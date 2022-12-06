One of the things that helps keep "Fortnite" relevant year after year is the way Epic continually expands it. Each season brings new characters, weapons, skins, and maps for players to interact with, keeping the game fresh. In addition, new chapters change things up even more, altering the game itself. Now that Chapter 3's funeral has ended, "Fortnite" has just launched Chapter 4, Season 1, bringing all kinds of content for players to enjoy. This latest chapter in the saga brings a whole new realm with new modes of transportation to explore, new tasks for players to complete, new weapons for them to play with, and new NPCs for them to talk to.

1 DAY AGO