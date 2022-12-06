There are plenty of people Peorians can be proud of here, there and everywhere. One such person to have particular pride in is the Honorable Darrin Gayles. The Peoria High graduate sits on the federal bench in Miami as a U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of Florida. And he just might be surprised as anyone that the choices he made would help him become one of the most diverse judicial minds on the top of the legal world in South Beach. “I wasn’t planning on going to law school,” said Gayles, who was an undergraduate at Howard University.

