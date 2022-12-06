Read full article on original website
14news.com
Reitz boys basketball optimistic in first season under Austin Brooks
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Reitz High School boys basketball program has a long history of success under veteran head coach Michael Adams. Adams retired after last season, finishing up his 32nd year with the program. [PREVIOUS: Longtime Reitz basketball head coach Michael Adams retires after 29 years]. The Panthers...
wbiw.com
Bailey, BNL’s ball hawks swoop on Seymour for 64-25 victory
BEDFORD – Don’t turn your back. If a dribbler dares to face away from a ball-hawking Bedford North Lawrence defender, if quiet junior Madisyn Bailey is left unattended, a price will be paid. Seymour suffered the penalty for both sins. Don’t look away. In the time a channel...
witzamfm.com
Hear It Again: Buzzer-Beating 3-Pointer Lifts Loogootee Over Jasper
Jasper - The Jasper Wildcats fell to the Loogootee Lions Saturday night on a buzzer-beater finish, 49-46. The following broadcast originally aired on WITZ 104.7 FM on 12/3/2022. Kris Norton and Terry Gobert on the call.
witzamfm.com
Hear It Again: Forest Park Beats Princeton in Weekend Meeting
Princeton - The Forest Park Lady Rangers improved to 8-1 with a 60-30 effort over Princeton. The following broadcast aired on WQKZ 98.5 FM on 12/3/2022. Chris James on the call.
witzamfm.com
Henry Norbert Merkley, age 5, of Jasper
Henry Norbert Merkley, age 5, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:05 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, surrounded by family in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Henry was born on January 23, 2017, to John and Natalie (Alles) Merkley. Henry was in kindergarten at Ireland...
witzamfm.com
Hear It Again: Forest Park Boys Secure Road Win Over Tecumseh
Lynnville - On Saturday, the Forest Park Ranger Boys improved to 2-1 with a 71-21 victory over Tecumseh. The following broadcast originally aired on WQKZ 98.5 FM on 12/3/2022. Corbin Lingenfelter and Tony Hasenour on the call.
wamwamfm.com
Jasper Community Loses Beloved Teacher and Daughter in Car Accident
The Jasper community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and her daughter, who were tragically killed in a car accident yesterday morning. According to Indiana State Police, the fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road in Dubois County. Details are still being worked out, but a passenger vehicle driven by Jasper teacher Julie Schnell collided with a tanker truck. Schnell, along with a passenger, her daughter Alaina, were pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Another passenger, Addison, a student at Jasper High School, remains hospitalized. Alaina was a student at Holy Trinity School. The tanker truck driver is listed in stable condition. Counselors will be available at the schools today to help students deal with this tragic loss. The community and school need our prayers today.
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
Mike Goebel honored by Vanderburgh County Council
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – In the Tri-State, Mater Dei head football coach Mike Goebel is a living legend. Now, he even has his own day. The Vanderburgh County Council proclaimed December 7 as “Mike Goebel Day.” In 29 years as the Wildcats’ head wrestling coach, Goebel won a record 12 state championships – including nine […]
witzamfm.com
Rebecca A. “Becky” Matheis, age 71, of Jasper
Rebecca A. “Becky” Matheis, age 71, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, surrounded by family in Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Becky was born in Washington, Indiana, on December 21, 1950, to Robert and Catherine (Steinhart) Terwiske. She married Alan...
WTVW
Stacey’s Unsettled Forecast – December 7, 2022
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a high 52-57 (NW to SE; 54 in Evansville) Winds NW 5-10. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some fog. Rain developing late. Low of 42-47. Winds NE 5-10. THURSDAY: Cloudy with steady rain, diminishing after noon. High of 48-53. Winds NE 5-15. Meteorologist Stacey May.
Small Indiana Towns with Christmas Charm You Should Visit This Holiday Season
Indiana is home to many quaint small cities and townships, and if you are lucky enough to reside within the tristate, you either call one of those towns home or are within driving distance from many of them. Here are a few towns you should add to your holiday adventure list this year.
witzamfm.com
David H. Sickbert, age 82, of Holland
David H. Sickbert, age 82, of Holland, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. He was born July 24, 1940, in Holland, to Walter and Laura (Hanebutt) Sickbert. David was a member of St. Paul United Church in Holland. He enjoyed watching Southridge Raider and Indiana University Basketball and St. Louis Cardinal baseball. David loved farming with his dad and working outside. He was preceded in death by his parents; three wives, Patty (Lockyear) Sickbert, Linda (Folsom) Sickbert and Pat (Hemmer) Sickbert; one daughter, Vicki Pendleton; one sister, Ann Morgan; and one grandchild, Hayden Hughes.
14news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to crash in Gibson Co. on I-64
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash on I-64 heading westbound in Gibson County. Indiana State Police officials say that accident is near mile marker 23, west of US 41. According to ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle that call came in with injuries. At this time,...
14news.com
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons celebrates 34th anniversary with 14 News
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday marked a very special day for our very own Jeff Lyons. It’s been exactly 34 years since Jeff started at 14 News. Jeff earned his National Weather Association seal of approval in 1991 and the American Meteorological Society seal of approval and certification as a meteorologist in 1993.
Indiana women’s hoops remain perfect
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) – Nine games in to the season and beginning big ten play, Indiana University’s women’s hoops remain undefeated. The Hoosiers sit at 9-0, one of the best starts in program history. This week they moved up to No. 4 in the AP Top 25, tying the program’s best ranking, which was in […]
14news.com
Fire reported in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to reports of a fire in Chandler on Wednesday. Dispatchers say it was around 4:50 p.m. off Highway 62, west of Inderrieden Road. We are now learning it’s a controlled burn. Our crews reported seeing flames on scene, but no agencies...
wamwamfm.com
1-Vehicle Accident and 2-Vehicle Accident Yesterday in Daviess Co.
A one-vehicle accident occurred yesterday evening near E 1200 N and N 575 E in Elnora. According to the police report, the vehicle was deep in a ditch, and a female was stuck. Airbags were deployed on the vehicle, and the female was sent to DCH. Units were on the scene for a little over an hour.
14news.com
House catches fire in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - We have new information on that fire we told you about in Henderson County. It broke out around 11 p.m. Wednesday on Rucker Road 1 near Zion Larue Road. Baskett Fire officials say a single room was on fire at a house, but it was quickly...
New modern housing opens up in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — More people will now be able to live along North Main Street in Evansville. “North on Main” owners held a ribbon cutting for their apartment complex on Tuesday. It’s located where the old Buehler IGA used to be, a business that ended up shutting its doors five years ago. Tours were […]
