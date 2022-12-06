ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Harbaugh Regrets James Proche Pass Attempt Vs. Broncos

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ddAlt_0jZ3yrxa00

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens attempted a trick play against the Denver Broncos that backfired.

Wide receiver James Proche took the ball on a double reverse and threw a pass in the end zone intended for Kenyan Drake in the fourth quarter. However, the Broncos read the play and were in double coverage, which led to an interception by Justin Simmons.

The Ravens were trailing 9-3, at the time and were on the 29-yard line, well within field goal range for Justin Tucker.

Baltimore was able to overcome the gaffe and won the game 10-9 on a 2-yard touchdown run by backup quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Don't expect the Ravens to attempt that trick play in the near future. Coach John Harbaugh admitted it was a bad decision and did not blame Proche for the mistake.

“Everything broke down; it was just a bad play I’d say," Harbaugh said. "It’s one we’d probably want back. It just wasn’t a good time for it. It seemed like a good idea I guess at the time in some ways; there were reasons for that, but in hindsight [it was] just not a good call in the sense of it was a bad play.

"There was too much trying too hard maybe to make something happen with a trick play. Really at that time in the game, it was probably time just to grind. I think it turned out to be a grind game, and that was a finesse idea that it wasn’t time for that, for sure.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to massive Lamar Jackson update

During Sunday afternoon’s narrow win over the Denver Broncos, the Baltimore Ravens got some very concerning news when star quarterback and former MVP Lamar Jackson left the game with an apparent knee injury. And while it looks like Jackson might have avoided a massive, season-ending injury, he definitely will miss some time.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

WR Odell Beckham Jr. drops salivating hint about potential Cowboys team-up with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys’ interest in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been widely known for some time now. Despite a controversial incident resulting in the affectionately nicknamed OBJ being kicked off an airplane, the Cowboys have remained steadfast in their desire to sign the three-time Pro Bowler. On Monday, Beckham Jr. hinted at the possibility he would soon be signing with the Cowboys, adding another weapon to the offense led by quarterback Dak Prescott, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The Spun

Report: Prominent 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring

West Virginia is going to have a new starting quarterback in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels is going to enter the transfer portal. He'll have at least one year of eligibility left and it could be two if he gets a medical redshirt from 2019.
MORGANTOWN, WV
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch

Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired On Tuesday

Saints head coach Dennis Allen may have sealed his fate with Monday night's embarrassing loss to the Buccaneers. Despite dominating the Buccaneers for roughly 55 minutes, the Saints found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard. It was undoubtedly the franchise's worst loss of the season. Shortly after Tom...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks

New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
NJ.com

Broncos release ex-Eagles safety

The Denver Broncos announced a roster change Tuesday. They have released veteran safety Anthony Harris, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He started...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions now favored over first-place Minnesota Vikings

Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are on a roll! Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, the Lions have now won four of their past five games, moving to 5-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions remain in the NFC Playoff hunt, though they will likely have to win out to get a Wild Card spot, and it all starts this week against the Minnesota Vikings. According to the sportsbooks, the Lions are now favored over the Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy