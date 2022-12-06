Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Highlights & scores: Girls’ Northern Athletic Conference basketball
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam hosted Malone in girls’ Northern Athletic Conference basketball. Both teams started with a point each on free throws: Salwa Hmyenee for Potsdam and Lilliana Sosa for Malone. It’s 1-1. Lola Buckley to Julia VanWagner for the perimeter bucket. It’s 3-1 Potsdam.
mountaintimes.info
Hunters happy with rifle season
After a slow start to Vermont’s 16-day rifle season for deer locally, hunters brought a near-record number of bucks to be weighed at Addison County’s wildlife reporting stations. Between Nov. 12 and 27 hunters took 636 bucks to Rack ’N Reel in New Haven, Vermont Field Sports in...
mynbc5.com
Burlington high school brings back local legend to lead basketball team
BURLINGTON, Vt. — If you take a look at the Vermont high school sports history books, you'll notice that one of the most successful boy's basketball programs in the state's history resides in the Queen City. Burlington High School leads the Green Mountain State with 21 state championships in...
mychamplainvalley.com
FISU Torch Relay goes through Plattsburgh
With one month until the FISU World University Games, as athletes from around the world prepare to head to New York’s North Country, a symbol of the games is making its way around the state. The torch relay celebration, a tradition of the FISU game, stopped in Plattsburgh earlier...
WCAX
Wildlife Watch: Wintering habitat critical to whitetail survival
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s harsh winters can be tough on everyone, including animals in the wild. But the state’s white-tailed deer have some amazing strategies that allow them to survive. On private land in Williston, a game path marks where white-tailed deer make their winter home. “We...
Expensive Housing Is Limiting Who Gets to Live Where in Vermont — and Clouds the State's Future
Jericho, population 5,100, doesn't look like an exclusive place. Along the undulating country roads that connect its triangle of small villages, visitors are more likely to encounter chicken coops, windblown barns or hand-painted Black Lives Matter signs than outward displays of privilege. Selectboard chair Catherine McMains, who has lived there...
WCAX
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
mynbc5.com
Vermont Air Guard to conduct F35 night training this week
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Air National Guard is conducting night flying this week to practice flying in different conditions. The 158th Fighter Wing will have one afternoon and one evening takeoff period per day from Dec. 6 through Dec. 9, according to the Air Guard. The training...
New England brewing company wins award for being best craft brewery in America
SHELBURNE, Vt. -- A New England brewing company is getting national attention after it was recently named the best craft brewery in America. Fiddlehead Brewing Company of Shelburne, Vermont, was nationally recognized as craft brewery of the year at the 2022 Brewbound Awards last week. Fiddlehead has experienced double-digit growth...
WCAX
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A heating issue forced some Vermont kids to stay home from school on Monday. The Westminster Center School said on Facebook that the issue meant the school would be closed on Monday. They said they plan to be open again Tuesday.
Dogsled Through Vermont's Winter Wilderness With October Siberians
Mojo is a strong leader. He's confident and knows how to motivate others. The team respects him. He's assertive but doesn't dominate. He doesn't have to throw his weight around to make his teammates submit. After all, he's only about 50 pounds. Mojo is a 10-year-old Siberian husky with a...
WCAX
Plattsburgh hospital brings back masking rule for visitors
The UVM Health Network has implemented a new plan model to transform primary care practices into a one-stop-shop that integrates physical and mental health treatment. A truck crashed through the window of a store in Essex Junction on Wednesday. Following flood of pandemic cash, Vt. lawmakers face more austere times.
Vermont Foodbank Project Supports Farmers in Producing African Corn and Halal Chicken
A steady stream of people flowed into the first-floor community room in Burlington's O.N.E. Community Center on the afternoon of November 17. Many women wore headscarves and long, colorful skirts; one had a baby tied snugly on her back. Convivial chatter in several languages filled the air. Andrea Solazzo, director...
WCAX
New residence for women in recovery opens in Barre
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new residence in Barre to help women in recovery, the first of its kind in central Vermont. Downstreet Housing & Community Development opened its doors Tuesday to its Foundation House. The project includes two individual apartments on the first floor and one multi-floor communal living apartment that can house up to four families of varying sizes.
New forest rangers graduate in Lake Placid
On Friday, Dec. 2, a group of young conservationists graduated from a program equipping them to protect New York's state parks and the environment from harm. The DEC held its graduation ceremony at the 23rd Basic School for New York State Forest Rangers, celebrating the induction of 38 new rangers into the state's environmental forces.
mountaintimes.info
Inclusion organization rejects Killington version
Killington Select Board members signed and submitted a version of the Vermont Declaration of Inclusion to its sponsoring organization on Nov. 14. The Mountain Times asked Al Wakefield, co-founder of VTdeclarationofinclusion.org, his reaction to the submission at the time. “The Declaration is intended to be a conspicuous, cogent and explicit...
After the leaves have fallen
By Gary Salmon Several years ago, Michael Wojtech’s book, “BARK: A Field Guide to Trees of the Northeast,” came out, which helped in this difficult identification process. Bark is not as consistent as leaves are and changes as the tree […] Read More The post After the leaves have fallen appeared first on The Mountain Times.
The first ever Vermont Comedy Festival was a comedic masterpiece
By Dave Hoffenberg Bridgewater’s Collen Doyle, who owns the Woolen Mill Comedy Club there and Killington’s Matt Vita put on the festival. They both performed throughout the weekend. There were shows from Thursday through Sunday in Bridgewater, Killington, South Pomfret […] Read More The post The first ever Vermont Comedy Festival was a comedic masterpiece appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America
I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
Comments / 0