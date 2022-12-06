Read full article on original website
NBC12
New report finds antisemitism incidents increasing around the Commonwealth
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new report released by the Commission to Combat Antisemitism suggests Virginia is not the worst state when it comes to these types of incidents, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen. “Let’s make no mistake, antisemitism is on the rise,” Daniel Staffenberg, with...
NBC12
VSP responds to chilling details of ‘catfishing’ cop who killed California family
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The disturbing past of the ‘catfishing’ Virginia cop accused of killing a California family is raising questions about hiring procedures at Virginia law enforcement agencies. The hiring process to become a law enforcement officer takes weeks of background checks and examinations, but experts say...
NBC12
Virginia Attorney General secures $16.8 million from e-cigarette manufacturer JUUL
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced Virginia’s participation in a bipartisan coalition of 33 states in securing a $434.9 million settlement from e-cigarette manufacturer JUUL Labs. The settlement is an attempt to resolve allegations of nationwide efforts to lure America’s youth into using “vaping”...
NBC12
Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered Dec. 7
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia to be flown at half-staff at all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in respect and memory for the nearly 4,000 American service men and women killed or wounded in the early morning of Dec. 7, 1941, at the United States Navy Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
NBC12
Lawsuit challenging Virginia’s skill game ban will continue into 2023
A judge on Monday declined to dismiss a lawsuit claiming Virginia’s ban on slots-like skill machines violates free speech and indicated a state senator’s involvement in the case means it won’t go to trial until after the 2023 General Assembly session is over. At a hearing Monday...
NBC12
Fraudsters targeting those who want to consolidate student loans
A status hearing was held Thursday morning for the man suspected of shooting and killing three UVA football players in November. UVA shooting suspect due in court for status hearing. Updated: 12 hours ago. Christopher Jones - the man charged with killing three University of Virginia football players last month...
NBC12
Woman's body found on back patio of church
A status hearing was held Thursday morning for the man suspected of shooting and killing three UVA football players in November. UVA shooting suspect due in court for status hearing. Updated: 10 hours ago. Christopher Jones - the man charged with killing three University of Virginia football players last month...
NBC12
Capitol Police: Man breaks into state agency attempting to steal cars
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Capitol Police are searching for a man who tried to steal cars from a state agency last month. According to Capitol Police, the man broke into the Virginia Housing Headquarters located at 601 South Belvidere Street at 2:21 a.m. on Nov. 26. Capitol Police say...
NBC12
How to save on your utility bill this winter
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We see it happen every year: as the temperatures drop outside, our heating bills rise. Preparing your home for the colder weather can keep more money in your wallet, even with the rising costs. “You need to winterize your home because you’re otherwise throwing money out...
