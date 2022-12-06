ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OH

informerpress.com

Sheriff asks Bureau of Criminal Investigation to probe missing money

A raid that attracted worldwide attention in August continues to grab headlines months later. At the time of the raid in late summer, Deputies seized thousands in cash from a home owned by Afroman. On Tuesday, the money was returned to Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman. Cincinnati television station Fox19 was on hand for the cash to be returned.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Leasure Indicted on Trafficking/Possession of Drugs in Pickaway County

Pickaway – A woman who has been arrested several times for trafficking and possession of drugs was indicted this week. Elisa Leasure, 49 of Circleville was indicted this week on almost a dozen charges of dealing with drugs. Throughout the summer and fall, Leasure has had several run-ins with the local Circleville Police department that included a search warrant at one of her homes.
wchstv.com

Police, dispatchers credit training to shooting hoax response

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — On Wednesday, hoax shooting calls bombarded West Virginia as the state had 19 threats in 17 counties. One of the first to be reported was at South Charleston High School. Police and dispatchers that responded to the call at South Charleston say regardless if they receive the same call again, it will always be treated as the real deal.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
sciotopost.com

Nelsonville – Witnesses Report Drunk Man, Police Arrest Two Drunk Men That Look Alike, Both Charged

Nelsonville – Two reports to police fit the description of two men who were both arrested on the same day for intoxicated crimes. According to the Nelsonville Police on 12/3/22 08:19PM Officers responded to Poplar St for a report of a suspicious person. Officers made contact with a male in the Kroger parking lot and noted that the individual was extremely intoxicated. It was also determined that the individual had a Felony, no bond warrant out of Hocking County and a Minor Misdemeanor Warrant for Petty Theft. Carl Hart was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
NELSONVILLE, OH
WTAP

Fatal crash in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has died following a crash in Athens County. According to the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle struck the back of a parked Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) dump truck. Justin P. Hedges, 39, of Coolville was traveling in...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Gun Found in Teays Valley Elementary School

ASHVILLE – A gun was found this morning at Walnut Elementary after a Student was found with a gun in his backpack. According to early reports, the sheriff’s department responded to the school and the gun was found and the child was removed from the school. There were...
ASHVILLE, OH
wchstv.com

Man struck and killed by vehicle in Pike County, Ohio

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A man was killed early Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle while walking along a road in Pike County, Ohio. Timothy Barnhart, 45, of Columbus, Ohio, was pronounced dead after he was struck by a vehicle along State Route 104 south of Waverly, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office said.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Three local people among latest COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Loves/Hardys Truck Stop Opens on US-33

LANCASTER – If you have ever traveled 188 to Lancaster from Circleville there is a lot of farmland to see but not much of anything else, including gas stations if you needed it, now Loves is making a change to that. Love’s Travel Stops is the nation’s leading travel...
LANCASTER, OH
sciotopost.com

Nelsonville Man Gets Tased After Knife Attack

Nelsonville – A Nelsonville Man was tased and brought into custody after a knife attack on Sunday. According to Nelsonville police, on 12/4/22 at 10:48AM Officers responded to Fayette St for a report of an assault. The caller reported that a named male slapped her across the face. Officers arrived to find a male sitting on the couch at the residence who was very agitated. A knife was observed near the male. Verbal commands were given to the male to get away from the knife which caused the male to become more agitated. When the male stood up, he grabbed the knife and Officers immediately deployed their taser, successfully immobilizing the male. The male actively resisted arrest but Officers were able to detain him.
NELSONVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Recall – Ohio Medical Marijuana, “Power Plant” for Vaporization

OHIO – The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program (“MMCP”) is issuing a voluntary product recall on plant material products sold to dispensaries by cultivator, Green Investment Partners, LLC (“GIP”). GIP initiated the present recall and reported to MMCP that certain batches of medical marijuana plant material did not pass all state-required laboratory testing prior to distribution and sale to patients. Specifically, the recalled products do not meet state testing requirements for total yeast and mold. The MMCP is continuing to investigate and will issue an executive summary at the conclusion of the investigation.
OHIO STATE

