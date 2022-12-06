Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
St. Pete Receives Perfect Score From Human Rights CampaignModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
srqmagazine.com
The Old Salty Dog Serves Breakfast with a Slice of Paradise
Waterfront breakfast. Sounds nice, doesn’t it? It sure sounded appealing to my wife and me on a recent weekend morning, and we found an ideal landing spot at Sarasota’s Old Salty Dog on City Island. Salty Dog is a Sarasota tradition. It’s been around since the 1980s, and...
fox13news.com
City of North Port employee turns City Hall into winter wonderland for Christmas season
NORTH PORT, Fla. - A City of North Port staff assistant, who has been with the city for 22 years, has worked each year to put smiles on residents' faces every Christmas season. This year, it's needed even more with so many people still rebuilding after Hurricane Ian. At North...
The Holiday’s Are Here! Order Your Food From One of the Best Italian Markets in Sarasota
With Christmas and New Year’s right around the corner it is time to plan your holiday food and catering order! Our choice for the “place to go” is Piccolo Italian Market and Deli in Sarasota. It’s the closest thing to a Brooklyn, New York Deli. New...
wuft.org
Florida beekeepers rally community in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
B. Keith Councell is a beekeeper stripped of his bees – 2,800 of them spread across his farms in Arcadia, Cape Coral, Pine Island and Fort Myers. His honeybees were among the 400,000 Florida bee colonies in Hurricane Ian’s path in September. Ian decimated 100,000 total hives, which...
usf.edu
A Hurricane Ian debris pile that lingered, and spread some joy
Kathy and David Thomas live in a suburb in northern Sarasota, the kind of neighborhood you’d normally describe as "well-manicured," with tidy, pastel homes and pristine sidewalks. "We have all these beautiful royal palms," said Kathy, pointing to several in her front yard and down the street. Kathy says...
Pet owner believes his dog got seriously sick from red tide, now warns others
A Sarasota County man believes his dog got seriously sick from red tide. He's now sharing his story to alert other pet owners as veterinarians warn of the serious risks linked to red tide.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port set to discuss Warm Mineral Springs Park reopening
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans for the reopening of Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port are set to be discussed at a special City Commission meeting on Dec. 8. The park closed on Sept. 27 after suffering damage from Hurricane Ian. According to the city, the buildings on the property were deemed unsafe for people to use.
Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center at 150% capacity, desperately seeking adopters
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The holiday season is a popular time for families to get a new pet.
"Florida Woman Gone Wild" stories you might not believe
I can just say one thing about what you're about to read, it's that if I didn't scan the page with my own eyes and see the news articles for myself, there's a high probability I'd think you were bluffing if you told me about them. But no. And that's saying something, because there are some pretty shocking news headlines coming out of Florida. And honestly, I thought I'd seen all the most shocking ones, but here's a few you might not have heard of that might just have you questioning if it's all being made up in some weird, elaborate, national news scheme.
Longboat Observer
Bobby Jones Golf Course opening now set for mid- to late 2023
When the years-long redevelopment plans of the Bobby Jones Golf Course were finally approved by Sarasota City Commission in February, the ambitious goal was to have restoration of the original 18 holes designed by Donald Ross open to play by November of this year. Nature had other plans, and a...
Mysuncoast.com
Prominent Pearl Harbor figure had Sarasota connection
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dec. 7, 1941 came as a surprise to many Americans. The Japanese attacked the United States Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor, shocking the world. There was one man though who had predicted the attack after receiving intelligence, but his warnings went unheeded. Retired Brig. Gen. Elliott Thorpe was working as a military attache in Dutch controlled Java where a message indicated that Japan planned on attacking multiple places, including Hawaii. Thorpe cabled the information to Washington D.C, but the warning went unheeded.
Angry St. Pete residents want harsher punishment for yard covered in ‘junk’
Residents of a St. Petersburg neighborhood are frustrated with a lack of enforcement on a property they claim has been covered with piles of debris for more than a year.
fox35orlando.com
Most fun cities in America: These 2 Florida cities ranked most fun in the U.S.
ORLANDO, Fla. - A new study attempted to find the most fun cities in the United States and two Florida cities ranked high on the list. Though Las Vegas, Nevada, landed the No. 1 pick for entertainment and recreation, nightlife and parties and costs, Orlando ranked No. 2 followed by Miami at No. 3.
Respiratory warnings up for Sarasota, Manatee and Pinellas beaches over red tide
NOAA's National Center for Coastal Ocean Science said beaches in Pinellas, Sarasota, and Manatee Counties may see an increase in respiratory irritation from red tide over the next 36 hours.
amisun.com
Events
Farmer’s Market, City Pier Park, 103 N. Bay Blvd., Anna Maria, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Family story time, Island Branch Library, 5701 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, 10 a.m. Rotary Club of Anna Maria Island meeting, Slicker’s Eatery, 12012 Cortez Road W., Bradenton, 11:30 a.m. Mah-jongg for experienced players, Island...
fox13news.com
Sarasota scientists working on ‘game changing’ red tide research to keep shellfish farmers in business
SARASOTA, Fla. - New technology may allow shellfish farmers to test for red tide toxins, allowing them to self-monitor the levels in their harvest. When red tide moves in, shellfish farmers are forced to shut down indefinitely. "If they have to shut down, that’s their source of income. It can...
Charlotte County boaters unite to scan for hurricane debris in canals
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left canals in Punta Gorda filled with debris you can’t see. Now the city is asking boaters to help map out what’s under the water’s surface. “Bigger chunks of debris is what we’re concerned about, something that sticks up enough...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Deputy honored for saving woman during Hurricane Ian
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is honoring one of its deputies for an act of bravery during Hurricane Ian. On Sept. 28, 2022, Deputy Kevin Geis was standing guard at a shelter at Braden River High School. It was during his rounds of the school campus at 3 a.m. that he heard a man yelling for help. Geis responded quickly and found that a 73-year-old woman had fallen head first into a drainage ditch that was full of water.
Charlotte County parents split over hurricane damaged canceling Little League season
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Fall ball is officially canceled in Port Charlotte. Little League leaders are making the call over the weekend not to refund parents for the season but instead credit them $25 toward spring. The decision isn’t sitting well with some parents who say only receiving 1/3...
Mysuncoast.com
Search ends for missing pilot off Venice coast
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The search for a pilot whose plane crashed in the Gulf off the Venice shoreline last weekend has ended, officials said. “Divers have completed search and recovery operations,” City of Venice spokeswoman Lorraine Anderson announced Wednesday. “After consultation with the U.S. Coast Guard, the search for the missing male pilot, Christian Kath, has been discontinued at this time.”
