Biden dodges border during Arizona visit Tuesday



P resident Joe Biden's trip to Arizona on Tuesday includes no plans for a stop at the border, which has seen more illegal immigrants cross during his presidency than during any other period of U.S. history.

Since taking office in January 2021, Biden has yet to visit the Mexican border , despite many politicians, including some liberals, urging him to visit. The president's trip to the Grand Canyon State will have a trip to Phoenix but includes no mention of a visit to the border, despite being a little more than 100 miles away from the city, according to Fox News.

"If Biden does not visit the border while in Arizona and talk to the men and women who risk their lives every day during a historic border security crisis, then he will show he has truly abandoned the agency that works 24/7 to keep this country safe," Tom Homan, the director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement under Trump, told Fox News Digital. "What kind of commander in chief abandons those on the front line because of politics? The fact is, Joe Biden won’t visit the border because he doesn’t want to be confronted with the reality of the destruction his policies have caused."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during Monday's press briefing that Biden would visit the semiconductor manufacturing company TSMC as part of his trip to Phoenix. When asked if the president would visit the border, she claimed Biden's trip was about "the American manufacturing boom we’re seeing all across the country."

"We’re asking for Republican officials to come and work with us and let’s have a bipartisan agreement on immigration, instead of doing political stunts, instead of doing what they’re doing: going to the border, not actually coming up with any real ideas about that," Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre then dodged a question on if Biden would visit the border sometime in 2023.

The Mexican border has been a cause of concern for many politicians, especially for Republicans, with record levels of illegal immigration , fentanyl smuggling, and immigrant deaths.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited the border once last year and stated in September earlier this year that "the border is secure." Her statement was criticized by many politicians, including former representative and ex-Democrat Tulsi Gabbard .

Former President Donald Trump visited the border five times as president and also visited the border in Texas shortly after Harris made her visit in 2021. Trump has been very critical of Biden's handling of the border, calling it "an unmitigated disaster zone."