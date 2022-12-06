ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Men wanted for allegedly threatening female jitney driver with gun, forcing her to flee police

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GSuTl_0jZ3xQHs00

Arrest warrants have been issued for two men after a female jitney driver told police they threatened her life and forced her to flee a traffic stop.

Tyler Johnson, 21, of West Mifflin, and Prentis Rose, 22, of Pittsburgh, are facing a list of charges including kidnapping for the alleged incident.

Pittsburgh police stopped the female driver along Hamilton Avenue in Homewood just after 1:30 a.m. Nov. 29, according to court documents.

Police said they asked for identification since the occupants — the female driver and two male passengers — weren’t wearing their seat belts. Rose and Tyler allegedly provided false names and Rose allegedly provided a fake I.D.

Rose slammed the passenger door shut as an officer was ordering him to exit the vehicle, according to the complaint. He allegedly put the car in drive.

The car fled at a high rate of speed, nearly striking officers, according to the complaint. It was last seen heading into Wilkinsburg. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

Police said they were called by the female driver of the vehicle a few hours later. She told officers she is jitney driver and did not know Johnson and Rose, or even their real names, when she picked them up.

She said when officers activated their lights, Rose and Johnson told her to be calm.

The woman said they threatened her with a gun and said they would kill her if she didn’t do what they told her to do. She said they told her to turn off the vehicle lights and drive after fleeing police.

The woman told police she believes Rose and Johnson got out of the vehicle in East Pittsburgh or Forest Hills.

Police were able to identify them because they both have active warrants, according to court documents.

Rose is charged with kidnapping, conspiracy - kidnapping for ransom, flight to avoid apprehension, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, escape, terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment, providing false identification to law enforcement, gun violations and a seatbelt violation.

Johnson is charged with kidnapping, conspiracy - kidnapping for ransom, flight to avoid apprehension, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and escape.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Arrest made in Dormont bank robbery

A Brookline man is facing charges after police arrested him for allegedly robbing a Dormont bank Wednesday. Police were called to the Dollar Bank in the 3000 block of West Liberty Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Investigators learned that a male suspect wearing a surgical mask handed a note to a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police officer assaulted in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a police officer was assaulted in Clairton. Police haven’t said where the assault happened but did say it happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The officer was assessed for injuries and taken to the hospital. No arrests have been announced.
CLAIRTON, PA
fox8tv.com

Johnstown High Schooler Death Case

A Johnstown-area man accused of shooting and killing a local high schooler on New Year’s Day will soon head to trial. On Wednesday, a preliminary hearing was held for 21-year-old Qwante Rose, who was charged in September in the shooting death of 19-year-old Jaydin Sanderson. Sanderson was found inside...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Greensburg man wanted on animal cruelty charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County are looking for a man wanted on animal cruelty charges.Greensburg police say Timothy Steinman of Greensburg is wanted on multiple counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. Investigators say Steinman moved out of his home on White Street and left his dog in the basement to die.Police say a veterinarian performed a necropsy and confirmed that the dog died due to starvation.Steinman is wanted on aggravated cruelty to animals-torture, aggravated cruelty to animals-causing SBI or death, and cruelty to animals. The Greensburg police can be reached at 724-834-3800.
GREENSBURG, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Man charged in fatal Cranberry Township crash additionally accused of theft

A Beaver County man facing charges related to a three-vehicle crash that killed a Cranberry Township man Sunday had felony theft charges filed against him Monday, Dec. 5. Darren M. Martin, 34, of Monaca, and Jonie L. Potts, 50, of Freedom, were charged with felonies conspiracy and two counts of theft by Cranberry Township police following an incident Nov. 28.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Oliver Citywide student accused of trying to punch school counselor in the face

A Pittsburgh Public School student faces charges for allegedly trying to punch a staff member in the face. According to a criminal complaint, police say 18-year-old Jozlin Petite stormed into the counselor's office at Oliver Citywide Academy on Tuesday and threw her laptop, phone and a lamp. When the counselor...
Shore News Network

Police investigating shooting of 24-year-old Tin North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, PA – A 24-year-old man was shot Tuesday evening in North Versailles and is in critical condition in the hospital. At approximately 4:34 pm on December 6, 2022, County 9-1-1 received a call regarding a shooting in the 2500 block of Hyer Avenue. Upon arrival, first responders found a 24-year-old male victim who had been shot in the abdomen. He was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition. An investigation has been launched by homicide detectives. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line The post Police investigating shooting of 24-year-old Tin North Versailles appeared first on Shore News Network.
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
wtae.com

Passenger killed after vehicle crashes into house in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A man has died after a car crashed into a home in Clairton Thursday morning. The crash happened a little after 3 a.m. on Thursday in the 500 block of North Eighth Street. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with the homeowner. "We were sleeping, got woke...
CLAIRTON, PA
wtae.com

69-year-old homeowner fights burglar in Fayette County

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released information Tuesday in an incident that happened on Halloween in North Union Township, Fayette County. Investigators said, a little after 5:30 a.m., a homeowner on Fairview Street confronted a burglar trying to enter his home through the garage door. A physical...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Judge dismisses charges against Jeannette man who refused to supply ID to police

A criminal case was dismissed against a Jeannette man charged with obstruction of justice based on allegations that he refused to identify himself to police last year. Jonathan Durbiano, 42, was detained by Jeannette police in the early hours of June 6, 2021, on Maryland Street. He also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after officers found a marijuana vape pen in his pocket during a search while he was in custody.
JEANNETTE, PA
PennLive.com

16-year-olds charged with shooting girl they said was fighting their sister: report

Two teenage boys have been arrested and charged with attempted homicide after a teenage girl was shot in Pittsburgh Monday afternoon, according to a story from WPXI. Citing court documents, the news outlet said witnesses told police that Raymur Sicklesmith, 16, and James Acklin, 16, got a gun and went to Frankstown Road in the city’s Homewood neighborhood to find the person they believed was responsible for fighting their 13-year-old sister.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
112K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy