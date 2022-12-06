Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
With Mayhem and macarena, Pope wins NFR go-round again
One night after missing the money, a Waverly cowboy leaped all the way back to the top on rodeo's biggest stage Wednesday night. Jess Pope mastered “Mayhem” to take first place in bareback bronc riding in the seventh go-round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
Emporia gazette.com
Ek-pansion: National name added, Topeka office planned
One of the biggest names in the Emporia housing market is enlarging that name and expanding its footprint. Ek Real Estate officially became “RE/MAX Ek” this week, owner and majority partner Jeff Williams confirmed Tuesday evening. He also revealed plans to serve customers in Topeka, as well as the Emporia area.
Emporia gazette.com
Alternate-day rain rule in effect
Other parts of Kansas are dealing with ice. But the Emporia area should receive nothing but rain, along with lingering fog. A winter weather advisory was issued from Concordia north into Nebraska. But the temperature is several degrees above freezing in Emporia, with a Thursday morning low of 39 degrees.
KVOE
Negotiations underway to sell Emporia Country Club to local ownership group
The future of the Emporia Country Club is apparently in the process of adding a new chapter. Negotiations are underway to sell the property to an ownership group led by Skip Evans after a shareholder meeting late last month. Shareholders also considered a proposal from Dynamic Discs owner Jeremy Rusco before moving forward with the Evans-led group.
‘If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us’: Kansas Olive Garden parts ways with manager over time-off rules
A Johnson County, Kansas, restaurant is parting ways with its manager after imposing strict rules to employees about taking time off.
Emporia gazette.com
Post-Thanksgiving COVID surge near Emporia
An apparent surge in cases after Thanksgiving has made the Kansas coronavirus map almost as orange as a sweet potato. Lyon County remains at a high incidence rate, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Wednesday. The county reported 45 new cases in the week ending Friday, December 2, down from about 53 the week before.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: More than pizza on menu at Oakland’s Pizza Parlor
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pizza Parlor has been in Oakland since the 1960′s, even if it’s now a few feet down the road. “We bought it trying to save it,” Co-owner Eric Dinkel explains. “We moved it down the street to have our own thing, and kept all the recipes.”
WIBW
Topeka church expecting thousands to attend Bethlehem Experience during Christmas season
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thousands of people are expected to attend an 11-day Christmas event at a Topeka church. For the second year in a row, Fellowship Bible Church at 6800 S.W. 10th Ave. is sponsoring the walk-through Bethlehem Experience. The event will begin Thursday, Dec. 8, and will continue...
Emporia gazette.com
City of Emporia adopts new official logo
The city of Emporia has officially adopted a new logo. After months of searching and refining, the city of Emporia has adopted the latest redesign of the city’s logo, created by local graphic designers Lot & Ilk.
KVOE
Ek Real Estate enters into franchise agreement with internationally known real-estate name
One of Emporia’s most notable real-estate agencies will be expanding its services alongside an internationally known franchise. Ek Real Estate has entered into a franchise agreement with RE/Max which will allow the Emporia-based company to expand into a new office in Topeka according to Ek Co-Owner Jeff Kitselman. Kitselman stated to KVOE News this is not a “merger” as neither entity has bought out the other, but rather a joint venture between the two.
Emporia gazette.com
Winnie E. Boyer
Winnie E. Boyer of Emporia died Friday, December 2, 2022 at her home. She was 81. A family memorial is planned for a later date. The family has the arrangements.
Emporia gazette.com
SLC teacher awarded educator grant
A Southern Lyon County school district teacher now has more money for purchasing supplies and conducting activities. Libia Fernandini received a $500 “Classroom Grant” from the Kansas Association of American Educators Tuesday in Hartford. All teachers can apply for the grant, with a peer committee selecting recipients.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Emporia gazette.com
Tommy (Tom) James Poston
Tommy (Tom) James Poston, 79, of Council Grove, Kansas passed away November 9, 2022, at Brookdale Shawnee Alzheimer & Dementia Care Center in Shawnee, Kansas. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, 10:30 AM at First Baptist Church, 501 Country Lane, Council Grove, Kansas, with Pastor Chris Carlson officiating. Visitation Friday, December 16, 2022, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm at the same location.
Emporia gazette.com
Kenneth Lynn Barrows
Kenneth Lynn Barrows of Emporia died on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka. He was 65. Ken was born on May 15, 1957 in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania the son of Dotha (Doty) Louis Barrows. He attended school in South Gibson and Harford, Pennsylvania before joining the United States Army in 1974 which brought him to Kansas. He married Brenda Matlock on July 2, 2005 in Emporia. She survives at the home.
New barber shop to open in SW Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is set to welcome a new barber shop into its ranks this weekend. On Point Cuts, owned by Taronal Duncan, will open on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Duncan told KSNT the first person to walk in the door will receive a […]
Emporia gazette.com
Connie May Hilbish
Connie May Hilbish, 77, of Emporia, Kansas died Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia. Connie was born January 19, 1945 in Emporia the daughter of John Neal and Alma (Pringle) Hartig. She retired from Newman Hospital having worked in housekeeping and switchboard/tubes. Connie attended the First Church of the Nazarene in Emporia. She volunteered with the Newman Hospital Pink Ladies after her retirement. Connie enjoyed making book marks and crafts, visiting, flower gardening and vegetable gardening, cooking and canning and was involved with 4-H as a child, and then with her children and grandchildren.
Emporia gazette.com
Genevieve Lorraine Shook
Genevieve Lorraine Shook of Emporia died on December 2, 2022 at Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia. She was 103. Genevieve was born on July 11, 1919 in Savonburg, Kansas the daughter of Melvin N. and Gertrude Oberg Larson. She married Harry L. Shook on December 2, 2022 in Topeka, Kansas. He died on April 13, 2010 in Emporia.
Emporia gazette.com
Drizzle to depart, but more rain approaches
Remember Ms. Frizzle? The science teacher aboard public television's “Magic School Bus”?. The Emporia area woke up Tuesday morning with an advisory about possible freezing drizzle – which combined, of course, would be “frizzle.”
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Comments / 0