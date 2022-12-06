Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
fox9.com
St. Paul police shooting: Body camera footage released
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities on Thursday released body camera footage and images from the St. Paul police shooting that left Howard Johnson dead. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the shooting, Johnson, 24, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Sgt. Cody Blanshan in St. Paul on Monday, Dec. 5.
St. Paul officer who shot, killed 24-year-old man has been identified
ST PAUL, Minn. — The officer who shot and killed a 24-year-old man earlier this week in St. Paul has been identified. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Sgt. Cody Blanshan, who has been in law enforcement for 10 years, fired his handgun while responding to a domestic assault on Monday, Dec. 5. He is now on standard administrative leave.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting by St. Paul Police identified by family, friends
The man killed in an officer-involved shooting by St. Paul Police on Monday night was identified by family and friends at a vigil on Tuesday night. They are calling for body camera and surveillance footage from around the area to be released.
fox9.com
Family of man shot by St. Paul PD demands release of body camera video
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police say their body cameras were rolling as they fatally shot a man Monday night. Now, his family and local activists are demanding authorities release that footage. Standing mere feet away from where 24-year-old Howard Johnson was shot Monday, activists and his...
fox9.com
Man charged in July fatal shooting on Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hennepin County prosecutors charged a 23-year-old man from St. Paul for his alleged role in a Minneapolis shooting that left one person dead in July. Jose Antonio Martinez-Gonzalez, 23, was charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder and being a prohibited person in possession of a...
KAAL-TV
Sources identify 24-year-old man killed by police in St. Paul
(KSTP) UPDATE: The man shot and killed by St. Paul police Monday evening was a 24-year-old father. Sources tell our sister station, KSTP, that Howard Peter Johnson died after the shooting on the city’s East Side. A memorial formed Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Hudson Road and Earl...
krrw.com
Family Members ID Man Shot, Killed By St. Paul Police
(St. Paul, MN) — Family members are identifying the man shot and killed by St. Paul police. The Star Tribune is reporting that 24-year-old Howard Johnson was shot by police Monday night in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood. Police say he was trying to commit a carjacking and pointed a gun when officers moved in to make an arrest and was shot. Johnson was taken to the hospital, where he died. Officers’ body cameras captured the incident.
redlakenationnews.com
Family identifies man shot by St. Paul police in Dayton's Bluff neighborhood
Family members have identified the man shot and killed by St. Paul police Monday night in the city's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood. Howard Johnson, 24, was identified by his aunt, Tonya Medvec. Medvec and another aunt arrived Tuesday morning with candles and balloons to commemorate Johnson as police tape still clung to the wall of a nearby building and blood was still caked on the pavement.
fox9.com
St. Paul police shooting: Person rushed to hospital after being shot by officers
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A person was rushed to the hospital Monday night after being shot by St. Paul police following an incident. In a tweet, police say officers were involved in the shooting on the 1000 block of Hudson Road shortly after 6 p.m. The person who...
Person shot by police in St. Paul Monday evening
Details are limited but St. Paul Police Department has confirmed that officers were involved in a shooting that wounded a person Monday evening. The shooting occurred around 6:10 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road. "The person shot was transported to Regions Hospital. No officers were injured," police said...
KIMT
Vehicle, wallet stolen from Rochester residence; credit cards being used in Twin Cities area
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are trying to track down the person who entered a home and stole items before stealing a vehicle out of a garage. Police said it happened between Dec. 4-5 in the 2300 block of Telemark Lane NW. The couple had a vehicle in the garage and believe the wide door was unlocked. There was no key in the vehicle but it was in a coat inside the house.
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes
'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
knsiradio.com
Apartment Building Fire Under Investigation
(KNSI) — The cause of a fire in a laundry room at a St. Cloud apartment building is underway. According to a critical incident report from the St. Cloud Fire Department, they were called to the building on the 1200 block of East St. Germain Street at about 9:20 Tuesday night. Multiple callers said there was smoke on the first floor, which appeared to be coming from the laundry area. The fire was quickly put out and contained in the laundry room.
fox9.com
Arrest made in cold case murder of Wisconsin woman after 34 years
(FOX 9) - A Wisconsin sheriff's office said an arrest has been made in the 1988 unsolved sexual assault and killing of Betty Rolf. Gene Clarence Meyer, 66, was charged on Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree sexual assault for the death of Rolf decades ago, according to Wisconsin court records.
St. Paul Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Firearms Charges
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to charges that he illegally possessed a firearm. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 28-year-old Marquese Redmon pleaded guilty Monday to one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Court records show in July 2022, Minneapolis police officers...
3 pedestrians struck by drivers Monday in Minnesota; 2 dead
Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped) Two people died and a third was injured in three separate incidents of driver-pedestrian collisions in Minnesota Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that 39-year-old Jacob John Witt died in a collision in Burnsville, while a 74-year-old Palisade man was...
FOX 21 Online
17 People Arrested For Allegedly Being Part Of Northland Drug Ring
MINNESOTA/WISCONSIN — The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force says it has busted up an alleged drug ring in the Northland. 17 people have been arrested on accusations of being involved in it. The task force says the group worked with other drug traffickers to bring in narcotics to...
St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Raping Unconscious Woman
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced for raping a woman while she was unconscious. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 30-year-old Markus Ost to five years and five months in prison. He gets credit for having already served 301 days in the county jail.
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
Jury Duty Scam Hits Minnesota Town
Being summoned for jury duty is something that happens to us all but it happens to some more than others! If you haven't had to take part in jury duty ever, you may fall for a new scam that is going around. Every day there seems to be a new...
