Longboat Observer
Parents have more school choice options in Manatee County
Families will have more schools to choose from during the School District of Manatee County’s school choice period for the 2023-2024 school year. In Manatee County, only five elementary schools, one middle school and two high schools are closed to school choice. In the 2022-2023 school year, 12 elementary...
Beach Beacon
Seminole High principal lives the Warhawk Way
SEMINOLE — Over the last few years, schools across the nation have faced academic slides due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Seminole High School bucked the downward trend and increased its academic rating. "We were one of only two schools that elevated their school grade last year," said Principal...
Landmark Pinellas County cemetery remains a source of heartbreak
A landmark Pinellas County cemetery with a troubled past remains a source of heartbreak for families who laid their loved ones to rest.
Longboat Observer
East Bradenton school employees honored for dedication to education
Cynthia Saunders, the superintendent of the School District of Manatee County, made surprise visits to four East County school employees. At each visit, Saunders presented the employees with balloons and an award. Kelly Smith-Williams, an anatomy and physiology teacher at Lakewood Ranch High School, and Tiffany Barrett-Greer, a second grade...
ssesgauntlet.org
Shot in the foot: Dr. Asplen’s shameful termination
On Tuesday, November 29, after nearly five hours of citizen comment and discussion, the Sarasota County School Board voted 4-1 to negotiate a separation agreement for the county’s Superintendent, Dr. Brennan Asplen. It was the wrong choice. Hired in summer of 2020, Dr. Asplen has led Sarasota County Schools...
Longboat Observer
New Manatee County deputy administrator grows with the county
GreyHawk Landing resident Mitchell Teitelbaum said he remembered a different Manatee County 10 years ago, when he first moved to the area. He recalled a scene of more pastures and farmlands, and a Main Street at Lakewood Ranch which was far less active than it is today. So he thought...
Mysuncoast.com
District details outline of superintendent’s departure
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The details of the separation agreement between the Sarasota County School District and Superintendent Dr. Brennan Asplen have been released, as part of the agenda packet made available on line in advance of the school board’s Dec. 13 meeting. The relationship between Asplen and the...
Longboat Observer
Bobby Jones Golf Course opening now set for mid- to late 2023
When the years-long redevelopment plans of the Bobby Jones Golf Course were finally approved by Sarasota City Commission in February, the ambitious goal was to have restoration of the original 18 holes designed by Donald Ross open to play by November of this year. Nature had other plans, and a...
Respiratory warnings up for Sarasota, Manatee and Pinellas beaches over red tide
NOAA's National Center for Coastal Ocean Science said beaches in Pinellas, Sarasota, and Manatee Counties may see an increase in respiratory irritation from red tide over the next 36 hours.
Bay News 9
Red Tide impacting fishing, beaches in Sarasota and Manatee Counties
TAMPA, Fla. — A Red Tide bloom off the coast near Sarasota County is killing thousands of fish, and they’re washing up on beaches in both Sarasota and Manatee Counties. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Red Tide was found in the area in Manatee and Sarasota counties ranging from low to high amounts, leaving reports of dead fish and respiratory issues. Scientists say the runoff after Hurricane Ian is likely making it worse.
NewsNation: "Intrusions" at Duke Energy Sub-Stations in Florida
Six "Intrusion Events," Including Zephyrhills and Clearwater
amisun.com
Boat parade draws merrymakers to pier
BRADENTON BEACH – Sparkling lights attracted a holiday crowd to the Bradenton Beach Pier to watch the Fourth Annual Bradenton Beach Holiday Boat Parade on Saturday. Boat owners were invited to show their holiday spirit by decorating their vessels in the festive parade along the Intracoastal Waterway. In addition to being a lot of fun, cash prizes were up for grabs, and it was obvious to any spectator that a lot of work went into decorating the boats.
Longboat Observer
The best things to do in Sarasota for Dec. 8-14
4-9 p.m. in St. Armands Circle. Visit WinterOnTheCircle.com. See the Circle transformed into a winter wonderland until Jan. 3, 2023. Wristbands for attractions cost $10. The festival is open 4-9 p.m. on weekdays and from noon-9 p.m. on holiday weeks and weekends. Artist Talk: Steven and William Ladd. 6:30 p.m....
iheart.com
Former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan Talks Mary O'Connor Resignation
On Thursday, Ryan Gorman spoke with former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan to get his thoughts on the resignation of now former Police Chief Mary O'Connor. O'Connor resigned just days after video of her flashing her badge to a Pinellas County police officer - to get out of a possible golf cart tag citation - was made public.
srqmagazine.com
The Old Salty Dog Serves Breakfast with a Slice of Paradise
Waterfront breakfast. Sounds nice, doesn’t it? It sure sounded appealing to my wife and me on a recent weekend morning, and we found an ideal landing spot at Sarasota’s Old Salty Dog on City Island. Salty Dog is a Sarasota tradition. It’s been around since the 1980s, and...
Longboat Observer
Local couple illuminates Selby Gardens for 'Lights in Bloom'
Carolyn Babas counted all the lights for Lights in Bloom once before. And she’s not going to do it again. Babas and her husband Phil are the duo behind Affairs in the Air, a Bradenton-based wedding decorator, and she has been hanging the effects for Lights in Bloom for 11 years now.
fox13news.com
Sarasota scientists working on ‘game changing’ red tide research to keep shellfish farmers in business
SARASOTA, Fla. - New technology may allow shellfish farmers to test for red tide toxins, allowing them to self-monitor the levels in their harvest. When red tide moves in, shellfish farmers are forced to shut down indefinitely. "If they have to shut down, that’s their source of income. It can...
fb101.com
BISTRO AT SARASOTA ART MUSEUM LAUNCHES NEW FALL-INSPIRED MENU
Bistro at Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College launched a new fall menu in line with its latest museum exhibitions, including Steven and William Ladd: Lead With a Laugh and Journeys to Places Known and Unknown: Moving Images by Janet Biggs and peter campus. Operated by a team of culinary experts from Constellation Culinary Group, Bistro draws inspiration from Florida’s fruit stands and farmers markets by focusing on locally sourced and seasonal ingredients. Bistro’s menu is curated by Executive Chef Kaytlin Dangaran, a Tampa native who trained at the French Culinary Institute.
Longboat Observer
Retired Air Force colonel ready to begin new duty as school board member
Riverwalk’s Richard Tatem isn't worried about his lack of experience as he takes over as the District 5 representative on the School Board of Manatee County. But he also understands he has a lot to learn. Tatem was sworn in Nov. 22 and joined newly elected board members Cindy...
mymanatee.org
Input Sought From Condo Associations
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (December 7, 2022) – Manatee County is seeking input from Condominium and Cooperative Associations related to the new Milestone Inspection law, requiring mandatory structural inspections. A “Milestone Inspection” is the structural inspection of a building performed by a licensed architect or engineer. The purpose of a...
