informerpress.com
Sheriff asks Bureau of Criminal Investigation to probe missing money
A raid that attracted worldwide attention in August continues to grab headlines months later. At the time of the raid in late summer, Deputies seized thousands in cash from a home owned by Afroman. On Tuesday, the money was returned to Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman. Cincinnati television station Fox19 was on hand for the cash to be returned.
wchstv.com
Mason prosecutor says habitual offender charges filed against man convicted in death case
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Mason County Prosecutor’s Office said it has filed charges alleging that a man convicted on a voluntary manslaughter charge in November is a habitual offender under the state’s recidivist statute. Prosecutors said Anthony Yester was previously convicted of burglary in 2012...
Ohio family accused of stealing $7 million
A family accused of stealing millions of dollars in small business loans, had their indictment unsealed by a federal grand jury in Cleveland recently.
wchstv.com
Hoax calls received Wednesday in 17 W.Va. counties; incidents remain under investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State officials said the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies received 19 hoax threats related to school shootings or other violence Wednesday in a total of 17 counties. The threats prompting a massive law enforcement response at numerous schools, including...
sciotopost.com
Leasure Indicted on Trafficking/Possession of Drugs in Pickaway County
Pickaway – A woman who has been arrested several times for trafficking and possession of drugs was indicted this week. Elisa Leasure, 49 of Circleville was indicted this week on almost a dozen charges of dealing with drugs. Throughout the summer and fall, Leasure has had several run-ins with the local Circleville Police department that included a search warrant at one of her homes.
wchstv.com
Police, dispatchers credit training to shooting hoax response
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — On Wednesday, hoax shooting calls bombarded West Virginia as the state had 19 threats in 17 counties. One of the first to be reported was at South Charleston High School. Police and dispatchers that responded to the call at South Charleston say regardless if they receive the same call again, it will always be treated as the real deal.
wchstv.com
Lawyers ask state to show how man's alleged murders of wife, son are tied to other crimes
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — If Richard "Alex" Murdaugh's multi-million dollar financial crimes were somehow a motive for him to murder his own wife and son, then Murdaugh's defense attorneys want state prosecutors to give a better explanation of that theory before Murdaugh goes to trial in January 2023. That's...
Deputies investigate alleged threat to Gallia County, Ohio, school
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating a threat to a school in Gallia County. According to Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were made aware this morning, Dec. 6, 2022, of a social media post allegedly made by a Buckeye Hills Career Center student in regard to a “school shooting.” Deputies say while the […]
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – Witnesses Report Drunk Man, Police Arrest Two Drunk Men That Look Alike, Both Charged
Nelsonville – Two reports to police fit the description of two men who were both arrested on the same day for intoxicated crimes. According to the Nelsonville Police on 12/3/22 08:19PM Officers responded to Poplar St for a report of a suspicious person. Officers made contact with a male in the Kroger parking lot and noted that the individual was extremely intoxicated. It was also determined that the individual had a Felony, no bond warrant out of Hocking County and a Minor Misdemeanor Warrant for Petty Theft. Carl Hart was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
wchstv.com
St. Albans man, woman accused of punching and kicking teenage family member
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man from St. Albans is accused of child abuse and his mother charged with domestic assault after police said a teenage family member was physically abused over the summer. According to a criminal complaint, LaChance Woodson is charged with child abuse creating risk...
WTAP
Fatal crash in Athens County
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has died following a crash in Athens County. According to the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle struck the back of a parked Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) dump truck. Justin P. Hedges, 39, of Coolville was traveling in...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Gun Found in Teays Valley Elementary School
ASHVILLE – A gun was found this morning at Walnut Elementary after a Student was found with a gun in his backpack. According to early reports, the sheriff’s department responded to the school and the gun was found and the child was removed from the school. There were...
wchstv.com
W.Va. correctional officer vacancy rates 'abnormally high' with one facility at 75%
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s shortage of correctional officers has nearly doubled what it was in the spring of 2020, with 1,015 vacancies now at jails and prisons, the state corrections commissioner said. Shortages have become so severe that one facility, the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in...
wchstv.com
Man struck and killed by vehicle in Pike County, Ohio
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A man was killed early Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle while walking along a road in Pike County, Ohio. Timothy Barnhart, 45, of Columbus, Ohio, was pronounced dead after he was struck by a vehicle along State Route 104 south of Waverly, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office said.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three local people among latest COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Loves/Hardys Truck Stop Opens on US-33
LANCASTER – If you have ever traveled 188 to Lancaster from Circleville there is a lot of farmland to see but not much of anything else, including gas stations if you needed it, now Loves is making a change to that. Love’s Travel Stops is the nation’s leading travel...
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville Man Gets Tased After Knife Attack
Nelsonville – A Nelsonville Man was tased and brought into custody after a knife attack on Sunday. According to Nelsonville police, on 12/4/22 at 10:48AM Officers responded to Fayette St for a report of an assault. The caller reported that a named male slapped her across the face. Officers arrived to find a male sitting on the couch at the residence who was very agitated. A knife was observed near the male. Verbal commands were given to the male to get away from the knife which caused the male to become more agitated. When the male stood up, he grabbed the knife and Officers immediately deployed their taser, successfully immobilizing the male. The male actively resisted arrest but Officers were able to detain him.
sciotopost.com
Recall – Ohio Medical Marijuana, “Power Plant” for Vaporization
OHIO – The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program (“MMCP”) is issuing a voluntary product recall on plant material products sold to dispensaries by cultivator, Green Investment Partners, LLC (“GIP”). GIP initiated the present recall and reported to MMCP that certain batches of medical marijuana plant material did not pass all state-required laboratory testing prior to distribution and sale to patients. Specifically, the recalled products do not meet state testing requirements for total yeast and mold. The MMCP is continuing to investigate and will issue an executive summary at the conclusion of the investigation.
wchstv.com
Washington AG files lawsuit against gun store illegally selling high-capacity ammo mags
OLYMPIA, Wash. (KATU) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced on Wednesday a consumer protection lawsuit against a gun store and its owner for illegally selling high-capacity magazines despite the ban on such products in the state. Ferguson is also seeking an injunction that would block Federal Way Discount...
Ohio bill seeks to reduce cosmetology, barber training requirements
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio lawmakers are close to passing a bill that could affect anyone who ever gets a haircut or a facial. The Ohio Senate passed a bill that will lower standards for state barber and cosmetology licenses, but a state barber’s association is trying to block the bill which would cut cosmetology […]
