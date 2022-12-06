One of Emporia’s most notable real-estate agencies will be expanding its services alongside an internationally known franchise. Ek Real Estate has entered into a franchise agreement with RE/Max which will allow the Emporia-based company to expand into a new office in Topeka according to Ek Co-Owner Jeff Kitselman. Kitselman stated to KVOE News this is not a “merger” as neither entity has bought out the other, but rather a joint venture between the two.

