Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Texas A&M leads in players entering the transfer portal
Several teams are taking a hit in this year's college football transfer portal. No one is getting bludgeoned quite like Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M Aggies. On3 evaluates every move on college football rosters, and per its algorithm, Texas A&M has been affected the most. So far, 19 Aggies players have...
Oklahoma TE Becomes Latest to Hit Transfer Portal
Redshirt sophomore tight end Jackson Sumlin announced on Thursday that he would be looking for a new home this winter.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Another Oklahoma Freshman Enters Transfer Portal
Defensive end Kevonte Henry's departure from the team and entry into the portal makes four Sooners from the 2022 class who have decided to explore other opportunities.
It's Official: Michigan Football Has The Best Center In The Nation
U-M's Olu Oluwatimi transferred to Michigan for the 2022 season, and that decision is now paying off in a very big way.
2023 NFL Draft: Chris Rodriguez Declares for Draft
Read below for insight on Kentucky's Chris Rodriguez and his choice to turn pro
How Will UCF Adjust to Transfer Portal Departures?
Relating to UCF's Transfer Portal Departures like Mikey Keene and Ryan O’Keefe.
LSU 2022 Transfer Portal Tracker: Keeping up with incoming and outgoing Tigers players this offseason
We’ve entered a new era in college football. These days, players have more agency than ever before, and a major reason for that is the transfer portal. Where before a Letter of Intent essentially locked you into a program, every athlete is now granted a one-time transfer without sitting out.
SEC WR Gets Transfer Portal Offer From Vols, Could Visit Soon
Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas officially entered the transfer portal on Monday morning. Since his name hit the portal, he has already picked up offers from Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Utah, and multiple others. Thomas initially announced his intentions to enter the transfer ...
Eagles linebacker surprises kids with message, meals
"It feels great to be an Eagle," said linebacker Nakobe Dean, but his original team was for the Boys and Girls Club in his native Tunica, Mississippi.
Comments / 0