator of the Christchurch Call, are looking to Twitter and other platform providers to...
Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
TechRadar
Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop 'super app' for all your needs
Microsoft is reportedly considering turning its attention to an all-in-one “super app” that would see it challenging Apple and Google’s dominance in the mobile search space. According to reports by The Information (opens in new tab), the app could combine shopping, messaging, web search, and news feeds,...
TechCrunch
Lensa AI climbs the App Store charts as its ‘magic avatars’ go viral
Lensa AI works by inviting users to upload 10-20 photos of themselves. Using the open source Stable Diffusion model, the app processes your photos to generate avatars of you that look like they were created by a digital artist. When you download Lensa AI, you’re immediately greeted with a pop-up...
Digital Trends
Google is now supporting my awful browser habits, and I love it
Google has just released a new update for Chrome, and it could be a real timesaver if you’re anything like me. I have some pretty bad habits when it comes to how I use my browsers, and instead of forcing me to improve, Google is supporting me. Needless to say, I love it.
AI Captures Public Imagination While Driving Business Automation
As loosely defined as artificial intelligence may be, the technology’s impact may be even bigger. The gray area surrounding what, exactly, AI is or could be, has largely captured the public imagination. Think all things science fiction, robots coming for jobs, the infamous singularity moment and much more — while simultaneously the realities of AI’s myriad business-use applications have marched on in the background, autonomous and unseen.
‘Google is done’: World’s most powerful AI chatbot offers human-like alternative to search engines
The latest iteration of a “mind-blowing” artificial intelligence chatbot has led to speculation that it could revolutionise entire industries and even potentially replace popular tools like Google’s search engine.ChatGPT, created by leading AI research lab OpenAI, serves as a general purpose language model capable of understanding and generating human-like responses to a wide range of queries. Unlike traditional search engines, which rely on keyword matching to provide results, ChatGPT uses a combination of advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to understand the intent behind a user’s query. This means users can search for information using natural language, rather than having to...
ZDNet
How much RAM does your Windows 11 PC need?
Random access memory -- commonly referred to as "RAM" -- is vital for your computer system to open, run, and manage programs, applications, and services. RAM can make or break a PC. The more RAM you have, the more applications you can have running side-by-side. Also: How much RAM does...
TechRadar
Nothing founder Carl Pei reveals company is working on new phone for the US
Mid-range phone brand Nothing is looking to make its US debut, according to company founder Carl Pei, but is facing some logistical issues – not to mention competition from major rivals. In a conversation with CNBC (opens in new tab), Pei states the company is currently in “early conversations...
TechRadar
Let Amazon know what ads you see and it will give you money
Amazon’s new ad verification program will pay users $2 a month - if they make available what ads they see on their smartphone. Currently, the scheme is only available to UK and US members of the Amazon Shopper Panel, a rewards program that already lets users hand over third-party shopping receipts in exchange for perks.
