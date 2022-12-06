Read full article on original website
Batesville Girls Varsity Basketball
The Varsity Girls’ Basketball team faced off with the Lawrenceburg Lady Tigers last night (Thursday 12/8). The box score results are below:
Batesville Boys 7th Grade Basketball
The 7th grade Batesville Middle School boys basketball traveled to St. Leon where they came up short to the East Central Trojans 28-31. The Bulldogs got out to an early lead late in the first quarter 10-4. The Trojans put pressure on the bulldogs and were able to narrow the lead at the half to 5. The second half, was a struggle offensively for the bulldogs as the Trojans were able to hit a 3, late in the quarter to tie the game at the end of the third quarter 22-22. Late in the 4th quarter, the Trojans hit a three to take the lead. The Bulldogs got a couple of good looks to tie the game, but couldn’t get a shot to fall as time expired. The bulldogs were led in scoring by Carson Meyer and Camden Kaiser with 8, Levi Hunt and Jackson Peetz with 4, and Winston Garrett and Eli Denni with 2 points. The Bulldogs are now 7-7 on the season and face South Dearborn on Tuesday, December 13th.
Milan Swimming
Thursday evening from Milan’s pool. Milan hosted East Central in a co-ed dual meet. Emilee Knueven – double winner in Girl’s 200 Freestyle and 500 Freestyle. Submitted by the school’s athletic department.
Mark Yorn, Batesville
Mark Yorn was born in 1955 in Batesville, IN to Melvin and Evelyn Yorn. In 1977, Mark met his wife, Laurie, while she was getting her car repaired at Nobbes’ Dealership and she caught his eye. Together, they raised their family, first in Oldenburg, where he was a volunteer fireman, then in Batesville.
Robert Caleb Ralston, 20
Robert Caleb Ralston, age 20, of Greensburg, went to his heavenly home on December 6, 2022. He was born September 1, 2002, in Shelbyville, the son of Amy Degelow King. He leaves behind his mom, brother Alexander King, his Meme Connie S. Rogers of Manilla; Aunt Pacia (Jonathan) Gelfius of Shelbyville, Uncle William (Leahann) Degelow of Milroy; his three young cousins and biggest fans Jocelynne Degelow, Dalton Gelfius, and Jensen Degelow; and honorary brother A.J. Anderson.
Virgil Francis Moorman
Virgil Francis Moorman, age 90, of Sunman, Indiana, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022. Virgil was born on October 19th, 1932, in Connersville, IN to Otto & Mary Leona Moorman (nee Laker). When he was a young man, Virgil enlisted and proudly...
Hillenbrand Foundation joins BHS Ivy Tech 2.0 initiative through $100-K donation
— The Batesville Community School Corporation’s (BCSC) initiative to continue to provide tuition-free college classes to Batesville High School (BHS) students received additional support recently with the announcement of a $100,000 donation from the John A. Hillenbrand Foundation, Inc. Begun in 2013, this collaborative community effort has allowed Batesville’s...
Clara Ellen Houpey – 80 of Columbus
Clara Ellen Houpey, 80, of Columbus, passed away at 7:36 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at her residence. She was born on December 4, 1942 in Letts, the daughter of Frederick and Hazel (Doles) Houpey. She was raised in Decatur County and had been a resident of Columbus since 1974. Clara was a 1960 graduate of Jackson Township High School and a member of the Westport Methodist Church. She enjoyed quilting. Survivors include her sister, Ruby Mae Henry of Westport;
Bernalda Crowell, age 89 Napoleon
Bernalda Crowell, age 89 of Napoleon, passed away early on Thursday December 8, 2022. She was born on February 13, 1933 in Knott County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Perry and Anna (Collins) Sloan. She grew up in Kentucky and attended Hindman High School. She was a graduate of...
Raymond Clark
Raymond Clark, age 69, of West Harrison, Indiana, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at home. He was born on August 22, 1953, in Cincinnati, Ohio, a son to William and Geneva Clark. Raymond married his high school sweet heart and love of his life, Karen Calihan. They shared this love for almost 50 years. He was an employee for General Electric as a millwright for 30 years retiring in 2013.
Raymond “Butch” Simmermeyer, 78, Oldenburg
Raymond “Butch” Edward Simmermeyer, 78, of Oldenburg, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 surrounded by family. He was born on February 17, 1944 in Batesville, Indiana to Joseph and Elizabeth (Freese) Simmermeyer. Butch married Edith Nunlist on September 10, 1966. Butch liked to make things out of wood...
St. Anthony Live Nativity takes place this weekend
Morris, IN — St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Morris will host their 36th annual Live Nativity from 5-9 tonight (Friday, December 9) and tomorrow (Saturday, December 10). In addition to the live manger scene, local church and school choirs will perform Christmas Carols indoors and outdoors on...
Karen June Adams
Karen June Adams, age 55 of Batesville, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was born on December 20, 1966 in Batesville to Delza Amburgey Jr. and Anna Corine Hammond (nee Short). The 1985 Milan High School graduate went on to earn an associate’s degree from Ivy Tech and...
Mrs. Elizabeth (Potter) McKay
Mrs. Elizabeth (Potter) McKay, age 95, of near Lamb, Indiana, was born April 16, 1927 in Jefferson County, Indiana. She was the second child of Bradley and Kathleen (Thomas) Potter. Elizabeth passed away at 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Swiss Villa Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Vevay, Indiana. She was a homemaker and co-owner of McKay Lumber Company in Vevay from 1974 – 1989. Elizabeth was a member of Union Baptist Church in Lamb, Indiana and was Treasurer from January 1998 until the end of 2008. She spent her early years near Brooksburg, Indiana and attended school and the Brooksburg Baptist Church. She became a member and was baptized in the Ohio River at Brooksburg. In 1944, she was a Junior War Worker at the P.R. Mallory Company in Indianapolis. Elizabeth graduated from Madison High School, class of 1945. After graduation, Elizabeth worked for Fidelity and Casualty Insurance Company of New York at its Indianapolis branch office. On May 15, 1948, Elizabeth married Frederick McKay in their new home on the family farm. To this union were born three daughters, Linda Diane, Nancy Lynn and Darla Jean. In the early years of their marriage, Elizabeth moved her membership from Brooksburg Baptist Church in Brooksburg, Indiana to Union Baptist Church in Lamb, Indiana. She and Fred had always lived on the farm in Switzerland County the 48 years of their marriage. Elizabeth continued to live there after the death of her husband. She enjoyed reading and sewing, as well as, baking. She loved her home and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She lived close to her family which was a joy and comfort to her.
New aquatic center on the drawing board in Greensburg
Greensburg, IN — Cabanas, lazy river, curly slides and more would highlight a new aquatic center to replace Decatur County’s Allen Memorial Pool under a ‘Concept and Visioning’ rendering presented to the Greensburg Decatur County Aquatic Center Committee. The Greensburg Decatur County Aquatic Center Committee is...
Irene G. “Gertie” Shane
Irene G. “Gertie” Shane, age 94 of Batesville, died Sunday, December 4, 2022 at her home. Born January 8, 1928 in Ripley County Indiana, she is the daughter of Anna (Nee: Stoud) and Joseph Voegele. She married Walter “Dikes” Shane April 19, 1947 at St. Louis Church and he preceded her in death March 30, 1984. Gertie was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church and its Prayer Line, the Third Order of St. Francis, and a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary.
Elizabeth Jean “Betty” Hamilton, 96
Elizabeth Jean “Betty” Hamilton, 96, Greensburg, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Morning Breeze in Greensburg. Born July 16, 1926, in Greensburg, Indiana, she was the daughter of Thomas Raymond and Rose M. (Klene) Tumilty. Betty worked in the 1940’s and 50’s at Hamilton Kitchen on...
Francis Flaspohler
Francis H. Flaspohler, 89 years old of Batesville, IN, died at the VA Cincinnati Hospital on December 6, 2022 following a brief illness. Francis was born to Frank and Rose (Ronnebaum) Flaspohler on January 7, 1933. After serving his draft duty in the Army, where he was stationed in Germany,...
MYC launches “Socks for Santa” sock drive
The Batesville Mayor’s Youth Council is asking you to help keep kids warm this holiday season through the “Socks for Santa” Sock Drive. The initiative benefits So Loved Kids Clothing Closet. Donations of new socks are being accepted at the Memorial Building now through December 23.
Helen Loretta McCarty, 95
Helen Loretta McCarty, 95, of Greensburg passed away on December 8, 2022. She was born on March 7, 1927 in Brookville, Indiana the daughter of Leslie and Laura Bulmer Quinlan. Helen retired from Delta Faucet in 1994. She was a member of the Clarksburg Christian Church and the Loyal Circle.
