live5news.com
Gamecocks Finalize 2023 Schedule with Non-Conference Slate
COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team announced its non-conference schedule this morning (Tuesday, Dec. 6), with the annual three-game series against Clemson and the neutral site game against North Carolina in Charlotte as part of the out of conference slate. The Gamecocks will open 2023 with...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Replacing Armando Bacot
I hope that this article is outdated by Saturday at 3:15pm when UNC basketball announces that Armando Bacot is healthy and in the starting lineup. I hope he goes for a double-double and helps crush Georgia Tech to get Carolina’s season back on track. But if Bacot’s injuries —...
247Sports
USC football offers Coastal Carolina transfer edge rusher Josaiah Stewart
USC football continues to make a push for defensive reinforcements on the secondary market with an offer to Coastal Carolina edge rusher Josaiah Stewart on Wednesday. Stewart adds USC to portal offers from Michigan, Missouri, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Mississippi State. He entered the portal on Dec. 6. The...
live5news.com
USC’s Cardoso Named SEC Player of the Week
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball junior center Kamilla Cardoso earned the first SEC Player of the Week award of her career, the league office announced today. Cardoso was the Gamecocks’ top scorer and second-best rebounder of the week, hitting her Gamecock career-high points in both South Carolina victories.
TE Austin Stogner announces return from South Carolina to Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — A familiar name is coming back to the Palace on the Prairie. Tight end Austin Stogner has announced his transfer and return from South Carolina to Oklahoma. Stogner, who originally signed with the Sooners as part of that elite 2019 recruiting class, linked back up with Shane Beamer in Columbia last winter after Lincoln Riley went to USC. He went there along with quarterback Spencer Rattler, who, took, was an elite member of that 2019 haul.
NCAA Transfer Portal targets who make sense for South Carolina
South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer brought in nine players on scholarship from the NCAA Transfer Portal last season and most of them made a significant impact on the program in 2022. There’s no doubt that the Gamecocks (8-4) are going to dive deep into the portal again this season looking for players to supplement next season’s roster.
How South Carolina Has Changed Under Shane Beamer
Head coach Shane Beamer has changed the perception of South Carolina due to improvements in multiple aspects.
WJCL
Williams signs with South Carolina State University
WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. — Islands High School softball star Aaliyah Williams signed with South Carolina State University on Wednesday with her parents by her side. The right-handed pitcher has been a standout, multi-sport, student-athlete for the Sharks since she was a freshman. However, softball was always her main sport.
walterborolive.com
Matt Lynch has been named head men’s basketball coach for the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie
Becoming the head men’s basketball coach at USC Salkehatchie “is a dream come true,” Lynch said. “Salkehatchie basketball has had great success in the past and I look forward to reinvigorating the program and engaging with the Walterboro community. I look forward to recruiting student-athletes who will make the university and community proud."
247Sports
Jaheim Bell transfer portal destinations: Reaction after South Carolina star announces plans
Sources have told 247Sports that Bell is looking for enhanced NIL opportunities at another program, as well as being a better fit in an offensive scheme. Bell's production was expected to surge as a junior this season with the Gamecocks, but he finished with 25 catches as tight end with limited targets before starting the final four games of the season at running back.
South Carolina basketball signee Chloe Kitts couldn't pass up this golden opportunity: Enrolling early
Florida teenager Chloe Kitts has an interesting week planned. While fellow Faith Christian Academy classmates will endure full course workloads - Kitts is packing up the moving van. The five-star basketball recruit is enrolling in college early - at the University of South Carolina, the reigning ...
Chennis Berry of Benedict named D2 Regional Coach Of The Year
Benedict College head coach Chennis Berry has been named D2 Region II Coach of The Year. The post Chennis Berry of Benedict named D2 Regional Coach Of The Year appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WIS-TV
WIS Deep Dive: Where are South Carolina’s 80,000 ‘missing’ workers?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Up to 80,000 workers are ‘missing’ in South Carolina’s economy according to Dr. Joey Von Nessen. He holds a Ph.D. in economics and was one of the speakers Tuesday at USC’s 42nd 2022 Economic Outlook Conference. He said roughly 60% of these...
wach.com
Lugoff man flips $15 lottery ticket win into $375,000
LUGOFF, SC — A Midlands man turned a $15 lottery win into a $375,000 windfall, according to the SC Education Lottery. It happened at the S M Mart on Hwq 1 S. in Lugoff, where he cashed in a $15 winning ticket and decided to use those winnings to buy another scratch-off.
Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in South Carolina, officials say
RIDGEWAY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gunshots were fired near a power station in Ridgeway, South Carolina Wednesday, Duke Energy confirmed to Queen City News. Officials said gunfire was reported near the Wateree Hydro Station in Kershaw County. No one was injured in the incident and no outages were reported. There were also no reports […]
abccolumbia.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— A Powerball ticket sold at a Food Lion in Orangeburg was Saturday’s $50,000 winner!. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 6 – 13- 33- 36- 37, Powerball: 7. More than 13,000 South Carolina players hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to...
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a couple in South Carolina.
2023 Economic Outlook: South Carolina leaders cautiously optimistic about state's economy
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday economists, residents, and local officials gathered at USC's Alumni Center to talk about the future of South Carolina's economy. It was the 42nd annual event for the university's business school. The event is designed to try and see how the state's overall finances could look in the next year, including how it could effect businesses and the public.
WYFF4.com
Prelim report on deadly North Carolina TV news helicopter crash reveals leadup to impact
WASHINGTON — A preliminary report was released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board about the helicopter crash that killed a local television news station's pilot and its meteorologist. Read the report here. WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in the Nov. 22 crash...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Today we will reach the 70s again, but a cool front from the west will bring cooler temperatures for the weekend.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Areas of dense fog expected Thursday morning then rather cloudy with highs in the lower 70s. A cold front brings a few showers Friday afternoon with temperatures in the middle 60s. Cooler for the weekend with highs in the lower 60s on Saturday and middle 50s...
