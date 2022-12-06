ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

247Sports

USC football offers Coastal Carolina transfer edge rusher Josaiah Stewart

USC football continues to make a push for defensive reinforcements on the secondary market with an offer to Coastal Carolina edge rusher Josaiah Stewart on Wednesday. Stewart adds USC to portal offers from Michigan, Missouri, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Mississippi State. He entered the portal on Dec. 6. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
rockytopinsider.com

Knoxville Running Back De-Commits From Coastal Carolina

Knoxville running back DeSean Bishop is back on the market after de-committing from Coastal Carolina Tuesday night. The Karns High School standout committed to the Chanticleers back in July before backing off his pledge this week. Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell left Coastal earlier this week to become the new head coach at Liberty.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thepeoplesentinel.com

Barnwell's Tyler Smith to play in North-South Bowl Game

Barnwell’s star running back, Tyler Smith, will play in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North-South Bowl game on Saturday, December 10th at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach. Kickoff is set for 12:30 and the announcement of South Carolina’s Mr. Football Award will be presented during half-time. Smith is...
BARNWELL, SC
sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers gives the latest on his recruiting situation

South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers capped a sensational senior season Saturday night in leading South Florence to the 4A State Championship over Northwestern for the school’s first title. Sellers completed 10-14 passes for 260 yards and 5 touchdowns and rushed for 192 yards and a score. He accounted for 452 of the Bruins’ 583 total yards.
FLORENCE, SC
Florence News Journal

STATE CHAMPS: Sellers, Bruins overpower Trojans to win state title. CHAMPS!

The South Florence Bruins completed a historic season on Saturday, defeating Northwestern 57-30 in the South Carolina 4-A State Championship Game held at Benedict College’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. Winning the first state football championship in school history, the Bruins capped off a perfect 15-0 season. As he has all season long, quarterback LaNorris Sellers turned in another dominating performance to lead South Florence. The South Carolina ‘Mr. Football’ finalist and Syracuse University commit, completed 10 of 14 passes for 260 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 201 yards rushing on 27 carries and ran for a touchdown. “I will say it one more time. He’s the best football player in the state and it’s not even close,” Bruins head coach Drew Marlowe said. “He did it all tonight.” Sellers’ brother, sophomore receiver Jayden Sellers, caught four of his brothers’ spirals to account for 122 yards. Two of those passes, one for 31 yards and the other for 39, went for touchdowns. Receiver Evin Singletary had five receptions for 126 yards and three touchdowns. The Bruins led by a margin of 35-20 at halftime. Northwestern responded to this by returning the second half kickoff for a touchdown to once again make it a one score game. With LaNorris Sellers leading the way South Florence outscored Northwestern 30-3 during the final 12 minutes of play to put the game out of reach.
FLORENCE, SC
wbtw.com

Near record warmth tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cloud coverage will be intermittent throughout the day, but there will be more periods of shade versus sun, especially in the Pee Dee. Cloud cover will not hinder temperatures from rising. Most cities are going to make it into the mid-70s, but record-high temperatures are not going to be in jeopardy this afternoon.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WLOS.com

Rosman High School football coach relieved of duties

ROSMAN, N.C. (WLOS) — After three years with the program, Rosman High School head football coach, Dusty Robinson, has been relieved of his coaching duties. A press release from Transylvania County Schools announced on Tuesday that the school would be parting ways with Robinson after he lead the Tigers for the past three years.
ROSMAN, NC
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SRI Opens 166-Unit Indigo Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — SRI Management LLC, in conjunction with ownership partners Compass Living and Bourne Financial Group, have opened Indigo Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach. Situated on nearly nine acres in the heart of the Carolina Forest, the community features 166 units of independent living, assisted living and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were injured after a crash in the Carolina Forest area on Thursday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened on Wacmaaw Boulevard and Robert McNair Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. Both people hurt were taken to the hospital. No additional details...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Myrtle Beach – (With Photos)

Myrtle Beach is considered the tourist capital in South Carolina. With 14 unique beach communities that attract more than 20 million people per year, it is surely a place where you can let loose and have fun. Traveling to Myrtle Beach is not just because of the beach. It is also a haven for guests that are avid fans of golf.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Cheraw man is 5th person sentenced for role in shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison in connection with a May 2020 shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Dewon Cole, 21, of Cheraw, was among eight people charged after authorities said rival groups from Chesterfield […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Were Named the "Friendliest Cities in the U.S."

Two SC cities were named the "Friendliest Cities in the U.S."Photo byTime Out. There has been a big debate going on for years - which city is the most friendly? There are a plethora of friendly cities in the U.S. and many of them have a case to be named "#1". However, one major national publication in the travel industry did some research and they think they have the answer to this question! South Carolinians will be proud to know that not one but two SC cities made the list - one of them came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the other cities that made the cut.
GREENVILLE, SC

