Lewisburg, PA

dkpittsburghsports.com

Clifford's NCAA rankings confirm what we've known all along

ALTOONA, Pa. -- We've gone over this for years ... and years ... and have always come back to the same conclusion: Sean Clifford is an average college quarterback -- no more, no less. The eye test has told us that much week in and week out. But sports are...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WBRE

Racial slurs allegedly thrown during Williamsport basketball game

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents of a local girls’ junior high basketball team say they experienced hate speech during a game last week. Eyewitness News is still working to get more information on what happened and had a concerned parent reach out about the incident. That parent, who asked to remain anonymous, says last […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

A fitting tribute to a fallen coach

A large crowd, a white out, and powder blue warmups reading “Boughton 77” were on full display last night at Montoursville High School, as the Warriors took the court against Wellsboro in what was the first home sporting event since the passing of head football coach Mike Boughton. After Wellsboro’s lineup was introduced, a short statement was read, followed by a moment of silence. Then Montoursville’s starting lineup was announced, which consisted of five of Boughton’s football players. The heartbreaking night ended in what was probably the most poetically cruel manner; a one-point loss for Montoursville. Related reading: Montoursville football coach Mike Boughton loses his battle with cancer
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
wkok.com

Lewisburg Resident, Olympian Shares Details of New Business

LEWISBURG – Lewisburg resident and Canadian bronze medalist Joey Lye has been taking her talents from the softball field to her new business. Now, she’s hoping to impact people, especially women and girls, with her message of perseverance and resilience, with Joey Lye OLY LLC. “I said to...
LEWISBURG, PA
WBRE

The Marching Millionaires are now state champions

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local high school marching band took to the field and beat the odds by taking home the Cavalcade State Championship Title.Despite the decline in enrollment, band members worked together to win the competition. After weeks of competitions, the Williamsport Area High School Marching Millionaires traveled to Hershey in November […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Morgan Myles moves on to ‘The Voice’ finale

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Lycoming County native Morgan Myles is advancing to The Voice finale next week. She was the second early save of the night, making it to the top five. Other finalists include Team Blake’s Bryce Leather-Wood, Bodie, and Brayden Lape. Team Legend’s Omar also won an instant save for the fifth and […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
pct.edu

Taking a ‘Snow Ball’s chance’ … with better odds

Delightfully repurposed from a conference venue to a 1920s-era casino, the Mountain Laurel Room recently hosted the Wildcat Events Board’s traditional Snow Ball. For a modest admission price, Penn College students and their guests enjoyed food, mocktails and games of chance – all steeped in period detail that made for a roaring good time!
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
fastphillysports.com

MCCARTHY, KRUK WORST IN MLB: COMCAST RAISES FEE TO HEAR THEM!

It is an article of faith in Philly, its suburbs and really all around the country that the one bill we all hate to pay is for Comcast service. Especially because they provide so little service. And also because NBC Sports Philly is an abomination with the absolute worst Phillies...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston ends 'sports discrimination' by lifting ban on street sports

KINGSTON — City council relaxed its restrictions on playing sports other than hockey on local streets. In a move meant to end what one councillor called “sports discrimination,” city council voted to remove a 14-year-old bylaw that prohibited sports, except for hockey, from being played on local roadways.
KINGSTON, PA
WTAJ

A Wawa could be coming to Centre County as soon as 2025

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A gas station that first opened in the Philadelphia area that is known for its hoagies is looking to bring its footprint to Centre County. Wawa, who wants to expand its locations, could be coming to Happy Valley as soon as 2025, spokesperson Lori Bruce said in an email to WTAJ […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Online auction set for contents of historic Lewisburg museum

Lewisburg, Pa. — The contents of a historic Lewisburg museum will be auctioned off online starting Friday, Dec. 9. Items will include hundreds of art pieces from the 18th and 19th centuries, as well as furniture, ceramics, sculptures, glass, and more. The Packwood House Museum closed in 2020, with officials there citing decreased attendance and the pandemic as reasons for closing. Ownership of the Packwood House's assets was transferred to...
LEWISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Central Columbia High School graduate works on Mars

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Not everyone can say they spend their workday on Mars, but that's the reality for Roberta Beal. Beal graduated from Central Columbia High School near Bloomsburg in 2000 and now works for the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico. She is currently with NASA, where she works on laser instruments on Mars.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
State College

Atherton crash was intentional, police say

STATE COLLEGE — Police believe a multi-vehicle crash that closed part of South Atherton Street on Dec. 6 was done intentionally. The driver has been charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors, including aggravated assault. According to a news release from the State College Police Department, Letra A. Renninger, 28,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

