Read full article on original website
Related
Jets vs. Bills predictions, spread and odds for NFL Week 14: 12/11
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. One of the biggest upsets of the NFL season came in early November when the Jets knocked off the Bills at MetLife Stadium as double-digit underdogs. Since then, New York has changed its quarterback and is now starting Mike White, which has yielded positive results. On the other side, Buffalo is still dealing with injuries, but the Bills are trending upward offensively.
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Wednesday’s $100 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Wednesday’s winning lottery numbers:
Have a cup of cheer: Upstate NY eggnogs named best grocery store brands for 2022
Even more polarizing than pineapple on pizza, the holiday cup of creamy, sweet eggnog is a Christmas tradition for many. Only on grocery store shelves during the most wonderful time of the year, Food and Wine decided to put the love-it-or-leave-it seasonal drink to the test to find the best. While the article admits it’s not an exhaustive list, editors tried 15 different store-bought eggnogs and listed their four favorites.
Oneida Lake homeowner: Cicero should not ban vacation rentals (Guest Opinion by Randal John Meyer)
Randal John Meyer, of Washington, D.C., is a homeowner in Cicero and an attorney. New Yorkers hear a lot about how our state is shrinking. Southward migration of New Yorkers outpacing New York’s population growth is nothing new, and everyone has a theory about why. Many will blame Albany, some will blame the weather, but in my case, it was my career that brought me South, first from Rochester to Binghamton where I studied at SUNY, then to Brooklyn for law school, and now sadly out of the Empire State to Washington, D.C.
Upstate New York’s most iconic beer brand is changing its packaging. Again
Rochester, N.Y. — Since its launch in 1960, Genesee Cream Ale has become perhaps the most recognized beer ever produced in Upstate New York. And though the recipe/formula hasn’t changed, the Rochester brewery has often tinkered around with the look and packaging of it signature cream ale, most recently in 2019.
NY state investigation finds racial disparities in Syracuse mortgage lending
A new state study suggests that mortgage lenders are discriminating against minorities in Syracuse, putting up barriers to home ownership among people of color. About 18.7% of the Syracuse metropolitan area’s population is non-white but lenders on average made 8.7% of their loans to borrowers who identify as people of color, according to a report released today by the state Department of Financial Services.
Maryland Sports Betting: Sites & Apps Go Live in Bonus Bonanza
Legal sports betting has arrived in Maryland. Online sports betting has officially launched in Maryland as of Wednesday November 23rd 9AM EST, with those in MD able to sign-up and bet with some seriously strong sportsbooks right now. Maryland Sports Betting Offers Check out the best Maryland Sports Betting Sites Find out more about the best sports betting sites and betting apps. More on Maryland Sports Betting MD Sports Betting: Current SituationMaryland Sports Betting FAQsMaryland Sports Betting SitesLatest MD Sports Betting NewsHistory of Maryland Sports BettingMaryland Sports Teams to bet on Maryland Sports Betting: As it stands Retail sports betting became legal in Maryland in December 2021, with the first...
Extending NY deer season into the holidays is bad for deer and people (Your Letters)
In response to Steve Featherstone’s article, “1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it” (Dec. 3, 2022):. Legislation allowing counties the ability to opt out of the holiday hunt was a product of multiple groups, one being NYR’s Against a Longer Deer Season. This group represents sportsmen, deer hunting groups, other outdoor user groups, foresters and landowners negatively affected by extending deer season through the December holiday week.
NY Senate committee considers bills that would end ‘death by incarceration’
Albany, N.Y. — Robert Lind’s testimony, stamped in fading, typewritten letters, came in late November from the maximum-security Sullivan Correctional Facility in Fallsburg. Lind, 76, was convicted of attempted murder in 1982 at the age of 35, he wrote. As of Dec. 16, he will have spent 40...
A Salina tech company is moving its headquarters and 100 jobs to downtown Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. – A technology hardware company plans to move its headquarters and 100 jobs from its longtime home in Salina to downtown Syracuse. CXtec Inc. CEO Peter Belyea said the company will relocate to the City Center project on West Jefferson Street when the former department store’s transformation into office space is completed next summer.
Solar companies’ fees must now go to farmland preservation in NY
Albany, N.Y. — Fees paid to the state by solar companies that convert agricultural land into solar farms will now go toward preserving other farmland, pursuant to a new law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul last week. The fees were formerly placed in the state’s general fund but will...
Barclay: Negating nuclear energy is the wrong approach for NY (Your Letters)
A recent commentary appearing on Syracuse.com (“No place for nuclear in NY’s clean energy future,” Dec. 2, 2022) gives a misguided and one-sided view of nuclear energy in New York state. In the piece, the authors summarily dismiss any value of nuclear energy and call for the closing of three Oswego County facilities — Nine Mile Point (Units 1 and 2) and FitzPatrick.
Outdoor recreation group calls new 110-foot bridge in Tug Hill state forest a ‘game changer’
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation just opened a new bridge over Little Sandy Creek Bridge, in Winona State Forest. The 110-foot wooden structure is located in the Tug Hill town of Boylston, in Oswego County. The new bridge is part of the new one-mile Little Sandy Creek...
Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
Onondaga Lake’s remarkable transformation: Once a cesspool, now at its cleanest in 100 years
Syracuse, N.Y. – Charley Driscoll and his friends hung out near Onondaga Lake in the 1960s and 1970s, when the heavily polluted lake was a national embarrassment. “The lake was a cesspool,” recalls Driscoll. “It was horrible. Every time the wind would blow, you could smell the sulfide coming up from the sediments.”
Hospital staff shortages have reached crisis level, Upstate NY health care leaders say
Albany, N.Y. — Upstate New York health care leaders and lawmakers on Wednesday called for the passage of legislation that they say will ease the hiring challenges that have created untenable emergency room wait times and put hospital budgets in the red. There are 9,300 job openings for nurses...
Hiker lost overnight in waist-deep snow rescued atop NY’s second tallest mountain
A 19-year-old hiker from Schenectady got lost on Nov. 27 in the High Peaks Wilderness Area. The man’s hiking partner called from the Adirondak Loj trailhead to report that the pair had become separated and that they had last communicated at 5 p.m. Around 1 a.m., the 19-year-old called...
Rape, strangulation, menacing: 294 arrests just added to syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Oct. 23 and Dec. 4, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 18 to 66.
Bistro 1926 in DeWitt brings dining back to Drumlins (Dining Out Review)
DeWitt, N.Y. — Typically, we don’t order pork chops at restaurants but the description on the menu at Bistro 1926 at Drumlins Country Club pulled us in. The very detailed ingredient list for the Frenched pork chop ($27) — where the meat is removed from the bone and left exposed — included beetroot puree, pistachio chimichurri, sweet potato, Brussels sprout blend, and maple dark rum glaze.
Update: All lanes of Interstate 690 West reopened after roll-over crash
Update as of 11 a.m.: All lanes of Interstate 690 have reopened. Geddes, N.Y. — All lanes of Interstate 690 West are closed at John Glenn Boulevard after a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Geddes. At 9:58 a.m. police were dispatched to the crash on 690, according to dispatches...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0