Henry Norbert Merkley, age 5, of Jasper
Henry Norbert Merkley, age 5, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:05 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, surrounded by family in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Henry was born on January 23, 2017, to John and Natalie (Alles) Merkley. Henry was in kindergarten at Ireland...
David H. Sickbert, age 82, of Holland
David H. Sickbert, age 82, of Holland, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. He was born July 24, 1940, in Holland, to Walter and Laura (Hanebutt) Sickbert. David was a member of St. Paul United Church in Holland. He enjoyed watching Southridge Raider and Indiana University Basketball and St. Louis Cardinal baseball. David loved farming with his dad and working outside. He was preceded in death by his parents; three wives, Patty (Lockyear) Sickbert, Linda (Folsom) Sickbert and Pat (Hemmer) Sickbert; one daughter, Vicki Pendleton; one sister, Ann Morgan; and one grandchild, Hayden Hughes.
Ronald D. Fehribach, age 73, of Huntingburg
Ronald D. Fehribach, age 73, of Huntingburg, passed away at 10:36 a.m., on Friday, December 2, 2022, in the emergency room of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. He was born March 3, 1949, in Huntingburg, Indiana to Dennis and Catherine (Kilian) Fehribach; and married Mary E. Lents...
Gerald “Jerry” Paul Birge, 83, of Jasper
Gerald “Jerry” Paul Birge, 83, of Jasper died Friday, December 2, 2022, at his home. He was born in Jasper on May 6, 1939, to Cyril and Antoinette Kunkel Birge. He was a 1957 graduate of Jasper High School and attended Indiana State Teachers College (now Indiana State University) on a basketball scholarship. He married Margaret “Maggie” Blueher in St. Patrick’s Church in Terre Haute on August 30, 1958.
Huntingburg teen selected for national training
Huntingburg- Ruthie Sherer, a member of the Dubois County CARES Youth Leadership Team, recently completed the first step of the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America’s youth Training Of Trainers course. Sherer was one of only a dozen youth nationwide selected for the current class. Training Of Trainers is intended...
$100,000 Tourism Enhancement Grant in Spencer County
Santa Claus- The Spencer County Visitors Bureau plans to award up to $100,000 to help enhance Spencer County tourism in 2023. The Spencer County Tourism Enhancement Grant is designed to assist organizations, businesses, events, and tourism-related entities with special projects, events, activities, marketing, and other initiatives that will encourage visitation and tourism in Spencer County. In 2022, the Visitors Bureau awarded $50,000 to 10 local businesses and organizations.
Crews Respond to Early Accident near Schnellville
Dubois County- Crews are on scene of a semi and car involved accident near Pine Ridge Elementary. The Schnellville Fire Department was first on scene at the intersection of Pine Ridge Road and State Road 64. Early reports say the crash involved a semi hauling explosive material and another vehicle.
Indiana State Police Release Names, Provide Update on Fatal Thursday Morning Crash
Dubois Co. - The Indiana State Police have issued an update on this morning's fatal Dubois County crash. "Troopers with the Indiana State Police, Dubois County Sheriff's Office, and numerous first responders from various fire departments have concluded their efforts at the crash scene. "The Dubois County Coroner's Office has...
Stewart Hotel Returns as Apartments
Jasper- The Stewart Hotel sits on the corner of Main and 8th Streets in Jasper. Opened in the late 1800s, the hotel has seen expansions and changes throughout its history. Most recently, it was the site of Thom and Demotte Law Offices. “The upper levels looked like they had been...
Hear It Again: Buzzer-Beating 3-Pointer Lifts Loogootee Over Jasper
Jasper - The Jasper Wildcats fell to the Loogootee Lions Saturday night on a buzzer-beater finish, 49-46. The following broadcast originally aired on WITZ 104.7 FM on 12/3/2022. Kris Norton and Terry Gobert on the call.
Hear It Again: Forest Park Beats Princeton in Weekend Meeting
Princeton - The Forest Park Lady Rangers improved to 8-1 with a 60-30 effort over Princeton. The following broadcast aired on WQKZ 98.5 FM on 12/3/2022. Chris James on the call.
Hear It Again: Forest Park Boys Secure Road Win Over Tecumseh
Lynnville - On Saturday, the Forest Park Ranger Boys improved to 2-1 with a 71-21 victory over Tecumseh. The following broadcast originally aired on WQKZ 98.5 FM on 12/3/2022. Corbin Lingenfelter and Tony Hasenour on the call.
UDWI Asks Members to Brace for Rising Energy Costs
Bloomfield- Record high energy prices, inflation, supply chain disruptions, and events across the globe are having a significant impact on the cost of electricity and will affect UDWI members as we begin 2023. Starting with February billing, UDWI expects a 4% increase for the average member, resulting in about $6.50...
