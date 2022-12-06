Read full article on original website
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Worcester Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Scrap YardQuiet Corner AlertsWorcester, MA
The richest woman in Boston, MassachusettsLuay RahilBoston, MA
Boston left stunned after remains of four infants discovered at apartmentcreteBoston, MA
Boston area apartments available from $1,257 a month through affordable housing lotteriesBeth TorresBoston, MA
Framingham Sustainability Coordinator on the Award Winners at the 16th Annual Leading By Example Event at State House
BOSTON — The Baker-Polito Administration today, December 6, recognized seven Massachusetts state entities, municipalities, and two public sector individuals for their leadership in promoting initiatives that decarbonize operations and reduce environmental impacts, and associated energy costs of operations at the 16th annual Leading by Example Awards Ceremony. Awardees were...
City Council says no to proposed Worcester charter school
WORCESTER — The City Council unanimously, with one abstention, adopted a resolution Tuesday against a new proposed charter school in the city. “They take our funding but there’s no level of accountability,” District 4 City Councilor Sarai Rivera said of charter schools, which are not overseen by local elected officials. “It’s almost like it takes away the voice of the community.” ...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester developing 'Now Next' plan to guide city's future
WORCESTER, Mass. - There's a new plan for the City of Worcester and its future. The Worcester "Now Next" plan highlights the city's vision for the next 10 years. The plan details where the city would like to be in terms of housing, transportation and economic opportunity. The vision reflects the hopes of thousands of Worcester residents.
Mayor Taps Sudbury Health Director To Come To Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky has selected the Director of Public Health in the Town of Sudbury to come to the City of Framingham. William Murphy has been the Director of Public Health in Sudbury since September 2014. Prior to that, he was the health agent for the...
19 MetroWest Nonprofits Share in $43,000 Through Cummings Community Giving
WOBURN – The season of giving has arrived for 19 MetroWest nonprofits, which just received a collective $43,000 through Cummings Properties’ Cummings Community Giving program. Each year, the Woburn-based commercial real estate firm invites staff to select a local nonprofit or two to receive a cash donation from the Company in their name.
Vote For Debra Caplan of Keep Framingham Beautiful for ‘Dew Gooder’ Award
FRAMINGHAM – Debra Caplan, Vice Chair of Keep Framingham Beautiful, has been nominated for a Honey Dew Donuts® “Dew Gooder” award!. She is a 1 of 10 finalists and the top 5 vote getters receive $2,500 for themselves as well as $2,500 for their charities. “After...
Agrihood Development Proposed For Grove Street in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Developers have a vision for a 55-plus, housing community centered around farm living nestled onto a former farm site in Northwest Framingham. Eastleigh Farm owner Doug Stephan and his partner, Wellesley-resident Greg Cohen want to take about 49 acres of land parcels along Grove Street and develop them into an “agrihood.”
Healey-Driscoll Inauguration To Be Held at TD Garden on January 5
BOSTON – Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll today, December 7, announced the details of their inaugural celebration. Following the swearing-in ceremony on January 5, 2023, they will hold an evening celebration at TD Garden inspired by the theme, “Moving the Ball Forward,” a nod to their time as college and professional basketball players and the history made with this election. This event will mark the nation’s first all-women executive team to serve a state.
Gov. Baker Enacts Economic Development Corporation For City of Framingham
BOSTON – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed a home-rule petition for the City of Framingham that establishes an Economic Development Corporation. Spearheaded by the City Council Economic Development Subcommittee Chair Michael Cannon, the 11-member City Council voted 10-0-1 to submit the home rule petition in December 2021. Submitted earlier...
Baker-Polito Administration Awards Framingham Police & Fire $123,774 To Support First Responder Staffing
BOSTON — Continuing their commitment to ensure the safety of residents across Massachusetts, the Baker-Polito administration today, December 8 announced nearly $4.8 million in funding to support municipal police and fire staffing in 10 communities, including the City of Framingham. The Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing (MUNI) Grant Program...
Boston Logan International Airport workers to protest unfair labor practices
Some service workers at Logan International Airport in Boston will walk off the job this morning to protest alleged unfair labor practices.
Richard Rosen, accused of voting in both Mass. and NH, claims his identity was stolen
State records show that Richard Rosen, the man who was arrested for allegedly voting in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire in the 2016 presidential election, is accused of double voting in both states for over two decades. Rosen, who has residences in Belmont, Massachusetts and Holderness, New Hampshire was arrested...
spectrumnews1.com
Proposed charter school in Worcester draws frustration from City Hall
WORCESTER, Mass. - A proposal to open up a new charter school in Worcester is facing backlash over concerns it would strip funding away from Worcester Public Schools. Plans are moving along for a new charter school in Worcester. Opponents of the school say it will take money away from...
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
thisweekinworcester.com
White City Austin Liquors Transfers Liquor License, Closes
SHREWSBURY - The Austin Liquors store at White City, 20 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, has closed after the transfer of its liquor license to the Market Basket location at 200 Hartford Turnpike (Rt. 20). Austin Liquors also has stores at 117 Gold Star Blvd. and 370 Park Ave. in Worcester.
Bertucci’s Files For Bankruptcy Again & Closes MetroWest Location
FRAMINGHAM – Bertucci’s has filed for bankruptcy for a second time. The Italian restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court yesterday. Citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, declining sales, and food inflation, the restaurant chain declared bankruptcy for the second time in four years.
The environmentally friendly ‘Jenga Building’ is done. Here’s what to know.
“We talked about something distinctive. I think we got it.”. The newest addition to Boston University’s campus zigzags skyward, its unusual shape reminiscent of a precarious Jenga tower or — perhaps more fittingly — an off-kilter stack of textbooks. And the 19-story Center for Computing & Data...
Rat Sightings are Way Up in this MA City According to 2021 Survey
At one point or another. many of us have to deal with some form of pest activity. Working at WSBS Radio in southern Berkshire County we get a number of pests whether it's bugs or mice but luckily we have a pest control technician on the regular to keep the activity to a low roar. It's not rare for radio stations to have pests since many of them like ours are located on or near big fields. Plus, we also have some wetland activity nearby. Speaking of pests, have you seen this big bug in your house or workplace lately?
foreigndesknews.com
Democrats Push to Lower Voting Age to 16
The Democrat-led movement to lower the legal voting age to 16 — or in some cases even younger — is gaining momentum nationwide, scoring local victories while winning the support of lawmakers and activists on the political left. The campaign’s latest win came in Boston, where the City...
State Representative-Elect Sousa Meets With Senator Warren
FRAMINGHAM – State Representative-elect Priscila Sousa met with Senator Elizabeth Warren, yesterday, December 5. “My newly elected colleagues and I had a chance to talk legislative priorities with Senator Elizabeth Warren. Topics discussed included economic development, accessible and affordable renewable energy, workforce development and federal funding to help the most vulnerable parts of the 6th Middlesex District,” posted Sousa on social media.
