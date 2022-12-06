Read full article on original website
Aquaboggan in Saco, Maine, Opening Their Drive-in Theater This Weekend for a Good Cause
If you happen to visit Aquaboggan waterpark in Saco, Maine, over the summertime, you noticed something a little different in the parking area. That would be the giant screen Aquaboggan acquired from the now defunct Saco Drive-In, a staple of the area for decades. Aquaboggan has been working to get their drive-in theater set for a full season next year, but they're ready for a 'sneak preview' this weekend as they get behind a great cause.
boothbayregister.com
Volunteer training opportunities for winter 2023
Since 2005, the Restorative Justice Project Maine has offered restorative processes to juveniles and adults involved in the legal system, inviting the community to hold them accountable for their actions, giving voice to those who have been harmed, and creating pathways for amends, restitution and the repair of damaged relationships.
boothbayregister.com
Holiday central
We hope you are enjoying our coverage of annual holiday events, many longtime traditions among them. We get to as many as we can with our dedicated staff and our vital news contributors. And when no one can go, we are fortunate those involved in the events share pictures. Like...
boothbayregister.com
MEN’S NIGHT 2022
Once upon a time, some Mirthless Lawyer From Away thought "Men's Night" was outrageously sexist. It didn't matter that the sale was for everyone. It didn't matter that everyone could participate and have as much free food from the local businesses as they wanted. The Mirthless Lawyer From Away insisted that we change our barbaric ways and get with the times-- the times being diluted and hammered free of any individuality. Or we could keep our evil ways and get sued until blood ran freely from the pores of the tiniest Boothbay babe.
Is it Illegal in Maine to Drive Without a Front License Plate?
There are plenty of regulations and laws that Maine drivers need to abide by when operating a vehicle in the Pine Tree State. From making sure your vehicle is registered and inspected, to ensuring you've got your headlights on when it's raining or snowing. Rules are rules and they are meant to be followed. One of those that is continually discussed and often ignored is; are you required to have a license plate on the front of your car in Maine?
Winter Relief Checks: Maine To Provide Families and Seniors With Emergency Heat Funds
Maine lawmakers know how cold it gets in the Pine Tree State, and also know how high the heating bills will run this winter amid record high energy prices. To help out, they have announced a pair of...
boothbayregister.com
St. Andrews Auxiliary distribute crafts and donations
St. Andrews Auxiliary volunteers have been ringing in December with rounds of projects for area long term care patients and their medical caretakers. Auxiliary Mini-Tree Makers are led by Paula Endicott whose committee created holiday cheer in the form of 17 small trees. Nine minis went to residents of the Gregory Wing at St. Andrews Village, seven to Coves Edge in Damariscotta and another to Auxiliary member Betty Goulette in a Brunswick medical facility.
No, I am not the Walmart Greeter in Falmouth, Maine
It was a Friday and it had been a long, tiring week. It was the type of Friday that had you sighing on the way home thinking to yourself, “thank God it’s finally Friday”. We are always excited about the weekend but sometimes we need it more...
gorhamtimes.com
Little Falls-South Windham Master Plan Update
The project team developing the Villages Master Plan held a second public meeting on Nov. 29. They presented draft concepts and recommendations for revitalization of the Little Falls-South Windham villages and sought feedback from the community in person and online. A collaboration between the towns of Gorham and Windham, the...
Community Finds Missing Teddy Bear In Surprising Location
A special missing teddy bear was found in a surprise location this week.
Pickleball grows in popularity in Maine
MAINE, USA — According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. in 2019 and 2021. Pickleball grew by 39.3% in those two years to more than 4.8 million participants nationwide. There are many places to play in Maine and websites to...
A ‘Box Of Maine’ Is The Perfect Holiday Gift Idea
Do you have friends or family who are from Maine, but have moved away, and miss some of the comfort of home? Let’s face it, there are some things that are so unique to this state, that sometimes you have to come here to enjoy them...This is why Box of Maine the perfect idea for a gift, for Christmas, or any time of the year.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay man ‘Lifeflighted’ to Maine Medical Center
A Boothbay man was transported by Lifeflight of Maine around 5:50 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 to Maine Medical Center in Portland due to “a pretty serious medical event,” according to Boothbay Region Ambulance Service Director Dan Gardner. BRAS received the call at 5:22 a.m., and transported the man to the Lifeflight pick-up spot at Boothbay Region High School in four minutes. “Once our crew arrived at the scene, it was apparent this was a significant medical condition. They did a great job in preparing him for the flight to Maine Med,” Gardner said.
boothbayregister.com
December Hygge wreath making
The holidays draw near, and coming together in community for this wreath making event will be a perfect moment to slow down and appreciate the season. Join us as we fill the Merry Barn with pine boughs, winterberry, pine cones, juniper, and holly on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m.
WMTW
Where Mainers can find heating assistance this winter
PORTLAND, Maine — Need help paying for your heat and fuel this winter in Maine? You'll want to dial 211. Officials from Maine 211 say they've received more than 20,000 calls from Mainers this year with concerns about fuel and heating assistance, a 190% increase from last year. 211...
WMTW
Valuable guitar stolen from Maine store
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland Police say a valuable guitar was stolen from the Guitar Center store on Maine Mall Road. The 1960 Gibson Les Paul has a tangerine color burst and is worth $6,699. Police described it as a rare guitar. Anyone with information should contact Officer...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
12 Central Maine Roads You Want To Avoid During A Snowstorm
For the most part, we have had a very mild fall, but don't be fooled, we will see piles and snow and sheets of ice before too long. One of the worst parts about Maine, and the rest of New England, during the winter is having to travel during our winter storms. Sure, the pandemic has taught us all how to work remotely when we need to... But, sometimes, you still need to get to the office, the store, or wherever.
Is a Brunswick, Maine Grocery Store Hinting to Another Food Shortage?
Ever since the pandemic began, there's been random shortages of so many different products. It all started with toilet paper and graduated to things like cream cheese, baby formula, and meat products. Over time, though, it felt like the shortages slowed down or even fully went away. But within the...
Drivers Regularly Break This Law While Driving on the Maine Turnpike
You may remember sitting in driving school many years ago and learning highway etiquette from antiquated video or a monotone instructor. That etiquette goes something like this: stay to the right unless you're planning on passing another vehicle. For decades in Maine, this simple piece of etiquette applied to every...
