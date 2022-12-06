ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Sustainability Coordinator on the Award Winners at the 16th Annual Leading By Example Event at State House

BOSTON — The Baker-Polito Administration today, December 6, recognized seven Massachusetts state entities, municipalities, and two public sector individuals for their leadership in promoting initiatives that decarbonize operations and reduce environmental impacts, and associated energy costs of operations at the 16th annual Leading by Example Awards Ceremony. Awardees were...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

City Council says no to proposed Worcester charter school

WORCESTER — The City Council unanimously, with one abstention, adopted a resolution Tuesday against a new proposed charter school in the city.  “They take our funding but there’s no level of accountability,” District 4 City Councilor Sarai Rivera said of charter schools, which are not overseen by local elected officials. “It’s almost like it takes away the voice of the community.” ...
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester developing 'Now Next' plan to guide city's future

WORCESTER, Mass. - There's a new plan for the City of Worcester and its future. The Worcester "Now Next" plan highlights the city's vision for the next 10 years. The plan details where the city would like to be in terms of housing, transportation and economic opportunity. The vision reflects the hopes of thousands of Worcester residents.
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Agrihood Development Proposed For Grove Street in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Developers have a vision for a 55-plus, housing community centered around farm living nestled onto a former farm site in Northwest Framingham. Eastleigh Farm owner Doug Stephan and his partner, Wellesley-resident Greg Cohen want to take about 49 acres of land parcels along Grove Street and develop them into an “agrihood.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Healey-Driscoll Inauguration To Be Held at TD Garden on January 5

BOSTON – Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll today, December 7, announced the details of their inaugural celebration. Following the swearing-in ceremony on January 5, 2023, they will hold an evening celebration at TD Garden inspired by the theme, “Moving the Ball Forward,” a nod to their time as college and professional basketball players and the history made with this election. This event will mark the nation’s first all-women executive team to serve a state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Baker-Polito Administration Awards Framingham Police & Fire $123,774 To Support First Responder Staffing

BOSTON — Continuing their commitment to ensure the safety of residents across Massachusetts, the Baker-Polito administration today, December 8 announced nearly $4.8 million in funding to support municipal police and fire staffing in 10 communities, including the City of Framingham. The Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing (MUNI) Grant Program...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

White City Austin Liquors Transfers Liquor License, Closes

SHREWSBURY - The Austin Liquors store at White City, 20 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, has closed after the transfer of its liquor license to the Market Basket location at 200 Hartford Turnpike (Rt. 20). Austin Liquors also has stores at 117 Gold Star Blvd. and 370 Park Ave. in Worcester.
SHREWSBURY, MA
WSBS

Rat Sightings are Way Up in this MA City According to 2021 Survey

At one point or another. many of us have to deal with some form of pest activity. Working at WSBS Radio in southern Berkshire County we get a number of pests whether it's bugs or mice but luckily we have a pest control technician on the regular to keep the activity to a low roar. It's not rare for radio stations to have pests since many of them like ours are located on or near big fields. Plus, we also have some wetland activity nearby. Speaking of pests, have you seen this big bug in your house or workplace lately?
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
foreigndesknews.com

Democrats Push to Lower Voting Age to 16

The Democrat-led movement to lower the legal voting age to 16 — or in some cases even younger — is gaining momentum nationwide, scoring local victories while winning the support of lawmakers and activists on the political left. The campaign’s latest win came in Boston, where the City...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

State Representative-Elect Sousa Meets With Senator Warren

FRAMINGHAM – State Representative-elect Priscila Sousa met with Senator Elizabeth Warren, yesterday, December 5. “My newly elected colleagues and I had a chance to talk legislative priorities with Senator Elizabeth Warren. Topics discussed included economic development, accessible and affordable renewable energy, workforce development and federal funding to help the most vulnerable parts of the 6th Middlesex District,” posted Sousa on social media.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

