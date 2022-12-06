Read full article on original website
ESPN reveals announcers for Birmingham Bowl between ECU, Coastal Carolina
ESPN on Wednesday revealed the announcing crews for all of its bowl games on its platforms, including the 2022 Birmingham Bowl between East Carolina and Coastal Carolina, set for a Tuesday. Dec. 27 telecast on ESPN at 6:45 p.m. ET. Tiffany Greene will have play-by-play coverage, with Jay Walker as...
247Sports
USC football offers Coastal Carolina transfer edge rusher Josaiah Stewart
USC football continues to make a push for defensive reinforcements on the secondary market with an offer to Coastal Carolina edge rusher Josaiah Stewart on Wednesday. Stewart adds USC to portal offers from Michigan, Missouri, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Mississippi State. He entered the portal on Dec. 6. The...
rockytopinsider.com
Knoxville Running Back De-Commits From Coastal Carolina
Knoxville running back DeSean Bishop is back on the market after de-committing from Coastal Carolina Tuesday night. The Karns High School standout committed to the Chanticleers back in July before backing off his pledge this week. Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell left Coastal earlier this week to become the new head coach at Liberty.
2024 QB Target DJ Lagway Commits Elsewhere
2024 Clemson QB target DJ Lagway announced a commitment on Wednesday.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Barnwell’s Tyler Smith to play in North-South Bowl Game
Barnwell’s star running back, Tyler Smith, will play in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North-South Bowl game on Saturday, December 10th at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach. Kickoff is set for 12:30 and the announcement of South Carolina’s Mr. Football Award will be presented during half-time. Smith is...
Report: Coach Jay McAuley on forced leave from Wofford
Coach Jay McAuley’s leave of absence from Wofford was not his choice and came about amid complaints from players, Stadium
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers gives the latest on his recruiting situation
South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers capped a sensational senior season Saturday night in leading South Florence to the 4A State Championship over Northwestern for the school’s first title. Sellers completed 10-14 passes for 260 yards and 5 touchdowns and rushed for 192 yards and a score. He accounted for 452 of the Bruins’ 583 total yards.
Florence News Journal
STATE CHAMPS: Sellers, Bruins overpower Trojans to win state title. CHAMPS!
The South Florence Bruins completed a historic season on Saturday, defeating Northwestern 57-30 in the South Carolina 4-A State Championship Game held at Benedict College’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. Winning the first state football championship in school history, the Bruins capped off a perfect 15-0 season. As he has all season long, quarterback LaNorris Sellers turned in another dominating performance to lead South Florence. The South Carolina ‘Mr. Football’ finalist and Syracuse University commit, completed 10 of 14 passes for 260 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 201 yards rushing on 27 carries and ran for a touchdown. “I will say it one more time. He’s the best football player in the state and it’s not even close,” Bruins head coach Drew Marlowe said. “He did it all tonight.” Sellers’ brother, sophomore receiver Jayden Sellers, caught four of his brothers’ spirals to account for 122 yards. Two of those passes, one for 31 yards and the other for 39, went for touchdowns. Receiver Evin Singletary had five receptions for 126 yards and three touchdowns. The Bruins led by a margin of 35-20 at halftime. Northwestern responded to this by returning the second half kickoff for a touchdown to once again make it a one score game. With LaNorris Sellers leading the way South Florence outscored Northwestern 30-3 during the final 12 minutes of play to put the game out of reach.
myhorrynews.com
Fans' Choice awards recognize Horry County's high school football talent
The readers of MyHorryNews.com recognized the top football talent in Horry County this week with the 2022 Fans’ Choice Awards. Each year, the website’s readers vote for their top players in the county. Fans also choose the best band, best mascot and best dance team, among other categories.
wbtw.com
Near record warmth tonight
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cloud coverage will be intermittent throughout the day, but there will be more periods of shade versus sun, especially in the Pee Dee. Cloud cover will not hinder temperatures from rising. Most cities are going to make it into the mid-70s, but record-high temperatures are not going to be in jeopardy this afternoon.
WLOS.com
Rosman High School football coach relieved of duties
ROSMAN, N.C. (WLOS) — After three years with the program, Rosman High School head football coach, Dusty Robinson, has been relieved of his coaching duties. A press release from Transylvania County Schools announced on Tuesday that the school would be parting ways with Robinson after he lead the Tigers for the past three years.
4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina or you travel there often, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SRI Opens 166-Unit Indigo Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — SRI Management LLC, in conjunction with ownership partners Compass Living and Bourne Financial Group, have opened Indigo Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach. Situated on nearly nine acres in the heart of the Carolina Forest, the community features 166 units of independent living, assisted living and...
wpde.com
Coastal Carolina University band prepares for London New Year's Day Parade
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University band students will head to London this month. The Chanticleer Regiment Marching Band was invited to be in the London New Year’s Day Parade. The band director said 87 students will make the trip, and many of the students haven’t ever...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Has Been Named the Best in South Carolina
South Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
drifttravel.com
Reckless Driving Accidents: Myrtle Beach Laws To Consider When Filing a Claim
Were you involved in a reckless driving accident in Myrtle Beach? If the other driver was driving recklessly or you made a major mistake when driving, there are specific laws in Myrtle Beach to consider before you file a claim with your car insurance company. South Carolina law defines reckless...
WMBF
HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were injured after a crash in the Carolina Forest area on Thursday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened on Wacmaaw Boulevard and Robert McNair Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. Both people hurt were taken to the hospital. No additional details...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Myrtle Beach – (With Photos)
Myrtle Beach is considered the tourist capital in South Carolina. With 14 unique beach communities that attract more than 20 million people per year, it is surely a place where you can let loose and have fun. Traveling to Myrtle Beach is not just because of the beach. It is also a haven for guests that are avid fans of golf.
Cheraw man is 5th person sentenced for role in shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison in connection with a May 2020 shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Dewon Cole, 21, of Cheraw, was among eight people charged after authorities said rival groups from Chesterfield […]
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”
Two SC cities were named the "Friendliest Cities in the U.S."Photo byTime Out. There has been a big debate going on for years - which city is the most friendly? There are a plethora of friendly cities in the U.S. and many of them have a case to be named "#1". However, one major national publication in the travel industry did some research and they think they have the answer to this question! South Carolinians will be proud to know that not one but two SC cities made the list - one of them came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the other cities that made the cut.
