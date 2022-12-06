ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

wbiw.com

Christmas on the Square, annual parade takeover downtown Bedford

Christmas came early to downtown Bedford on Saturday, as Christmas Around the Square, hosted by Bedford Revitalization Inc., as well as the annual Bedford Christmas Parade took over the area and brought with them plenty of holiday-themed fun. Such festivities included a free live reindeer exhibit at Harp Commons and...
BEDFORD, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Local music scene: Dec. 8-14

Bloomington bars double as concert venues from Dec. 8-14 while local bands perform their original music. Stages Bloomington and The Jewish Theatre of Bloomington will present “13: The Musical” at Waldron Auditorium. The show will begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 8. Tickets are available in the orchestra for $23 for adults and $13 for minors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WCIA

Visit Bloomington Indiana this holiday season

For those looking for a magical Midwest getaway this holiday season, Bloomington, Indiana is a small Midwestern city serving up all the cozy small town feels with big holiday magic: think charming hometown events, traditional décor, warm comfort food and wine, winter wildlife, beautiful outdoor landscapes, and more. Here’s...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Photographer Shares Stunning Photos of Short-Eared Owl on the Hunt

Birds have got to be the animal that we see the most on a day-to-day basis. There are a ton of different kinds of birds, and they are everywhere. I think we take for granted that we see (probably) hundreds of birds on any given day. You might occasionally see something a little more "exotic" like a hawk, falcon, or eagle. I'm guessing the kind of bird you have seen the least (I know this is true for me) is an owl. Makes sense, though - owls are mostly nocturnal and do most of their work while we're sleeping. For the average person, seeing an owl at night is pretty rare, and seeing an owl during the daytime seems darn near impossible.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: December 6, 2022

10:26 a.m. Holli McCowan, 35, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 2:07 p.m. Mandy Streich, 41, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 3:59 a.m. Report of a possibly suicidal person in the 1000 block of U Street. 4:13 a.m. 911 call investigation in the...
BEDFORD, IN
WIBC.com

What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Local father discusses the call no parent wants to receive

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Josh Hann got the call that no parent ever wants to receive. Hann said that he received calls that suggested there could be an armed shooter at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School on Tuesday. His first thought was the safety of his daughter, Carlee, who attends the school. “That […]
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Student arrested after bringing gun to Edgewood Junior High School

A student at Edgewood Junior High School in Ellettsville was arrested after he brought a gun to school Thursday. According to WRTV, a firearm was found in the possession of a 14-year-old student. There is no active threat to anyone at the school, according to an email sent to parents...
ELLETTSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Iconic Blue Angel military air show returning to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — An iconic military air act will be returning to Indiana for the first time in a decade. The Navy has confirmed the Blue Angels will perform at the Crossroads Air Show in 2023. Pilots will be flying the F-18 Super Hornet, which reaches speeds of up to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: Hostile architecture leaves us all in the cold

When I got back from New York City after Thanksgiving break, my feet hurt. It wasn’t just because I was walking across the city for six hours every day. As I explored the city, I noticed why my feet ached so badly — there was nowhere to sit.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
korncountry.com

Missing cat reunited with owner after fire

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) located the missing 14-year-old calico cat, “Prila,” at around 3:40 on Tuesday afternoon, and returned her to her owner, Debbie Spurgeon. Prila had no obvious signs of injury but the owner was advised to contact the cat’s veterinarian for assessment.
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

BPD officers arrest man covered in bloody clothing

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to Revere’s Food & Fuel on Tuesday at 12:53 a.m. after a report of a suspicious male with blood covering his clothing. The caller reported the male was in the parking lot, scaring customers and employees.
BEDFORD, IN

