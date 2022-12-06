ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna Maria, FL

srqmagazine.com

The Old Salty Dog Serves Breakfast with a Slice of Paradise

Waterfront breakfast. Sounds nice, doesn’t it? It sure sounded appealing to my wife and me on a recent weekend morning, and we found an ideal landing spot at Sarasota’s Old Salty Dog on City Island. Salty Dog is a Sarasota tradition. It’s been around since the 1980s, and...
SARASOTA, FL
usf.edu

A Hurricane Ian debris pile that lingered, and spread some joy

Kathy and David Thomas live in a suburb in northern Sarasota, the kind of neighborhood you’d normally describe as "well-manicured," with tidy, pastel homes and pristine sidewalks. "We have all these beautiful royal palms," said Kathy, pointing to several in her front yard and down the street. Kathy says...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port set to discuss Warm Mineral Springs Park reopening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans for the reopening of Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port are set to be discussed at a special City Commission meeting on Dec. 8. The park closed on Sept. 27 after suffering damage from Hurricane Ian. According to the city, the buildings on the property were deemed unsafe for people to use.
NORTH PORT, FL
Evie M.

"Florida Woman Gone Wild" stories you might not believe

I can just say one thing about what you're about to read, it's that if I didn't scan the page with my own eyes and see the news articles for myself, there's a high probability I'd think you were bluffing if you told me about them. But no. And that's saying something, because there are some pretty shocking news headlines coming out of Florida. And honestly, I thought I'd seen all the most shocking ones, but here's a few you might not have heard of that might just have you questioning if it's all being made up in some weird, elaborate, national news scheme.
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

Bobby Jones Golf Course opening now set for mid- to late 2023

When the years-long redevelopment plans of the Bobby Jones Golf Course were finally approved by Sarasota City Commission in February, the ambitious goal was to have restoration of the original 18 holes designed by Donald Ross open to play by November of this year. Nature had other plans, and a...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Prominent Pearl Harbor figure had Sarasota connection

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dec. 7, 1941 came as a surprise to many Americans. The Japanese attacked the United States Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor, shocking the world. There was one man though who had predicted the attack after receiving intelligence, but his warnings went unheeded. Retired Brig. Gen. Elliott Thorpe was working as a military attache in Dutch controlled Java where a message indicated that Japan planned on attacking multiple places, including Hawaii. Thorpe cabled the information to Washington D.C, but the warning went unheeded.
SARASOTA, FL
amisun.com

Events

Farmer’s Market, City Pier Park, 103 N. Bay Blvd., Anna Maria, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Family story time, Island Branch Library, 5701 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, 10 a.m. Rotary Club of Anna Maria Island meeting, Slicker’s Eatery, 12012 Cortez Road W., Bradenton, 11:30 a.m. Mah-jongg for experienced players, Island...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Deputy honored for saving woman during Hurricane Ian

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is honoring one of its deputies for an act of bravery during Hurricane Ian. On Sept. 28, 2022, Deputy Kevin Geis was standing guard at a shelter at Braden River High School. It was during his rounds of the school campus at 3 a.m. that he heard a man yelling for help. Geis responded quickly and found that a 73-year-old woman had fallen head first into a drainage ditch that was full of water.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Search ends for missing pilot off Venice coast

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The search for a pilot whose plane crashed in the Gulf off the Venice shoreline last weekend has ended, officials said. “Divers have completed search and recovery operations,” City of Venice spokeswoman Lorraine Anderson announced Wednesday. “After consultation with the U.S. Coast Guard, the search for the missing male pilot, Christian Kath, has been discontinued at this time.”
VENICE, FL

