David H. Sickbert, age 82, of Holland, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. He was born July 24, 1940, in Holland, to Walter and Laura (Hanebutt) Sickbert. David was a member of St. Paul United Church in Holland. He enjoyed watching Southridge Raider and Indiana University Basketball and St. Louis Cardinal baseball. David loved farming with his dad and working outside. He was preceded in death by his parents; three wives, Patty (Lockyear) Sickbert, Linda (Folsom) Sickbert and Pat (Hemmer) Sickbert; one daughter, Vicki Pendleton; one sister, Ann Morgan; and one grandchild, Hayden Hughes.

HOLLAND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO