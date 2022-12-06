Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Happy Thanksgiving from HSU!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
10 From HSU Named To CSC Academic All-District TeamsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Elevated to National RankingHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
Daily Delivery: Kansas State football may be poised to be king of the hill when the New 12 arrives
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The 14-school version of the Big 12 arrives next football season as the four new schools in the conference arrive two years before Oklahoma and Texas deaprt for the SEC. As Fitz explains, this is a crucial time for the eight schools that will remain from the current Big 12, as someone can assert themselves as the new top dog in the New 12 once OU and UT are gone. And while Kansas State, as Big 12 champs, seemed poised to do so, last year's title teams — Oklahoma State and Baylor — sunk to the middle of the pack this year, so be warned Wildcats.
College football: 3 teams that are trending up heading into bowl season
Like most years, the 2022 college football season has been full of surprises. Since the preseason rankings were released over the summer we have seen a plethora of upsets, some huge wins, teams trend up, and teams trend down. Here are three teams that are trending up as we head...
Fired Up: Fitz explains a big reason for this Kansas State team's success
The question: During a December 5, 2022, appearance on Big 12 This Morning on SiriusXM, host Ari Temken asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about what it has been like covering the Kansas State team that won the Big 12 Championship with a victory over TCU on Saturday. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
Kansas State Wildcats football player announces he will transfer to Arizona State
A fourth member of the Kansas State football team has entered the transfer portal
Daily Delivery: Kansas State’s top players likely will all play in the Sugar Bowl for each other
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State will play Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on December 31 in New Orleans, and for everyone wondering if K-State will have players sit out for the NFL Draft, the answer is likely a no. As Fitz explains, he thinks even potential first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who is expected to depart after this junior year for the professional ranks — along with many other players, including Deuce Vaughn and Cooper Beebe, who also may depart early — will play in the Sugar Bowl. Why? Because for them, it's about their teammates and their school more than themselves.
WIBW
Zenter’s former coaches reflect on game winning kick
TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - A moment that won’t be forgotten. Ty Zentner’s story continues to blossom as he nailed a 31 yard game winning field goal in overtime to defeat then No. 3 and undefated TCU. After that moment, 13 Sports caught up with him and his answer...
WIBW
After Kansas State’s big 12 win, Merchandise arrived at a local retail store
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University Wildcats have won the Big 12 Championship, and now it is time to grab all the K-State merchandise. 13 NEWS stopped by the Rally House on Tuesday to check out the products available for K-State fans to pick up following KSU’s win against TCU on Saturday, Dec. 3. While the championship win is amazing for the college, the big win is also great for the retail stores, like the Rally House, who have seen a monumental influx of customers picking up championship swag.
KWCH.com
Looking to follow K-State to the Sugar Bowl? Here’s what it might cost
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State football fans will help fill the Superdome in New Orleans when the Wildcats take on Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve. We looked into how much you’ll be paying if you want to make the trip. If you don’t...
Lady Jays bring home the championship
Junction City Lady Jay wrestling began their season with the Doug Kretzer Girls Classic in McPherson. The Lady Jays took home their FIRST EVER IN SCHOOL history 1st place finish as a Team, with 182 points. Junction CIty had 13 of 14 weight classes competing and that heavily contributed to...
2 Kansas high schools investigate offensive chants at game
Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
rocketproductions.net
Every Man a Wildcat
Lathe Cobb graduated from Rose Hill High School in 2019. After high school, he went to Kansas State University with a major in Journalism and Mass Communications. Cobb has been busy since graduating high school. He worked for Butler Community College athletic department doing photography, social media, and broadcasting. He...
KAKE TV
Valley Center cancels school for Dec. 7 following online threats
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Valley Center has sent a letter to parents and students informing them that school students and faculty will not report on Wednesday, Dec 7. This is due to online threats following an incident at the Valley Center vs. Topeka High basketball game on Dec. 3. Toward...
proclaimerscv.com
After Students Accused of Mocking Basketball Team with Black Baby Doll and Racist Chants- 2 Kansas High Schools are Under Investigation
Two Kansas high schools are looking into accusations that basketball players from the opposing school were treated to racial and offensive taunts by students at one of the schools. Coach Geo Lyons claimed in a Change.org petition that his team at Topeka High School was subjected to “racist insults, assaults,...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas
Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
Watch party planned for ‘The Voice’ contestant Justin Aaron in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A watch party will be held on Monday and Tuesday for “The Voice” contestant Justin Aaron in Junction City. The C.L. Hoover Opera House will be hosting the watch party on Dec. 5-6. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the party which will last from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. […]
nomadlawyer.org
Manhattan: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Manhattan, Kansas
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Manhattan Kansas. Known as the “Little Apple” of the Flint Hills, Manhattan Kansas is an exciting place to visit. Its small town charm is accompanied by a wealth of arts and culture. There are a variety of activities to keep you busy, including shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation.
Pregnant Kansas mother demands action after brutal dog attack in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – November 2nd is a day Cierra Marrero will never forget. Cierra was brutally attacked by a dog in her own driveway, leaving her with permanent damage in her legs. But, more so, damage to her mental health. Cierra was in her normal routine: go to work, pick up her daughter Kaylee […]
Kansas’ Dan Hawkins and Trump prove that political normalcy remains a distant dream
After a midterm election that many in Kansas and the country hoped was a return to normalcy, we’re faced with a deeply disconcerting fact. We don’t live in normal times. In Topeka, we saw the worst of bare-knuckle partisanship on Monday. Incoming House Speaker Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican, threatened Democrats’ committee posts if they […] The post Kansas’ Dan Hawkins and Trump prove that political normalcy remains a distant dream appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
Comments / 0