BRADENTON BEACH – Sparkling lights attracted a holiday crowd to the Bradenton Beach Pier to watch the Fourth Annual Bradenton Beach Holiday Boat Parade on Saturday. Boat owners were invited to show their holiday spirit by decorating their vessels in the festive parade along the Intracoastal Waterway. In addition to being a lot of fun, cash prizes were up for grabs, and it was obvious to any spectator that a lot of work went into decorating the boats.

BRADENTON BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO