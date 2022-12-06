The South Florence Bruins completed a historic season on Saturday, defeating Northwestern 57-30 in the South Carolina 4-A State Championship Game held at Benedict College’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. Winning the first state football championship in school history, the Bruins capped off a perfect 15-0 season. As he has all season long, quarterback LaNorris Sellers turned in another dominating performance to lead South Florence. The South Carolina ‘Mr. Football’ finalist and Syracuse University commit, completed 10 of 14 passes for 260 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 201 yards rushing on 27 carries and ran for a touchdown. “I will say it one more time. He’s the best football player in the state and it’s not even close,” Bruins head coach Drew Marlowe said. “He did it all tonight.” Sellers’ brother, sophomore receiver Jayden Sellers, caught four of his brothers’ spirals to account for 122 yards. Two of those passes, one for 31 yards and the other for 39, went for touchdowns. Receiver Evin Singletary had five receptions for 126 yards and three touchdowns. The Bruins led by a margin of 35-20 at halftime. Northwestern responded to this by returning the second half kickoff for a touchdown to once again make it a one score game. With LaNorris Sellers leading the way South Florence outscored Northwestern 30-3 during the final 12 minutes of play to put the game out of reach.

