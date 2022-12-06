Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson joined other Utah leaders in supporting the Indian Child Welfare Act on Saturday. The law, often called ICWA, was passed in 1978 to help prevent extensive forced separation of Native children from their families and communities and is now being challenged in the Supreme Court. The case has implications not only for Native children but tribal sovereignty and federal Indian law, which recognizes “Indian” as a legal status based on treaties between the U.S. and tribal governments.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO