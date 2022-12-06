Read full article on original website
Baylor, the Big 12's Bowl Placement is All Screwed Up
Baylor football finieshed 6-6 overall and 4-5 in the Big 12. Oklahoma football finished 6-6 and 3-6 in the Big 12. The Bears are going to the Armed Forces Bowl to play Air Force. The Sooners are going to the Cheez-It Bowl to play Florida State. Something here is not adding up. In a move that ...
The Community News
Historic powerhouses to clash in state semis
Two of the most historic Texas high school football programs ever will clash for the first time Saturday at Kincaide Stadium in Dallas as the Aledo Bearcats (12-2) and the Longview Lobos meet in the Class 5A Division I state semifinals. Aledo has more state championships (10) than any program...
Baylor University reacts to release of Brittney Griner
Baylor University leadership responded Thursday morning to reports that former Baylor Bear Brittney Griner was released from Russian captivity.
The Always Popular Magnolia Silos in Waco, Texas Was Lots of Fun
To be honest when my wife Savannah first brought up going to the Magnolia Silos in Waco, Texas created by Chip and Joanna Gaines I wasn’t thrilled. Although I have to admit I knew nothing about the silos, as I had never even seen an episode of Fixer Upper. But after visiting the silos I have to admit I must have been missing out on all that Chip and Joanna have built because they have created a lot of fun with the shopping and activities at the silos in Waco.
KTEM NewsRadio
H-E-B Shares The Table With Killeen, Temple, and Waco In Their Annual Feast Of Sharing
H-E-B is putting on their 15th annual Feast of Sharing in Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas, and they are inviting everyone to come and join them at the table this holiday season. WHAT'S THIS FEAST ALL ABOUT?. It’s a yearly gathering where they proudly serve over 340,000 Texas-style meals during...
Cirque Italia brings the 'water circus' to Waco
WACO, Texas — Read on to get a promo code for a free child's ticket!. Come one, come all and dive into Cirque Italia's "Water Circus" in Waco this weekend!. Shows will be making a splash at the Cirque Italia Headquarters, 6615 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Rd., from Thursday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Dec. 11.
KENS 5
Texas State University changing policies as Central Texas cities ease up on low-level marijuana offenses
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Last month, voters in multiple Texas cities approved decriminalizing low-level marijuana crimes in their areas, but some controversy is still brewing over those votes in two cities North of Austin. Voters overwhelmingly approved those measures in Killeen and Harker Heights but, last month, the Harker...
KWTX
Church in Waco will not join United Methodist Church congregations in Texas leaving over gay marriage, abortion
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Disagreements over same sex marriage and abortion rights are causing disruption in the United Methodist Church, which resulted in some congregations in the state of Texas voting to leave the denomination. Dave Brower, the senior pastor of the Central Texas United Methodist Church in Waco, said...
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Activists Collect Signatures To Overturn City Lawmakers’ Repeal Of Voter-Approved Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Initiative
Texas activists are collecting signatures to reverse a move by the Harker Heights City Council to overturn a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ballot initiative. Meanwhile, lawmakers in another Texas city, Killeen, voted to enact a similar local decriminalization initiative—but they removed a key provision. Harker Heights was one of five...
WacoTrib.com
Fourth man arrested in shootout at Kate Ross
A fourth person has been arrested in a June 12 shootout at the Kate Ross Homes that police have said put children in harm’s way. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Tyrin Jamar Archibald last week on two third-degree felony charges of deadly conduct. Waco police arrested Archibald on...
fox44news.com
Woman dies in Coryell County crash
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Gatesville woman is dead after a crash in Coryell County. Texas DPS Troopers responded around 6:08 p.m. Monday to a one-vehicle rollover on FM-1829, almost ten miles east of Gatesville. A 2003 Ford Ranger, operated by 52-year-old Brooke Rene Loveday-McCrone, of Gatesville, was traveling northbound.
Victims identified in small plane crash in Cleburne
One of the two victims killed in Sunday night’s small plane crash in Cleburne has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. A single-engine Cessna crashed after taking off from Cleburne Regional Airport.
WacoTrib.com
Mart may become water source for arsenic-stricken systems
Arsenic levels in water that exceed government standards, and possibly endanger health, have come under assault from locals. The Brazos River Authority, McLennan County and multiple water supply companies are pursuing a solution, and several options rest on the table. Past discussions focused on using treated Lake Waco water to...
gladiatortimes.com
University High school is on lock-down
University High School in the Sawtelle area of West Los Angeles is on lock-down Wednesday morning after reports of a person with a rifle on campus, officials said. Around 10 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department received reports of a man with a rifle on campus. The school, located at...
Temple Police looking for two suspects in Walmart theft
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects in a theft at a Walmart in Temple. According to police, the theft occurred at a Temple Walmart on Dec. 6. It was not specified which Walmart the theft occurred at. The department is asking...
News Channel 25
Gatesville woman killed in single-vehicle rollover: DPS
GATESVILLE, Texas – A 52-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle rollover on FM 1829 in Coryell County, about 9.6 miles east of Gatesville. Justice of the Peace 3 James Caldwell pronounced Brooke Rene Loveday-McCrone of Gatesville dead on scene after the crash occurred just after 6 p.m. Monday.
KWTX
Retired attorneys appointed as weekend jail magistrates in McLennan County at a cost of $90K to taxpayers
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County officials on Tuesday appointed three retired attorneys to serve as weekend jail magistrates, a duty historically performed on a rotating basis by the county’s justices of the peace. The decision to appoint the lawyers instead of relying on the justices of the peace...
Person wanted in Temple Lowe's theft, police say
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department needs your help in finding the individual they believe stole from Lowe's Home Improvement back in October. Police say the individual, pictured below, stole from the store on Oct. 10. Details about what was stolen or the value weren't released. If you...
brownwoodnews.com
July shooting results in recent arrest of two for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Thursday morning:. On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Brown County Communications received a 911 call from a man claiming to have been shot. The male victim stated that he was running from Main Blvd. toward Belle Plain and needed help. First responders were dispatched and proceeded to the area.
Woman killed in deadly Hit and Run in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was killed in a deadly hit and run in Killeen on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police said that they were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at approximately 9:59 p.m., near Ft. Hood Road St. and West Ln.
