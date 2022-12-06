ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

UTA Signs ‘Alcarràs’ Filmmaker Carla Simón (EXCLUSIVE)

By Angelique Jackson
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dfUla_0jZ3x9c000

UTA has signed Spanish filmmaker Carla Simón — whose acclaimed second feature “Alcarràs” is Spain’s entry for the best international feature at the 2023 Academy Awards — for representation in all areas.

“Alcarràs,” which Simón wrote and directed, focuses on the life of a family of peach farmers in a small Catalonian village, which was inspired by her adoptive mother’s family . The film premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival — where it won the prestigious Golden Bear, becoming the first Catalan-language film to receive the honor — and has screened at nearly 100 international film festivals, including the New York Film Festival.

Produced by Maria Zamora, Stefan Schmitz and Tono Filguera and co-produced by Giovanni Pompili, “Alcarràs” is the second in a planned trilogy of films. Simón made her feature directorial debut in 2017 with “Summer 1993” — an autobiographical film, which won the best first film award at Berlinale and served as Spain’s best international feature entry at the 2018 Oscars — and she’s currently working on her third feature, “Romeria,” which focuses on the journey of a young woman trying to build family memories. Elastica Films is producing the upcoming project.

“I want to continue with my realistic approach but break with it to some degree to explore other things. I think it’s important to say of every movie: ‘I don’t know how to do it; I have to learn how to do it,'” Simón told Variety in October, predicting what’s to come for her career.

Simón is also an accomplished short film writer and director, whose projects have screened at film festivals across the world. For example, her 2022 short “Letter to My Mother for My Son” screened at Venice as part of the Miu Miu “Women’s Tales” anthology series. In 2018, Simón was presented the Kering Women in Motion Young Talent Award at the Cannes Film Festival.

In addition to UTA, which will help Simón find new directorial, writing and production opportunities in film and television, she continues to be represented by manager Majós Martínez.

Additional reporting by Emilio Mayorga.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

ITV Consent Drama ‘Liar’ Scores Malaysian Adaptation, First Global Version to Tell Story Through Muslim Lens (EXCLUSIVE)

ITV’s hit relationship drama “Liar” is heading to Malaysia in a landmark deal for the wide-traveling scripted format. All3Media International has sold the format, which first aired on ITV and Sundance TV back in 2017, into Malaysia’s Astro, where it will be produced by Double Vision. The distributor has also picked up the rights to the finished Malaysian series. Double Vision’s adaption is expected to air in March next year and will premiere on Astro Citra, On Demand and Astro GO. It’s the first time the story will address topics including sexual assault through a Muslim lens. Originally produced by Two Brothers Pictures,...
Variety

Comedian Mo Amer on Chances of a Second Season of Netflix Show ‘Mo,’ His Opposition to Showing ‘Hypersexuality for the Sake of It’

“Ask Netflix!” was Mohammed ‘Mo’ Amer’s response when asked whether or not his hit-comedy show “Mo” will return for a second season. “We won awards, we are one of Variety’s top shows…” he continued, to the great applause of an eager audience at his In Conversation event at the Red Sea Film Festival. “Nothing happened overnight; it took a lot of patience and time to be yourself on American television,” said Amer, when speaking on the lengthy journey to be allowed to tell his story in an authentic way within American television. “They put a lot in front of you for...
LOUISIANA STATE
Variety

Michelle Yeoh to Star in ‘Wicked’ Movies as Madame Morrible (EXCLUSIVE)

Michelle Yeoh has joined the star-studded cast of Jon M. Chu’s “Wicked” movies, Variety can exclusively reveal. The “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star will play Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University. Chu’s two-part feature adaptation is headlined by Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. The Universal Pictures films are set for release on Christmas in 2024 and 2025. “Wicked” is a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” telling the story of how Elphaba turned into the Wicked Witch of the West and how Glinda became the Good Witch. “We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas...
Rolling Stone

Little Richard Doc Exploring the Black Queer Origins of Rock to Premiere at Sundance 2023

A documentary on Little Richard, a reexamination of the history of the Meatpacking District through the lens of trans sex workers, the film adaptation of a viral short story, and more will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The U.S. Documentary competition will boast the world premiere of Lisa Cortés’ Little Richard: I Am Everything. The film will simultaneously chronicle the career of the titular rock and roll pioneer while examining the genre’s Black queer origins in an effort to counterbalance the whitewashed history of American pop. Somewhat similarly, Kristen Lovell and Zachary Drucker’s documentary The Stroll will tackle the...
UTAH STATE
Deadline

Fremantle, Carnivalesque Films Partner On Doc ‘Kim’s Video’; Film Directed By David Redmon And Ashley Sabin Set For Sundance 2023 Bow

Fremantle and Carnivalesque Films have announced their partnership on Kim’s Video, a new feature documentary unearthing the stranger-than-fiction story of the legendary NYC video rental store Kim’s Video Collection, which will world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, as announced earlier today, screening as the opening day film of the NEXT section. The film directed by award-winners David Redmon and Ashley Sabin (Girl Model) follows modern-day cinephile and filmmaker, Redmon, on a quixotic quest to track down the whereabouts of the massive video collection of the now-defunct Kim’s Video, an iconic shop that once housed more than 55,000 beloved and...
msn.com

Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon

Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Variety

Brendan Fraser Starved Himself So Much for ‘George of the Jungle’ That His Memory Got Screwed: ‘My Brain Was Misfiring’

“Airheads” co-stars Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler reunited as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, but it was Fraser’s follow-up role in “George of the Jungle” that really piqued Sandler’s interest. Fraser got muscular to headline the in the 1997 comedy, based on the “Tarzan”-spoofing animated series of the same name. “The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe,” Fraser said. “George wears a loincloth.” Sandler said Fraser was so jacked and so good looking in “George of the Jungle” that he “was disappointed,” joking, “You weren’t supposed to do that to us. You did right by the character. But you...
HollywoodLife

Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman

Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
Variety

Robert De Niro to Star in Netflix Political Thriller Series ‘Zero Day’ From Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Jonathan Glickman (EXCLUSIVE)

Robert De Niro is attached to star in the limited series “Zero Day” currently in the works at Netflix that hails from Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the show would be a political thriller in which De Niro would play a former U.S. President. Newman and Oppenheim are the writers and executive producers on the series, with a story by Newman, Oppenheim, and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Schmidt. Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media will also executive produce, with De Niro executive producing in...
Variety

John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Remember Kirstie Alley: ‘We Will See Each Other Again’

John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis and more are sharing their memories of Kirstie Alley after the “Cheers” and “Look Who’s Talking” star died on Monday at the age of 71. Alley’s death was announced on her official social media accounts by her children, True and Lillie Parker, who wrote: “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie...
Variety

Jackie Chan Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is in the Works, Recalls Fight With Bruce Lee: ‘I Wanted Him to Hit Me Again’

Jackie Chan revealed he is in talks for a “Rush Hour 4.” The legendary martial arts star made the announcement at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he spoke about his upcoming projects and 60-year film career in front of a a crowd of adoring fans who regularly interrupted the talks to shout out questions, congratulate him on his honorary Oscar and ask him to sing. (He was happy to oblige with a quick burst of “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You,” explaining that he learned to sing so that he’d be able to...
Variety

Euston Films Sets Nick Leather-Penned Suspense Thriller ‘Nightsleeper’ at BBC (EXCLUSIVE)

The BBC has commissioned “Nightsleeper,” a new suspense thriller from Fremantle’s Euston Films penned by “The Control Room” scribe Nick Leather. Leather, a BAFTA and RTS award-winning writer, is penning the series for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. “Nightsleeper” is set on board a sleeper train between Glasgow and London. As the train crosses the U.K., events rapidly escalate while a government agency tries desperately to intervene. “Can two people who’ve never met, one on the train and one not, work together to save the lives of its disparate group of passengers as the Heart of Britain service hurtles towards what might quite...
Variety

‘The Act’ Co-Creator Michelle Dean Signs with CAA (Exclusive)

Michelle Dean, co-creator and co-showrunner of Hulu’s “The Act,” has signed with CAA for representation. An attorney-turned-journalist, Dean is the recipient of the National Book Critics Circle award for excellence in criticism in 2017 for “Sharp: The Women Who Made An Art of Having an Opinion,” which explored the cultural and intellectual impact of female literary trailblazers of the twentieth century. As a journalist, Dean trained as a reporter at The New Yorker before going on to receive bylines in The New York Times Magazine, The Guardian, ELLE, The Cut and other publications. Dean’s 2016 reporting on the Buzzfeed story...
TENNESSEE STATE
Variety

‘The Dark Tower’ TV Series in the Works From ‘The Haunting’ Creator Mike Flanagan

“The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass” creator Mike Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy have acquired the rights to adapt Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower” into a TV series. Flanagan and Macy revealed the news Thursday in an interview with Deadline, which dove more into the pair’s recent decision to move their Intrepid Pictures’ overall deal from Netflix to Amazon. “Predating our deal with Amazon, we acquired the rights to ‘The Dark Tower,’ which if you know anything about me, you know it has been my Holy Grail of a project for most of my life,” Flanagan said. “We actually...
Variety

Brendan Fraser Rejected ‘George of the Jungle 2′ Over Disney’s Low Offer: ‘The Studio Was Too Cheap to Hire Me’

Brendan Fraser’s 1997 comedy favorite “George of the Jungle” spawned a 2003 direct-to-DVD sequel in which Fraser was replaced by actor Christopher Showerman. Several characters comment on the actor switch in “George of the Jungle 2,” with one joking that Disney was too cheap to hire Fraser for a second time. It turns out that was true. Fraser recently confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that he was approached for “George of the Jungle 2” but turned down the offer because of the salary. “I think ‘George’ got a remake, and they built a joke into it that the studio was too cheap...
Variety

Nielsen-Owned Gracenote to Track Disability Representation on TV (EXCLUSIVE)

Nielsen’s TV content analysis company Gracenote will begin tracking on-screen disability representation as part of its inclusion data, which currently covers talent gender, race, ethnicity and sexual orientation. “As of September 2022, there were 923,229 total television program titles available to audiences, up 43% since the third quarter of 2019,” per Gracenote. “And while the volume of disability-inclusive content has increased over time, progress is slow, especially when compared to the increase in available programming generally. According to Nielsen Gracenote Inclusion Analytics, disability inclusion in video content peaked in 2019, when 518 productions were released featuring people with disabilities. But this...
Variety

‘Mrs. America’ Creator Dahvi Waller Enters Overall Deal at Lionsgate TV and Creates Production Banner Federal Engineering

Dahvi Waller, who was the creator, showrunner and executive producer of FX’s “Mrs. America,” has entered a multi-year overall deal at Lionsgate TV. Under the deal, she will work on premium scripted series via her newly formed production banner Federal Engineering. Irene Marquette will serve as the company’s head of development. “Mrs. America,” a historical limited series, premiered on FX on Hulu in 2020 and dramatized the 1970s movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. Among the cast were Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba and Elizabeth Banks. Waller’s other prominent credits include serving as a writer and producer on “Mad Men,”...
Variety

La Puerta Roja Preps ‘The Oxford Murders’ Author Guillermo Martinez Story, Sneak Peeks Demián Rugna’s Next (EXCLUSIVE)

Argentina’s La Puerta Roja, a fruitful production venture between Roxana Ramos’s Aramos Cine (“The Silent Party”) and Fernando Díaz’s Machaco Films (“Terrified”), have secured rights to the short story “Un Gato Muerto,” by esteemed Argentinian author, Guillermo Martínez.  The film adaptation, “The Cat’s Scream,” a co-production between Argentina and Uruguay, will be directed by Jorge Caterbona, who helmed Argentine cult telefilm “La Casa De Tourneur.”  News of the acquisition comes on the heels of a Ventana Sur preview of Demián Rugna’s (“Terrified”) diabolical possession thriller, “When Evil Lurks (“Cuando Acecha La Maldad”),” another La Puerta Roja title. Co-produced by Shudder, the film elicited...
Variety

Christine Vachon, Lav Diaz Join Rotterdam Film Festival Jury, Indian Cinema Program Revealed

The International Film Festival Rotterdam has unveiled its competition juries for its 52nd edition. U.S. producer Christine Vachon, whose credits include “Boys Don’t Cry,” “Far From Heaven” and “Carol,” and Filipino filmmaker Lav Diaz, who won Venice’s Golden Lion for “The Woman Who Left,” are among the Tiger Competition jurors. The first titles in the Short and Mid-Length strand have been revealed as well as a program that looks at the socio-political development of India over the past 30 years. Festival director Vanja Kaludjercic said the announcements are “testament of the broadening and deepening of our program, from the delights of...
Variety

Variety

92K+
Followers
65K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy