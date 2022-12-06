ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serious crash on Interstate 95 results in major traffic delays

Rollover crash on Interstate 95 results in major traffic delays during morning commute 00:20

DANVERS – All lanes of Interstate 95 in Danvers were temporarily closed Tuesday morning following a rollover crash that seriously injured one person.

It happened around 8 a.m. on the northbound side of I-95.

The road was temporarily closed in both directions so a MedFlight helicopter could land. The are reopened around 9:30 a.m.

There were heavy traffic delays as a result.

The driver, a 49-year-old Topsfield woman, was taken by MedFlight to an Brigham and Women's Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the woman was the only person in the Jeep when it rolled over.

No further information is currently available.

