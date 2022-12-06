Read full article on original website
Where To Watch The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards 2022 will be streaming on December 8, 2022, at 4:30 PM PT/7:30 PM ET/12:30 AM GMT and here’s where and how to watch the most prestigious gaming event. The Game Awards is one of the biggest culmination event that the gaming industry has as it celebrates the best of the business, including categories like Best Narrative and Best Performance, Content Creator of the Year and of course, Game of the Year. Everyone is anticipating the event as to know if their favorite games or creators wins an award as recognition for their work for the year.
Genshin Impact: Genius Invokation TCG Deckbuilding Guide
Patch 3.3 of Genshin Impact has finally arrived and with it, the brand new Genius Invokation TCG has been introduced. Genius Invokation TCG is a brand new permanent game mode available to all players once they reach Adventurer Rank 32 and complete the Archon Quest “Song of the Dragon and Freedom.” Once this game mode […] The post Genshin Impact: Genius Invokation TCG Deckbuilding Guide appeared first on ClutchPoints.
This Need For Speed Unbound money glitch lets you earn infinite race cash
Fund your habit for fancy cars.
Nexus Blitz is Dead (For Now), says Riot
Riot Games promised Nexus Blitz for 2022. Now, they’re apologizing for breaking their word due to the game mode being broken. Last year, the League of Legends dev team took to the official blog to talk about the state of game modes, including Nexus Blitz. In it, they mentioned that Nexus Blitz won’t be retiring, but it’s behind in play rate compared to URG, One for All, and Ultimate Spellbook. This caused Riot to not bring back the game mode as frequently in 2021 but said would adjust it to put Nexus Blitz “in line with what makes game modes like OFA and URF so enticing,” with the ultimate goal of placing it back in 2022.
dexerto.com
Rainbow Six Siege Best Defenders: Ultimate Tier List 2022
Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 Season 4 has launched globally and introduced new defender Solis into the mix. But who are the best defensive operators to use in Operation Solar Raid?. Operation Solar Raid launched on 6 December after some time on Ubisoft’s TTS, bringing the most significant set of...
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Patch Brings Buffs and Nerfs Alongside New Hero Ramattra
Season 2 in Overwatch 2 is now live, with a new hero, a new map returning from Overwatch, and a variety of balance shifts and changes. The biggest change is obviously the new Tank Ramattra. He can morph into two different forms to change his tactics on the fly. Blizzard also changed up the battle pass to make Ramattra easier to unlock, at level 45 of the new battle pass. If you advance through the battle pass, you will earn rewards inspired by ancient Greece. Shambali Monastery returns, revamped for Overwatch 2. It's an escort map, where you will battle in mountainous city streets and explore ancient temple grounds.
Polygon
Every craftable weapon in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph
Of all the great additions to Destiny 2’s “Season of the Seraph,” few are greater than the array of new craftable weapons. This season, the 19th for Bungie’s popular shared-world shooter, adds 16 such weapons. Six weapons are brand new to the game, while ten are...
Engadget
'Season: A letter to the future' is a solo cycling adventure coming to PC and PlayStation January 31st
The next game from Scavengers Studio is something completely different. Scavengers is the Montreal-based indie team behind Darwin Project, the online survival game that was a low-key and short-lived cult hit in 2020. Darwin Project offered a twist on battle royale gameplay, dropping a small group of players onto a shrinking map, and arming them each with just an axe and a bow. It was all about crafting, looting and surviving the elements, while also hunting the other players and watching your own back. Darwin Project went live as a free early access game in 2018, it launched in January 2020, and it was essentially shut down by November that year.
The Game Awards 2022 Winners: TGA 2022 Results
The Game Awards has always been a celebration of the video game industry, which also doubles as an event for announcements and surprising reveals for the future of gaming. For this year’s version of the event, here are the TGA 2022 results, compiling all of the winners and the results of the fan voting over […] The post The Game Awards 2022 Winners: TGA 2022 Results appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How To Get Loadouts In Warzone 2.0
"Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" has several unique mechanics that set it apart from other battle royale titles, like the interrogation system. The loadouts are another way that the game stands out, giving players the opportunity to customize what guns, attachments, items, and even pre-made perk packages they can get.
gameskinny.com
Hello Neighbor 2 Guide: How to Solve the Toy Race Car Puzzle in Act 1
Wondering how to work the remote control car in Hello Neighbor 2, Act 1? Here's what you need to know about operating the toy for a basement key. Once you make it to the second story of Peterson's house in Hello Neighbor 2 Act 1, you'll find two puzzles to solve: the photo frame puzzle and the toy car puzzle. It's obvious that a nearby switch handle operates the remote control car on the racetrack, but it's unclear how that lever actually works. You'll need to do a bit more exploring to get the necessary battery.
Where You Can Find All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 NPCs
One of the things that helps keep "Fortnite" relevant year after year is the way Epic continually expands it. Each season brings new characters, weapons, skins, and maps for players to interact with, keeping the game fresh. In addition, new chapters change things up even more, altering the game itself. Now that Chapter 3's funeral has ended, "Fortnite" has just launched Chapter 4, Season 1, bringing all kinds of content for players to enjoy. This latest chapter in the saga brings a whole new realm with new modes of transportation to explore, new tasks for players to complete, new weapons for them to play with, and new NPCs for them to talk to.
Elden Ring Colosseum Update Brings New Free DLC
Elden Ring was one of the more highly anticipated games of the last few years. It not only lived up to the hype but it may have exceeded it. Since then, players and fans around the world have been wanting more content for it. Luckily for them, it would seem as though their voices have been heard. There will be brand new Elden Ring DLC surrounding a Colosseum and best of all, it will be free. Here is the latest.
Digital Trends
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 tips and tricks
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a complicated beast of a game, full of little intricacies even veteran players might not be aware of. Of course, winning a match often comes down to luck, but there are many things you can do to increase your odds of being the last squad standing.
NFS Unbound glitch gives players infinite Online Mode cash
If you need more cash for the Online Mode in NFS Unbound, then this glitch might be just what you need
Best SMG in Warzone 2 is Revealed by WhosImmortal in His Latest Video
WhosImmortal has given audiences, what he believes to be, the top SMG in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 in his latest video. Warzone 2 has been out for a couple of weeks now, giving plenty of time for the Call of Duty community to weed out which guns are the absolute best. In terms of SMGs, opinions have varied from the Lachmann Sub on account of its high TTK to the extremely mobile Vasnev 9K. While those SMGs are mighty in their own ways, content creator WhosImmortal has instead chosen the Fennec 45 as the King of SMGs.
dotesports.com
The best sidearms in Modern Warfare 2
In Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, players get to unlock various sidearm pistols and add them in different loadouts. While sidearms are not the most powerful weapons in the game, they serve a specific purpose and are decent at close range. Swapping your weapon is always quicker than reloading, and this is where the sidearms become most deadly. After spraying down an opponent with your AR or SMG, you can quickly switch to the sidearm to get an easy elimination.
For many Destiny 2 players, Season of the Plunder was a season of burnout, and it's only going to get worse
Players have grown tired of Bungie's seasonal template.
utvactionmag.com
COMPLETING THE POLARIS RZR PRO XP
The RZR Pro XP is one of the newer sport UTV platforms, and it’s a very impressive performer. With a tilt and telescoping steering wheel, steering wheel-mounted controls for suspension, stereo and navigation, and fold-flat rear seats on four-seat models, it also raised the bar for functionality, convenience and comfort in sport UTVs. Despite its impressive features, the Pro XP is as bare as many other sport machines in a number of areas. Assault Industries partnered with other top brands in the UTV aftermarket, like Simpson, KMC, Baja Designs,Trinity Racing and more to fill in the blanks to make a truly complete Pro XP.
