Burlington, VT

wwnytv.com

Highlights & scores: Girls’ Northern Athletic Conference basketball

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam hosted Malone in girls’ Northern Athletic Conference basketball. Both teams started with a point each on free throws: Salwa Hmyenee for Potsdam and Lilliana Sosa for Malone. It’s 1-1. Lola Buckley to Julia VanWagner for the perimeter bucket. It’s 3-1 Potsdam.
MALONE, NY
mountaintimes.info

Hunters happy with rifle season

After a slow start to Vermont’s 16-day rifle season for deer locally, hunters brought a near-record number of bucks to be weighed at Addison County’s wildlife reporting stations. Between Nov. 12 and 27 hunters took 636 bucks to Rack ’N Reel in New Haven, Vermont Field Sports in...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

FISU Torch Relay goes through Plattsburgh

With one month until the FISU World University Games, as athletes from around the world prepare to head to New York’s North Country, a symbol of the games is making its way around the state. The torch relay celebration, a tradition of the FISU game, stopped in Plattsburgh earlier...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Wildlife Watch: Wintering habitat critical to whitetail survival

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s harsh winters can be tough on everyone, including animals in the wild. But the state’s white-tailed deer have some amazing strategies that allow them to survive. On private land in Williston, a game path marks where white-tailed deer make their winter home. “We...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
VERMONT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont

New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont Air Guard to conduct F35 night training this week

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Air National Guard is conducting night flying this week to practice flying in different conditions. The 158th Fighter Wing will have one afternoon and one evening takeoff period per day from Dec. 6 through Dec. 9, according to the Air Guard. The training...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close

WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A heating issue forced some Vermont kids to stay home from school on Monday. The Westminster Center School said on Facebook that the issue meant the school would be closed on Monday. They said they plan to be open again Tuesday.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Plattsburgh hospital brings back masking rule for visitors

The UVM Health Network has implemented a new plan model to transform primary care practices into a one-stop-shop that integrates physical and mental health treatment. A truck crashed through the window of a store in Essex Junction on Wednesday. Following flood of pandemic cash, Vt. lawmakers face more austere times.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

New residence for women in recovery opens in Barre

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new residence in Barre to help women in recovery, the first of its kind in central Vermont. Downstreet Housing & Community Development opened its doors Tuesday to its Foundation House. The project includes two individual apartments on the first floor and one multi-floor communal living apartment that can house up to four families of varying sizes.
BARRE, VT
NEWS10 ABC

New forest rangers graduate in Lake Placid

On Friday, Dec. 2, a group of young conservationists graduated from a program equipping them to protect New York's state parks and the environment from harm. The DEC held its graduation ceremony at the 23rd Basic School for New York State Forest Rangers, celebrating the induction of 38 new rangers into the state's environmental forces.
LAKE PLACID, NY
mountaintimes.info

Inclusion organization rejects Killington version

Killington Select Board members signed and submitted a version of the Vermont Declaration of Inclusion to its sponsoring organization on Nov. 14. The Mountain Times asked Al Wakefield, co-founder of VTdeclarationofinclusion.org, his reaction to the submission at the time. “The Declaration is intended to be a conspicuous, cogent and explicit...
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

After the leaves have fallen

By Gary Salmon Several years ago, Michael Wojtech’s book, “BARK: A Field Guide to Trees of the Northeast,” came out, which helped in this difficult identification process. Bark is not as consistent as leaves are and changes as the tree […] Read More The post After the leaves have fallen appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WEST RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

The first ever Vermont Comedy Festival was a comedic masterpiece

By Dave Hoffenberg Bridgewater’s Collen Doyle, who owns the Woolen Mill Comedy Club there and Killington’s Matt Vita put on the festival. They both performed throughout the weekend. There were shows from Thursday through Sunday in Bridgewater, Killington, South Pomfret […] Read More The post The first ever Vermont Comedy Festival was a comedic masterpiece appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
92 Moose

Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America

I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
CAMDEN, ME

