LETTER: Alterations to Arch St Intersection Would Destroy Large Portion of Historic Landmark Park

GAMANOS: Greenwich Veterans Deeply Concerned About MI Under Consideration for Arch St and Greenwich Ave
Greenwich Veterans Are Deeply Concerned About Municipal Improvement (MI) Under Consideration for Arch St / Greenwich Ave. Voting is taking place on item (#15) at the December RTM meeting on December 12. To date, the two leading Greenwich veterans organizations who are important stakeholders regarding this particular location ( both play a vital role in Town activities that take place there), have not been formally consulted about the proposed work.
DIETRICH: In Favor of Bumpouts
Way back, before the Elm Street bump outs became a reality, I too pondered the change to our spectacular Greenwich Avenue believing the police directing traffic somehow promoted the safety of both drivers and pedestrians while adding to its grandeur. As town wide discussions evolved, I listened, read and researched. I began to realize the improvement bump outs would make to Greenwich Avenue.
QUIGLEY: Arch Street Safety Enhancements Make Greenwich Safer for Everyone
Last spring, the RTM voted in support of the Arch Street and Grigg Street intersection improvements. Subsequently, the project’s path to become reality has led to some changes in the original design plan that address concerns by residents in the debate last Spring. This decision is now before the RTM. I strongly support its passage, and urge my fellow RTM members to do the same.
Fabulously Decorated Trees Donated for 4th Annual Festival to Support Historical Society Programming
The Greenwich Historical Society’s Cos Cob lobby will be transformed into a winter wonderland celebrating the talents of local designers, merchants, non-profits and other organizations who donate their talents to decorate the trees and make homes festive sanctuaries for the holidays. Trees, which range from traditional Christmas styles to...
Standing Room Only for Horseneck Daughters of the American Revolution and Greenwich Library Event with Missy Wolfe
The Horseneck Daughters of the American Revolution and Greenwich Library hosted an author event on Monday, December 5 with Missy Wolfe discussing her recent book, The Great Ledger: Records of the Town of Greenwich. It was a fascinating presentation on Greenwich history, addressing the early settlers, both English and Dutch,...
2022 Turkey Trot Raises $65K for Greenwich Public School Programs
Nearly 1,500 runners, walkers and spectators celebrated the 12th annual Turkey Trot 5K run/1 mile run/walk on Saturday, November 26. According to the Greenwich Alliance for Education, organizer of the annual fundraiser, the 2022 edition raised $60,000 for Greenwich Public School programs. (Note: Race day photographs by Cheryl Moss Photos are available at greenwichalliance.org.)
Shop Local! Abilis Greenhouse & Gift Shop Sparkle during Holiday Sip & Shop
Wednesday night’s Sip & Shop at Abilis Gardens and Gifts was a popular destination for holiday shopping and a chance to catch up with friends. Shoppers enjoyed wine, cheese, sandwiches and wraps. New holiday shopping hours for December are Monday to Saturday 9:00am to 4:00pm (through Dec 17). Shop...
DINA URSO: Even Republican Parents Want Central Middle School Built!
This letter is in response to Nisha Arora’s letter to the editor dated 12/7/22. I am a lifelong resident of Greenwich and parent of three boys who attend Greenwich Public Schools. I have followed the CMS saga since it was shut down in February 2022 by the Town of Greenwich Building Department. My son was a 6 the grader at the time. I was on the Board of Directors of the CMS PTA during last school year and have since become co-president for the organization, causing me to focus even moreso on the details and timeline over the last few months.
Christ Church to Host Sunday Forum: The Art and Power of Parenting Children, Teens and Our Adult Children
Christ Church is hosting a free talk, coffee, and conversation at their Sunday Forum on on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 11:15 am. “The Art and Power of Parenting Children, Teens, and Our Adult Children” with Jill Woolworth, Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist at Christ Church Greenwich Parish Hall, 254 East Putnam Ave, Greenwich. In-person or livestream: christchurchgreenwich.org.
State of CT to Adopt Out 90+ Goats Removed from Extreme Neglect
Attorney General William Tong on Tuesday announced the state has secured permanent custody of more than 90 neglected and injured goats seized from Redding resident Nancy Burton in March 2021. The goats will be available for adoption through an application process facilitated by the Department of Agriculture. Parties interested in...
Greenwich Woman Charged with Assault and Risk of Injury to Child
On Dec 1 around 7:00pm Greenwich Police officers responded to a complaint of a physical altercation between a man and a woman in Putnam Green in Byram. Police say the arrestee, Yeon in Nam, 47, had punched the victim in the face several times while a juvenile was in close proximity.
2022 CIAC LL Champions GHS Boys Soccer Team Honored at Town Hall Ceremony
The Greenwich High School Boys Varsity Soccer Team won the 2022 CIAC LL Championship Final vs. William Hall on Nov 19 at the Hartford Athletic Stadium in Hartford. On Thursday they were honored with a proclamation at town hall and presented certificates from the Board of Selectmen. This was Greenwich...
