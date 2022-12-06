ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets vs. Bills predictions, spread and odds for NFL Week 14: 12/11

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. One of the biggest upsets of the NFL season came in early November when the Jets knocked off the Bills at MetLife Stadium as double-digit underdogs. Since then, New York has changed its quarterback and is now starting Mike White, which has yielded positive results. On the other side, Buffalo is still dealing with injuries, but the Bills are trending upward offensively.
Have a cup of cheer: Upstate NY eggnogs named best grocery store brands for 2022

Even more polarizing than pineapple on pizza, the holiday cup of creamy, sweet eggnog is a Christmas tradition for many. Only on grocery store shelves during the most wonderful time of the year, Food and Wine decided to put the love-it-or-leave-it seasonal drink to the test to find the best. While the article admits it’s not an exhaustive list, editors tried 15 different store-bought eggnogs and listed their four favorites.
Oneida Lake homeowner: Cicero should not ban vacation rentals (Guest Opinion by Randal John Meyer)

Randal John Meyer, of Washington, D.C., is a homeowner in Cicero and an attorney. New Yorkers hear a lot about how our state is shrinking. Southward migration of New Yorkers outpacing New York’s population growth is nothing new, and everyone has a theory about why. Many will blame Albany, some will blame the weather, but in my case, it was my career that brought me South, first from Rochester to Binghamton where I studied at SUNY, then to Brooklyn for law school, and now sadly out of the Empire State to Washington, D.C.
NY state investigation finds racial disparities in Syracuse mortgage lending

A new state study suggests that mortgage lenders are discriminating against minorities in Syracuse, putting up barriers to home ownership among people of color. About 18.7% of the Syracuse metropolitan area’s population is non-white but lenders on average made 8.7% of their loans to borrowers who identify as people of color, according to a report released today by the state Department of Financial Services.
Maryland Sports Betting: Sites & Apps Go Live in Bonus Bonanza

Legal sports betting has arrived in Maryland. Online sports betting has officially launched in Maryland as of Wednesday November 23rd 9AM EST, with those in MD able to sign-up and bet with some seriously strong sportsbooks right now. Maryland Sports Betting Offers Check out the best Maryland Sports Betting Sites Find out more about the best sports betting sites and betting apps.  More on Maryland Sports Betting MD Sports Betting: Current SituationMaryland Sports Betting FAQsMaryland Sports Betting SitesLatest MD Sports Betting NewsHistory of Maryland Sports BettingMaryland Sports Teams to bet on Maryland Sports Betting: As it stands  Retail sports betting became legal in Maryland in December 2021, with the first...
Extending NY deer season into the holidays is bad for deer and people (Your Letters)

In response to Steve Featherstone’s article, “1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it” (Dec. 3, 2022):. Legislation allowing counties the ability to opt out of the holiday hunt was a product of multiple groups, one being NYR’s Against a Longer Deer Season. This group represents sportsmen, deer hunting groups, other outdoor user groups, foresters and landowners negatively affected by extending deer season through the December holiday week.
Barclay: Negating nuclear energy is the wrong approach for NY (Your Letters)

A recent commentary appearing on Syracuse.com (“No place for nuclear in NY’s clean energy future,” Dec. 2, 2022) gives a misguided and one-sided view of nuclear energy in New York state. In the piece, the authors summarily dismiss any value of nuclear energy and call for the closing of three Oswego County facilities — Nine Mile Point (Units 1 and 2) and FitzPatrick.
Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.

Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
Bistro 1926 in DeWitt brings dining back to Drumlins (Dining Out Review)

DeWitt, N.Y. — Typically, we don’t order pork chops at restaurants but the description on the menu at Bistro 1926 at Drumlins Country Club pulled us in. The very detailed ingredient list for the Frenched pork chop ($27) — where the meat is removed from the bone and left exposed — included beetroot puree, pistachio chimichurri, sweet potato, Brussels sprout blend, and maple dark rum glaze.
