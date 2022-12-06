Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WNEP-TV 16
Murray Continues Her Training And Makes The Commitment To Play For Penn State For Next Season
SCRANTON, Pa. — Moriah Murray is working her way back into shape at Riverfront Sports in Scranton. The 4-time 1st team All-State selection from Dunmore wrapped up her high-school basketball career back in March with a (95-5) record, 1,595 career points and a school record 279 (3's). Then it...
dkpittsburghsports.com
Clifford's NCAA rankings confirm what we've known all along
ALTOONA, Pa. -- We've gone over this for years ... and years ... and have always come back to the same conclusion: Sean Clifford is an average college quarterback -- no more, no less. The eye test has told us that much week in and week out. But sports are...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State DE, 4-star prospect via 2021 recruiting class, to enter portal
A 4-star piece of Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class is going to be investigating the transfer portal. The player is Davon Townley, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. During the 2021 recruiting class, Townley was the No. 40 DL nationally and No. 3 player out of Minnesota.
State College wrestling’s early lead not enough in narrow loss to Shikellamy
The Little Lions collected 6 bonus-point victories.
Racial slurs allegedly thrown during Williamsport basketball game
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents of a local girls’ junior high basketball team say they experienced hate speech during a game last week. Eyewitness News is still working to get more information on what happened and had a concerned parent reach out about the incident. That parent, who asked to remain anonymous, says last […]
‘It’s bogus’: Steel-High standout Durrell Ceasar Jr.’s father says suspension for state title game is unjust
It looks like Durrell Ceasar Jr. won’t be suiting up for Steel-High in Thursday’s Class A state title football game, and the father of the record-setting Rollers’ receiver says that is just not right. Ceasar Jr. was suspended for two games after being ejected for a pair...
A fitting tribute to a fallen coach
A large crowd, a white out, and powder blue warmups reading “Boughton 77” were on full display last night at Montoursville High School, as the Warriors took the court against Wellsboro in what was the first home sporting event since the passing of head football coach Mike Boughton. After Wellsboro’s lineup was introduced, a short statement was read, followed by a moment of silence. Then Montoursville’s starting lineup was announced, which consisted of five of Boughton’s football players. The heartbreaking night ended in what was probably the most poetically cruel manner; a one-point loss for Montoursville. Related reading: Montoursville football coach Mike Boughton loses his battle with cancer
wkok.com
Lewisburg Resident, Olympian Shares Details of New Business
LEWISBURG – Lewisburg resident and Canadian bronze medalist Joey Lye has been taking her talents from the softball field to her new business. Now, she’s hoping to impact people, especially women and girls, with her message of perseverance and resilience, with Joey Lye OLY LLC. “I said to...
9 former Pa. high school football players charged with hazing after teammates were burned
The Pa. attorney general on Thursday announced charges against nine former members of a central Pa. high school in connection with hazing against new members of the team in 2020. The Northumberland County District Attorney’s office referred the situation at Mount Carmel High School to the Attorney General’s office for...
The Marching Millionaires are now state champions
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local high school marching band took to the field and beat the odds by taking home the Cavalcade State Championship Title.Despite the decline in enrollment, band members worked together to win the competition. After weeks of competitions, the Williamsport Area High School Marching Millionaires traveled to Hershey in November […]
Date for 6ABC’s Jim Gardner’s Final Broadcast Set; Replacement Anchor for 6pm Announced
In just over two weeks, it's officially the end of an era in Philadelphia and South Jersey, and now we know all the details. 6 ABC (WPVI-TV) just announced massive changes to its daily 6 pm news broadcast. It was just announced that veteran anchor and Philadelphia icon, Jim Gardner's...
Southern University marching band members hit, killed while changing flat tire
State Police said a 1997 Freightliner hit all three after drifting onto the shoulder.
Morgan Myles moves on to ‘The Voice’ finale
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Lycoming County native Morgan Myles is advancing to The Voice finale next week. She was the second early save of the night, making it to the top five. Other finalists include Team Blake’s Bryce Leather-Wood, Bodie, and Brayden Lape. Team Legend’s Omar also won an instant save for the fifth and […]
pct.edu
Taking a ‘Snow Ball’s chance’ … with better odds
Delightfully repurposed from a conference venue to a 1920s-era casino, the Mountain Laurel Room recently hosted the Wildcat Events Board’s traditional Snow Ball. For a modest admission price, Penn College students and their guests enjoyed food, mocktails and games of chance – all steeped in period detail that made for a roaring good time!
fastphillysports.com
MCCARTHY, KRUK WORST IN MLB: COMCAST RAISES FEE TO HEAR THEM!
It is an article of faith in Philly, its suburbs and really all around the country that the one bill we all hate to pay is for Comcast service. Especially because they provide so little service. And also because NBC Sports Philly is an abomination with the absolute worst Phillies...
kingstonthisweek.com
Kingston ends 'sports discrimination' by lifting ban on street sports
KINGSTON — City council relaxed its restrictions on playing sports other than hockey on local streets. In a move meant to end what one councillor called “sports discrimination,” city council voted to remove a 14-year-old bylaw that prohibited sports, except for hockey, from being played on local roadways.
A Wawa could be coming to Centre County as soon as 2025
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A gas station that first opened in the Philadelphia area that is known for its hoagies is looking to bring its footprint to Centre County. Wawa, who wants to expand its locations, could be coming to Happy Valley as soon as 2025, spokesperson Lori Bruce said in an email to WTAJ […]
Online auction set for contents of historic Lewisburg museum
Lewisburg, Pa. — The contents of a historic Lewisburg museum will be auctioned off online starting Friday, Dec. 9. Items will include hundreds of art pieces from the 18th and 19th centuries, as well as furniture, ceramics, sculptures, glass, and more. The Packwood House Museum closed in 2020, with officials there citing decreased attendance and the pandemic as reasons for closing. Ownership of the Packwood House's assets was transferred to...
Central Columbia High School graduate works on Mars
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Not everyone can say they spend their workday on Mars, but that's the reality for Roberta Beal. Beal graduated from Central Columbia High School near Bloomsburg in 2000 and now works for the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico. She is currently with NASA, where she works on laser instruments on Mars.
State College
Atherton crash was intentional, police say
STATE COLLEGE — Police believe a multi-vehicle crash that closed part of South Atherton Street on Dec. 6 was done intentionally. The driver has been charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors, including aggravated assault. According to a news release from the State College Police Department, Letra A. Renninger, 28,...
